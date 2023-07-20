Hendersonville favored over Asheville as a downtown visit location by FOP leader

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Given the ongoing problems with a spike in violent crime, aggressive panhandlers and the unsightly view of drug needles, human waste and trash, as well as homeless vagrants lounging up and down the streets of downtown Asheville, “if you want to feel safe with your family, go to downtown Hendersonville — and not downtown Asheville,” local FOP President Rondell Lance is urging those who ask him. Lance, who leads the local lodge (based in Asheville) of the Fraternal Order of Police, made the aforementioned rermarks to the Daily Planet in a July 15 telephone interview, as the newspaper sought his critique and analysis of the June report by the Hendersonville Police Department showing a steep decline in violent crime in Hendersonville — and how that compares to Asheville. The Asheville native, who is a retired sergeant with the Asheville Police Department, presides over Lodge 1 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which claims on its website to represent more than 250 local law enforcement officers. (A separate interview — with Lance’s critique and analysis of Asheville’s recent reported tourism decline — appears on Page A1.) As for his choice of Hendersonville over his native Asheville for a casual family outing, Lance reiterated, “That’s my opinion... If I had my family (as guests) and they wanted to walk the streets of a (nearby) city, I’d say, ‘Let’s go to Hendersonville.” (Lance lives in the Asheville area, while Hendersonville is 25 miles to the south — and listed on the internet as a 35-minute drive.) Besides his choice for a downtown stroll of Hendersonville over Ashevlle, Lance said other entertainment options would include some other nearby towns, most notably that “it’s a proven fact that Waynesville and Canton have family-friendly environments,” too. What’s more, the FOP leader said, with a note of pride, that “we have FOP members in Hendersonville” that are members of his lodge.In a clear understatement, Lance asserted, “So I’m a little bit familiar” with Hendersonville and surrounding Henderson County. So to what does Lance attribute Hendersonville’s recently reported steep decline in its violent crime rate? the Daily Planet asked. “Number one is their DA (district attorney), Andrew Murray, who holds criminals accountable for the crimes they commit in the community,” Lance replied. “He makes sure that they are rightfully held to a standard that the law allows for the crimes that they (the perpetrators) do.” (Murray is the DA for the counties of Henderson, Transylvania and Polk) Lance added, “You don’t have that in Asheville, where criminals ‘get out.’ Their cases are mostly dismissed” as the result of the efforts of Buncombe DA Todd Williams’ office. “In Asheville and Buncombe, most of them (the criminal element” know that local law enforcement officials are under orders to “go easy” on lawbreakers by the APD’s boss, City Manager Debra Campbell, who, in turn, answers to Mayor Esther Manheimer and Asheville City Council, according to Lance. Lance reiterated that all of Asheville’s and Buncombe’s the elected officials are decidedly progressive — and soft on crime. Returning to the question about reasons for Hendersonville’s violent crime reduction, Lance said, “Secondly, the (Hendersonville) police deptartment and (Henderson) sheriffic’s office are allowed to enforce the law and do their jobs. They’re allowed to be ‘police’ out there. They’re allowed to do it in a professional manner — and they have a DA (Murray) who holds them accountable... That’s what’s lacking in Asheville — a DA (Williams), who holds everyone accountable. The FOP president also noted that, “in Hendersonville, it’s a different environment and different group of people, but that environment was created by the DA, (Hendersonville) City Council and the (Henderson) County Commissioners, “I know officers who work for Hendersonville — and they like the city — and I know their mindset — and they’re allowed to do their jobs. When you allow officers to do their jobs... to enforce the law, that’s what’s going to happen — and crime is going to go down.” Just like Asheville, “Hendersonville is a ‘tourist city’ also — and this time of year, it is crowded and you’ve got a downtown area with two-lane streets, you’ve got great restaurants and you can go on a Main Street with no panhandlers,” Lance said. “The traffic ‘thing,’ I think, is just” a manifestation of Hendersonville’s success as a safe tourist/visitor destination and, “if that’s your biggest problem,” then the city’s leaders should count their blessings. In a jab at Asheville, Lance said, “It seems to me that the cities that claim to be more progressive, as they become more progressive, they become less family-friendly... A family is going to go where they feel safe... They’d rather go to a conservative city where they will feel safe...” So does the FOP leader consider Hendersonville a “conservative city?” “I would call Hendersonville a ‘conservative city,’ meaning they hold accountable people for the crimes they commit — and they enforce the laws that are on the books,” Lance answered. “When you start ignoring the laws put in place, they were intended to keep people safe, then the natural crime tendency is ever higher crime.” In his interactions with locals as well as tourists, Lance said, “Oh, yes — they wouldn’t dare take their kids to downtown Asheville. But they’d go to downtown Hendersonville. The only thing Hendersonville is lacking is... it’s sort of a small downtown. But they’ve got great restaurants. Or (visit) Waynesville, or other cities around us.” As for Asheville, Lance said, “To me, that’s what progressive cities are — they’ve become a haven for crime... It used to be said that in Asheville ‘that the laws are enforced,’ but that progressive mindset came in and said, ‘Well, just leave them (the criminals) alone’ and ‘You’re mean for enforcing the law.’ The streets of Asheville are covered with the homeless people from that social network — and then you’re saying, ‘Don’t enforce it.’ Well, that ain’t the job of law enforcement — it’s (duty is) to enforce the laws on the books.” As for homeless people in Hendersonville, he said they are few and far between because “they don’t enable them like Asheville. There’s a difference in enabling people, versus helping them. “It’s a conservative versus a progressive mindset in comparing Hendersonville to Asheville,” Lance said, in concluding the interview.