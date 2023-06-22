Summit was laudable, but easy solution is hiring more officers, FOP leader says

While the Anti-Crime Summit held June 16 in Asheville appeared to be worthwhile, Rondell Lance, president of the local FOP, thinks the easiest solution to the spike in violent crime in Asheville and Buncombe County is to hire more police officers.

“I think it was great that Congressman (Chuck) Edwards was able to put that (summit) together and to have such a diverse group come and talk about ways to improve crime (levels) in the city and in the county… a lot of good ideas, but everybody has a different input on what they think can be done,” Lance told the Daily Planet in a June 18 interview.

Further, Lance said of the anti-crime summit, “I think there needs to be more discussion about it (the spike in local crime) and some things put on paper, saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do.





’ “Every person speaking at the forum had a different perspective, but the only thing I think was missing was the view from everyday (police) officers — what they see and what their ideas are.





“It’s easy to sit back in the office and say, ‘We need to do this or that,’ but it’s good to ask what the everyday (police) man and woman thinks is the best solution.”





So what does Lance think is “the best solution” to the local crime surge? the Daily Planet asked.





“I think the easiest thing is we need more officers,” Lance replied. “We need to get their manning levels up. They’re going to step up the pay and the benefits. Some people say they (Asheville City Council) gave the police a 6 percent raise” in the new city budget for fiscal 2023-24. “They gave everybody (all city workers) 5 percent, so the police only got 1 percent (more than other city workers). It’s all about optics....”





He then turned to the process of what happens with an arrest, noting that “once the officers deal with it, it then goes to the health workers, magistrates, the DA (district attorney), the judges, but if they’re” not doing their jobs and letting perpetrators loose without treatment or legal consequences, then the officers’ efforts go for naught.





So what does Lance think about the occasional heated exchanges at the summit? the Daily Planet asked.





“It’s sad that at any time, when you have two opposing political parties, they’re always going to be looking at ‘one-upping’” one another, Lance answered.





“Anyone who was there could tell these (panelists) were people from the two different (political) parties. That’s why I think we need more independent parties… But, hey, they got over it” during and after the summit.



As for Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer snatching the microphone from the hands of Edwards and then making a critical point aimed toward the congressman at the summit, Lance said that, in his observation, Manheimer grabbed the microphone shortly after Edwards had criticized Buncombe Assistant DA David Denninger. “I think she was kind of ‘taking up’ for the assistant DA. The mayor is very strong in her views — and she’ll let you know. It doesn’t really surprise me because she’ll always make her views known.



“The way the ‘mikes’ were, you had to reach out for someone’s ‘mike’” to speak. “I don’t think she (the mayor) meant that (microphone-snatching) as disrespect to the congressman. She just wanted to get the ‘mike’…. I saw them (Edwards and Manheimer) afterward talking and smiling. You’re going to have that… with each others’ views clashing.” Lance added,







“Congressman Edwards handled it (Manheimer’s microphone-snatching) very well. I think it shows it’s not going to be an easy solution to sit down and discuss ways to reduce local crime.





“I’ve heard some that said Congressman Edwards shouldn’t have compared Asheville to Chicago” in a press release announcing the anti-crime summit,” the FOP leader said. “I didn’t hear him say, ‘Asheville compares to Chicago,’” in its crime severity. “He (Edwards) said Chicago started this way. They (Chicago) had issues and crimes that weren’t addressed” many years ago. I think he said, ‘We can stop it before it (Asheville) gets to the degree of Chicago.’”







So what did Lance think about Manheimer and Buncombe Sheriff Quentin Miller criticizing Edwards for, in their view, exaggerating the local crime situation as worse than it is? the Daily Planet asked.





“ The mayor and sheriff are elected officials... Because of that, it’s going to make them look bad” if terrible-but-accurate crime data is publicized, “so they won’t go with that. She (Manheimer) is not going to say things are bad” even if they are (bad), as also is the case with the sheriff. To the contrary, Lance asserted, “There is a problem with crime. It’s their opinion on how bad it is” — or isn’t.





“They’re saying it’s not that bad. But the people in the community know about it…. I say, let’s make it better, regardless of the ‘badness’ level.”





What’s more, the FOP leader said, “That’s what happened last night June 17). Right beside the (Asheville) police department and City Hall, two guys (were) shooting it out, right next to the tourist section” of downtown, during the first night of the Juneteenth Festival.

“How can the citizens feel safe?” Lance asked, rhetorically.





He added that “a local business-owner (who he declined to identify) said on their Facebook page that several tourists checked out of the hotels downtown (on the night of June 17) when ‘the word got out.’





One of the bullets (from the gunfight) went into a (nearby) restaurant (Pack’s Tavern), where people were eating.”





As a result, Lance said he hears local people say, ‘I’m not going there (downtown).’” However, Lance said, “If there were four or five police officers standing around out there,” near where the shooting happened during the Juneteenth Festiv, “I don’t think that (the gunfight) would have happened.





So does Lance agree with Manheimer, Miller, Denninger — and others on the panel — in their pleading for more taxpayer money to fund more resources in an effort to lower the local crime rate? the Daily Planet asked.





“You can have all the money in the world, but if you’re not spending it right,” the desired results will not achieved, Lance replied.





“It depends on what do you want to spend the money on. So many times, we (government officials) throw the money to a group — and you don’t know where it goes or what it was used for. Show me how you’re going to spend it. We as taxpayers deserve that.”





Further, he said, There needs to be accountability for the money, which I think is what Congressman Edwards was talking about.”





As for mentions by the panel of mental health issues being a component in triggering high crime, Lance said in concluding the Daily Planet interview, “It has always been an issue in law enforcement, but it’s very rare that someone with a ‘real’ mental problem is committing major crimes.”

