Councilwoman Ullman’s vehicle? Tires slashed, windows smashed after she supports public safety

An 'act of intimidation' is 'never the way,' she asserts From Staff Reports There have been no arrests following the vandalism to a car owned by Asheville Councilwoman Maggie Ullman on Aug. 10, Samantha Booth, the APD's public information officer, stated in an email to the Daily Planet on Aug. 25. Meanwhile, Ullman did not respond to emails sent by the Daily Planet to Ullman on both Aug. 25 and 26 for her comments on the incident. She "shared on Facebook that her car tires were slashed and her car windows were smashed Thursday night, Aug.10 2023, claiming someone used a knife to commit the 'act of intimidation,' which happened just hours after she "co-signed a letter requesting an open dialogue on violence, poverty, addiction, fear, and hope for Asheville," Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Aug. 13. News 13 stated that, just prior to the vandalism to her car, that Ullman "co-signed an open letter to the community, committing with several other councilmembers to fighting crime and supporting police... "The open letter she's referring to (on Ullman's Facebook posting) was signed by five council members, Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore, and councilwomen Sage Turner and Sheneika Smith. "This experience has deepened my resolve," Ullman note in her Facebook post. "We must ensure open dialogue about issues that matter to us. We deserve a community that is inclusive, safe, and compassionate. Targeting people with malicious acts is never the way." Meanwhile, Vijay Kapoor, a former (and recent) Asheville councilman, told News 13 that "he believed Ullman was brave for coming forward with her experience." The TV station then quoted Kapoor as saying the following about Ullman: "She's incredibly brave for coming out and saying that. You cannot let people like that intimidate you and the more you come out and show you're a leader, really focused on trying to solve problems, the more other people will come and start to follow you." News 13 noted that it "reached out on Sunday (Aug. 13) to all council members about the car vandalism. So far, only councilmember Kim Roney responded, releasing a statement that says, in part: "'I am so sad to hear the news and empathize with what my colleague Councilwoman Ullman and her family are going through. The issues of public safety and well-being in our community require tremendous work including discussion and action." Meanwhile, News 13 noted that Ullman "said in her post online that an investigation into the incident had been launched and requested privacy during this time." Elsewhere, among the reactions on social media to the vandalism involving Ullman's car included the following: • "ATruthTeller": "Unbelievable that making a commitment to public safety means getting your car vandalized in your own driveway. Of course, there were two members of City Council who didn't even sign the letter, so who's surprised?" • "Samdatruff 13" stated: "Might want to check and see if they were wearing all black with Antifa markings. After that, I would place my money on a councilwoman with a love and passion for the destruction of Asheville and ties to the Antifa movement here. • "WindRidge" stated: "Were they wearing MAGA hats and slinging bleach?"




