City’s violent crime spike, filth? It’s for real; only solution is to hire more officers, FOP leader says

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Tourism in the Asheville area is plummeting because the “word is spreading — from word of mouth, social media and news media — that downtown Asheville, in particular, is not a safe place for a family with children to visit,” local FOP President Rondell Lance told the Daily Planet in a July 14 telephone interview. “In the last couple of weeks, people in the streets and stores (downtown) have been stabbed, caught up in fights, shot. There are always people downtown — intoxicated or high... You have to step over bodies. Or, better yet, go around them,” said Lance, a retired sergeant with the Asheville Police Department. Further, Lance said that, over the years, “Asheville’s changed from a ‘family-friendly’ place to come... to a ‘party place’… People with kids are not going to bring their families” to a rowdy place like downtown Asheville... “I used to love to go downtown.... “I think, number one, it’s safety issues, especially for families that have kids. They want to feel safe when they’re downtown anywhere” — and that is why the Asheville area has suffered a rare tourism plunge. Also, Lance said, “North Carolina is a conservative state. People in the surrounding areas — they come to Asheville, and (word of) what they see (around the city) — people intoxicated, sleeping in the streets, asking you for money”— spreads quickly. What’s more, the local FOP president contended, “You’re not going to have that” (Asheville’s crime and homelessness problems) in nearby tourist destinations that he has visited recently, including Greenville, S.C., and Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge (both located in Tennessee). You don’t see that (Asheville’s violent crime/homelessness/trash woes) “in those cities. (A separate interview with Lance’s evaluation of Hendersonville’s June police report — showing a steep decline in violent crimes — appears on Page A3.) For Asheville, he said, “When it gets to the point, needles being found and homeless people lying drunk in the streets” and with panhandlers asking everyone — virtually nonstop — for money, tourists will wise up quickly and visit other cities instead. What’s more, Lance said the problems driving away tourists and visitors occur “not only downtown, as Tunnel Road is getting to be a bad drug area, It (Asheville’s drugs, trash and homelessness) is coming out west to Smoky Parkway, especially to the area around Exit 44.” Speaking personally, Lance said, “I have been going (to) downtown (Asheville) for the last few Saturday nights for Shindig on the Green. They have decent crowds that come down there for that, but they have two paid (police) officers (on duty). At events like that, you can feel pretty safe. (He explained that such special events require a permit from the city — “and you’ve got to have security there, Two to four officers, especially if you have alcohol.”) He added, “I think the issue is not so much special events, the issue comes when you’re just walking around downtown, seeing the sights. When I worked (for the APD), we had four to five officers on the bike team. In Asheville on any Friday or Saturday night on a beat — walking or riding a bike — the best scenario is at least five (officers on duty)... or at least four, at the minimum.” When he recently visited — on FOP business — other prominent North Carolina cities, including Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte and Wilmington,“ I didn’t see” large numbers of homeless people panhandling or those laying around intoxicated or lots of mental illness. “I never saw it to the level it is in Asheville. I think a lot of it has to do with Asheville City Council and their ordinances and what they allow people to do. “If people just go downtown as regular tourists, seeing the sights and walking all over downtown, that’s where the problems arise. That’s because they (the APD) are short (of manpower). Previously, they had bike patrols downtown — and more officers in general and more to pull from” to help ensure security for those downtown.” Now, Lance said, “I keep seeing reports posted on Facebook from visitors saying ‘Don’t go downtown.’ “There’s a perception that it’s not safe downtown. “Some people might say it’s because of the safety concerns. But it all comes down to City Council” being at fault, he charged. “When people go to places (downtown), they’re not expecting to be asked for money, people defacating in a doorway. The word gets around that that happens a lot.” Land then reiterated, “I know that that’s the situation because they’re short” on manpower at the APD. It “used to be” that APD officers felt they had the support of council and of the Buncombe district attorney’s office. As for the DA’s office now, Lance lambasted it for dismissing too many cases and for settling for low-to-no bail. At that point, Lanced noted that Calvin Hill, the local chief judge, “helps the magistrates on setting the bail. The magistrates set the bail first. But then, after (one’s) ‘first appearance’ in court, the DA can ask the bail to be set the same, higher or lower.” Further, Lance said, “If the DA office has a problem with low bonds (set by the magistrates), they need to sit down with Judge Hill.” From a broader perspective, the local FOP president said, “Until City Council wakes up and says, ‘We’re going to make this job more inviting to get into law enforcement — and make pay and benefits better — and that we’re going to support them (the APD)’ — until that changes, the problems (plaguing downtown Asheville) will persist.” To that end, he encouraged Asheville’s top leaders to “let the (APD) officers enforce the laws that are on the books.” “You’re dealing with the same few people over and over. And they know that law enforcement” is being held back by top city leaders from doing their jobs. “During the time (the early 2020s) they were protesting downtown... and then City Council started talking about ‘we’re going to defund the police’ and ‘reallocate police funding’ … and the DA’s office” began dismissing cases left and right, Asheville got off the track of law and order, Lance said “A lot of cases were going to court. A lot of cases were being dismissed. A lot of people should have been charged with being habitual felons. Instead, the DA’s office would let them off with little (or no) penalty.. (The Buncombe DA is Todd Williams, who Lance also has criticized heavily in past Daily Planet interviews,) Regarding the DA’s office, Lane said that it has left the impression — real or perceived — that “they’d put more energy in coming after an (APD) officer than against perpetrators... “The police felt that the DA’s office was more apt to disregard laws — and law enforcement, whether that was right or wrong.” Worse, Lance said of Williams and his staff, “They (local law enforcement officers, in general) just don’t trust the DA’s decisions on a lot of criminal cases.... “Then you have (Councilwoman) Kim Roney voting against (replacing) ballistic vests” for the APD officers -— even though it was a grant that doesn’t cost them (council members) anything... “Some of the things they did in reallocating the police budget — they transferred the park security and animal control out from under the police department” — cut the APD’s workload. “During that time, when they were throwing rocks and throwing bottles, they (the police) were encouraged to let a lot of things go.” Ultimately, Lance said, ”I think the thing that would make it better is to hire more officers” in Asheville. “Asheviille is known as a very liberal city — and there’s no conservative voice among elected officials in Asheville or Buncombe County,” leaving no checks and balances — “and you get what you vote for,” Lance said in concluding the interview.