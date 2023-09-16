Say it ain’t so, Asheville! Alarmingly, Asheville tourism declines 2.4% in July (its best mo.)

Twitter From Staff Reports Tourism numbers for July in Asheville tumbled 2.4 percent, according to a report unveiled at the Aug. 30 meeting of the Buncombe Tourism Development Authority. In its Sept. 1 report, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) said of the latest bad news that “Asheville tourism leaders are reporting another disappointing month.... and board members expressed concerns over the consistent drop in tourism this summer. “July is typically Asheville’s peak tourist season. October can also be a busy month with the leaves changing. But merchants are bracing for a flat season considering what they’ve seen over the summer.” Also, News 13 quoted several Asheville-area merchants who have noticed a recent decline in their businesses — and expressed concerns about the possibility of the trend in declining tourism — locally — continuing. TDA board members also discussed concerns about public safety and the homeless crisis in downtown Asheville, but News 13 noted that business operators and downtown merchants had told the station in recent months that they are seeing improvements downtown. Further, TV station noted, “One business-owner, who spoke on the condition that News 13 not use his name, said Pritchard Park appears to be cleaner, with fewer homeless sitting on the sidewalk or in the park. “But it seems they’re now spread out,” the unnamed business-owner told the station. “They’re all over Tunnel Road, panhandling.” During the TDA meeting, members also discussed merchants' requests to have an enhanced police presence downtown, as there was during the summer when Buncombe County deputies spent 60 days helping Asheville police patrol the area. “They said merchants were worried problems could return during the fall tourism season without the extra law enforcement officers,” the TV station reported. Meanwhile, following are some of the comments on News 13’s website, following its article on the 2.4 percent July tourism drop: • reggin — “Guess our reputation is getting around.” • robert36 — “Now if only the homeless/drug addict numbers would decrease, Asheville might almost be fun for locals again..... almost.” • WAVLNATIVE — “Votes have consequences!” • AvlNC — “Word’s out. No vacationers want to drag their family around this nasty downtown. Why come here to step over zombies with needles sticking out of their arms and panhandlers getting in their faces? Yuck. Go to Charleston or somewhere nice. Stay away from here.” • colleeb — “If my parents told me summer vacation was “going to a quirky mountain town in North Carolina” I would be mad. Beaches and amusement parks exist. Out town is not a reason to travel. Sorry.” • Randito — “Gee ... I wonder what in the World could ever be keeping visitors away?????” • Richard2760 — “Get rid of the homeless and the drug addicts. We visited from Highlands in June with a friend from Baltimore and had to step over a person actively shooting up in the stairway at Rankin garage.” • PrincessAnika — “‘Defund the police!’ they said. ‘Welcome the homeless into our community,’ they said. ‘It’ll be fun!!!’”