‘Invitation’ for Lt. Gov. Robinson to address Henderson commissioners triggers slam by local progressives

But Robinson wasn’t ‘invited’ — he asked to speak, board chair responds

From Staff Reports



HENDERSONVILLE — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson praised the state’s $3 billion budget surplus during his appearance — billed as a “recognition” — at the Henderson County Board of Commissioners’ meeting here on Aug. 7.





What’s more, Robinson, who is widely considered the frontrunner to be the GOP’s nominee in the upcoming gubernatorial race, said the budget surplus offers a chance to stimulate jobs and development.





He also expressed “mixed feelings” about the Ecusta Trail; called Attorney General Josh Stein (the frontrunner for the Democrats for the gubernatorial race) “too far left,” politically; and stressed his belief that most North Carolinians agree much more than they disagree on key political issues.





Meanwhile, three speakers during the meeting’s brief public comment segment panned the board’s “recognition” of Robinson, questioning the commissioners’ decision to invite him, saying his “cancerous, hate-filled resumé” is unworthy of the honor, the Hendersonville Lightning reported on Aug 16. Among the speakers who voiced their criticisms of allowing Robinson to address the Henderson commissioners, Peter Zimring was quoted by the Lighting as saying:





“When I saw that he (Robinson) was going to be here, I didn’t have any idea what he was going to be recognized for. I couldn’t imagine what that would be. I asked my wife if I had missed something. Had he saved some children from a burning house? That would deserve recognition. I don’t think he has earned recognition from this group or from us.”





The Lightning report noted that another speaker, Joe Elliott, said, “the community should condemn Robinson’s positions on LGBTQ+ rights, climate change and public school – not given them light.”





The newspaper then quoted Elliott as saying the following:





“He (Robinson) vigorously denies the effects of climate change, a denial that blindly ignores science. His stance is particularly tone deaf, given the unprecedented heat waves and forest fires, with the accompanying poisoned air that has been with us this entire summer. He consistently spews vile, antisemitic garbage that amplifies the constant lies of the far-right propaganda machine, He refers to black people as muddle-headed negroes, apes and monkeys... How can we suggest that the people of Henderson County should recognize this man? His cancerous, hate-filled resumé does not align in any way with the good people of Henderson County.”





The Lightning report added, “In response to speakers’ asssertions that the Board of Commissioners should not have invited Robinson — and their comments expressing doubt that the all-Republican board would ever invite Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, or Josh Stein, the leading Democratic candidate for governor — to speak, commissioners’ Chair Rebecca McCall pushed back.





” To that end, the Lightning quoted McCall as telling the critics of Robinson’s appearance at the board’s meeting the following:





“The lieutenant governor was not asked to come. He asked to be allowed to speak while he was in the area. Also, this board met with Josh Stein a couple of months ago for over an hour, talking about things that he had an interest in. And, as far as I know, the governor has never requested to come.”