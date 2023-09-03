A ‘reign of terror?’ 2 unoccupied APD cars burst into flames near W. AVL. police station

Twitter Suspect(s) still sought; FBI assisting; no arrests in incineration of vehicles

From Staff Reports Two unoccupied, marked Asheville Police Department vehicles were set ablaze and destroyed early Aug. 14 — and. in the aftermath, there have been no charges or arrests. In response to a request for a detailed update on the case from the Daily Planet, Samantha Booth, the APD’s public information officer, emailed the newspaper the following statement on Aug. 25 afternoon: “APD is still actively investigating both incidents. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation of the incinerated police cars. There have been no charges or arrests made in either incident at this time.” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Aug. 14 that “during this time (of the vehicles’ incineration,” an anarchist book fair was being hosted in Asheville.” Meanwhile, APD Chief David Zack told News13 that the timeline of the letter, Asheville Councilwoman Maggie Ullman’s slashed tires, the anarchist book fair and the APD vehicle fires is suspicious. Also, Asheville Fraternal Order of Police President Rondell Lance told the TV station that he believes the vandalism was sparked by an anti-police and anti-government mindset within the city. (A separate Daily Planet interview with Lance on his critique and analysis of the vandalism begins on Page 1 of this edition). Elsewhere, individuals posted their reactions to the vandalism involving Ullman’s and the APD’s vehicles in Asheville as follows: • “Pparker” stated: “We all support our equal rights and equal freedoms. There can be exceptions to be excluded however, festivals and gatherings of Hate groups and organizations can be rejected by society. What’s next? A Nazi Festival?” • “Tom Conlin” stated: “My wife and I and our kids and grandkids visited Asheville for the first time ever this summer. It’s an extraordinary, beautiful city. It is also a very dangerous place to be. Those two things cannot coexist. If you liberal residents of Asheville want to see your city go down the toilet, just keep letting the criminals take over. If you can’t take a lesson from San Francisco, at one time a beautiful paragon of culture and beauty, then I have no hope for you. Asheville, your liberal government is flushing the handle right now.” • “Kojack58” stated: “You throw a firebomb at an officer, that is subject to deadly force. That person is trying to injure or kill an officer or a civilian. Quit babying these criminals and put them in the ground where they belong. God will do the rest. On Thursday (Aug. 10), all Asheville City Council members except Kim Roney and Antanette Mosley signed a letter regarding solutions for public safety in the community. The letter mentioned approaches in preventing crime and investing in the police department.”