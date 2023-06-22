Fourth of July activities aplenty to rev up region to toast America’s birth

Twitter From Staff Reports The annual celebration of the founding of the United States of America on the Fourth of July in 1776 will feature many holiday-related galas and fireworks shows (on and around that date) in Western North Carolina as well as in the adjoining Upstate of South Carolina. Following is a capsule summary of major holiday activities scheduled in the region’s biggest cities, including Asheville and Hendersonville in North Carolina; and Greenville and Spartanburg in neighboring South Carolina: • ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Independence Day celebration will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. July 4 in Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville. The gala will begin with the Ultimate Air Dogs event, scheduled at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m., including local breweries and cideries, as well as a variety of food trucks. Live music will be featured on the Pack Square stage from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m., including Phantom Paton (5-5:45 p.m.); Hit Dogs, (6-6:45); and the Red Clay Rambers (7:15-9 p.m.) Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. “and can best be seen from the park (buildings will block the views in other parts of downtown),” a city press release stated. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is free. • HENDERSONVILLE — The annual Independence Day parade will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 4 along Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. The city’s evening Fourth of July festivities will begin with live music on two separate stages downtown, including The Lonesome Road Band at the Historic Courthouse Stage at 5 p.m., and BSE Rox at the Visitor Center Stage at 7 p.m. Also featured will be inflatables, kids’ games and activities, food trucks and capped with a fireworks’ launch — from around South Grove Street — scheduled about 9:30 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is free. • GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville’s Independence Day celebration will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. July 4 in Unity Park at 320 S. Hudson St. Fireworks will launched around 9:45 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets, and a picnic, or simply sit back and enjoy a memorable evening “as we honor our great country,” a city press release stated. • SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The city, known as the “Hub City” or “Sparkle City,” will host its annual “Red, White and Boom” celebration at Barnet Park from 5:30 to 10 p.m. July 4. “Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside Barnet Park during celebration,” a city press release stated. “However, there will be plenty of options for attendees to choose from at the festival, including barbecue, funnel cakes, burgers, hot dogs, Philly cheese steaks, ice cream and more!” At 9:30 p.m. a fireworks display will be launched. • Following is a listing of events and festivals during (and around) the Independence Day holiday — in both date and time order — for WNC and the Upstate:

Tuesday, June 24

GREER FREEDOM BLAST, 6-10:30 p.m., Main Stage, Greer City Park, 301 E. Poinsett St, Greer, S.C. Freedom Blast will be feature a variety of activities in Greer. Music will be performed by Augusta, Ga.-based Ryan Abel & Friends from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and from 9 to 10 p.m. The group is billed as playing “everything from Southern rock, country, funk, soul, blues and Motown.” Other feaures will include a military tribute at 6:30 p.m. and a Texas Roadhouse rib-eating contest at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

TRAVELERS REST KIDS’ BIKE PARADE, 9 a.m., Farmers Market, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, S.C. A Kids’ Bike Parade will be held, featuring bikes dressed up in their most festive red, white and blue. PICKENS INDEPENDENCE DAY SPECTACULAR, 3-9 p.m., Amphitheatre, 114 W. Main St., downtown Pickens, S.C. The annual Independence Day Spectacular will be held in Pickens, including a visit by presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. (See story above for details on Trump’s visit to Pickens.) Fourth of July features will include live music, kids’ rides and games. Specifically, at 8 a.m., the Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk will be held, followed at 9 a.m. by the opening of gates for the Trump campaign event on Main Street. Also, at 11 a.m., a special guest speaker will deliver remarks and at 1 p.m. Trump will speak. At 3 p.m., the official Independence Day Spectacular will begin in front of the Pickens Amphitheater, with the Carolina Highway Band performing. At 5 p.m., the Boggs Brothers Band will perform, followed at 7 p.m. by the band Splitshot. The event, which is free, will conclude with fireworks. FOUNTAIN INN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR, 6 p.m.-dark (9:30 p.m.), Starting at 6 pm at the intersection of Main and Depot Streets, this Fireworks Spectacular includes a performance by Cravin Melon, food trucks, kids entertainment, and fireworks at dusk. WALHALLA INDEPENDENCE FEST, times vary, Main Street, Walhalla, S.C. Walhalla will celebrate Indepedence Fest from July 1 to 4. Fireworks, which will be held on July 3, will be held at 9 p.m. LAKE JUNALUSKA FOURTH OF JULY GALA, 7 p.m., Lake Junaluska. Lake Junaluska will hold Fourth of July activites from July 1 to 4. On the Fourth of July, live music starts at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Sunday, July 2

HISTORIC EASLEY FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL, noon-10 p.m., downtown Easley, S.C. The annual festival will feature three days of fun and end with fireworks, which will be launched at 9:45 p.m. SIMPSONVILLE SIMPLY FREEDOM FEST, 6 p.m.-dark (9:30 p.m.), Simpsonville Simply Freedom Fest will begin at 5:30 pm with live music and conclude with fireworks. The event is held annually at Heritage Park. LAKE LURE FIREWORKS, dusk, Morse Park, 2948 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure. Residents are urged to watch fireworks at dusk over the lake from Morse Park. Attendees also are urged to “bring your picnic and chairs. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. Also, watch from the beach, opening at 8 p.m. On the 4th, fireworks will be at Rumbling Bald Resort for their guests, but others may enjoy from boats on the lake. Expect traffic bottlenecks after the fireworks since there’s just one road out!” Admission is free.



Monday, July 3

SENECA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, Gignilliat Field, Seneca, S.C. Sececa’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin when the gates open at 2 p.m. with live music. Fireworks will start at dusk, estimated to be around 9 p.m..



Tuesday, July 4 COLUMBUS FABULOUS FOURTH FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown Columbus. The town will hold its Fabulous Fourth Festival featuring food, music, entertainment, family games and a variety of vendors. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be launched. BRYSON CITY FREEDOM FEST, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 Everett St., Bryson City. The Bryson City Freedom Fest will feature arts, crafts and food, with live music starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. WAYNESVILLE STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION, 11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Waynesville. The town’s daytime celebration will start with a children’s parade at 11 a.m. and conclude with a concert at 2 p.m. Event organizers noted that, while there will be no fireworks in downtown Waynesville, they may be viewed at nightfall in nearby Maggie Valley and Lake Junaluska. SOUTH ASHEVILLE FIREWORKS, 1 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Lake Julian, Arden. An Independence Day Celebation at Lake Julian will be caped with fireworks at dusk (around 9 p.m.). Throughout the afternoon and into th evening, features will include live music and food trucks. Attendees are urged to park at William W, Estes Elementary School at 275 Overlook Road, across from the lake. A free daytime shuttle will run from 8 a,m. to 6 p.m. MAGGIE VALLEY BACKYARD FOURTH, 6 p.m., Festival Grounds, 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley. Maggie Valley will hold its Backyard Fourth, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dark. WEAVERVILLE FIREWORKS, 7:30 p.m., Lake Louise Park, Lake Louise Drive, Weaverville. The Weaverville Fourth of July celebration will include live music by Kaitlin Krisko & The Broadcastm BREVARD FIREWORKS, 9 p.m., Brevard College, Brevard. Brevard will launch fireworks at 9 p.m.