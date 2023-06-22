Summit worthwhile? If it produces results, ass’t DA says

Twitter From Staff Reports The Asheville-Buncombe County Anti-Crime Summit on June 16 was, at least in theory, a good idea, according Buncombe Assistant District Attorney David Denninger, who represented Buncombe DA Todd Williams’s office on the summit’s panel. In a June 18 interview by the Daily Planet, Denninger was asked by the newspaper if he thought the summit was worthwhile. “Let’s put it this way, it’s worthwhile in front of the public to talk about the issues affecting our region. That’s a good thing. Whether this results in anything productive” — that would be the determinant for him on whether it was a useful endeavor. And Denninger said it remains to be seen whether “anything productive” occurs from the summit. On the bright side, Denninger asserted, “I will say that he (U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, the summit organizer, host and moderator) ended the conversation (at the summit) with the words, ‘Let’s continue the discussion.’” The assistant DA added, “I think it’s reasonable to want to have a conversation about this (a spike in local violent crimes).” From the summit, he said, “It seems like there’s a disagreement on how resources should be used to solve the (crime) problem. “I wish there was more discussion of about how to deter demand for drugs, which I was trying to talk about” before Edwards cut him off for interjecting in the panel discussion as he, the moderator, was addressing the panel. Continuing, Denninger said, “They’re talking about trying to disrupt supply chains. But I wish there was more willingness to talk about poverty and mental illness... “It’s the role of Congress to determine how best to spend money. So as a congressman, that’s a good question to ask.... “We need to spend it (government funding) on expansion of mental health services in the county, more affordable housing and low-barrier housing and on extending drug treatment...” So what did Denninger think about Edwards cutting him off as he (the assistant DA) interjected his viewpoint as the congressman, as moderator, was addressing the panel? the Daily Planet asked. “I think the manner in which we were informed on the format of the discussion was not really clear” in advance, Denninger replied. “It would have helped if it had been made clear from the start that panelists only would be permitted to speak when Edwards called on them.” So what did Deninger think about Edwards’ accusation that the assistant DA “dodged a question” he asked him, as he castigated him for interrupting the moderator? the Daily Planet asked. “My way of answering that was telling about someone in and out of the justice system (while in jail) costing $180 per day,” Denninger answered, adding that it “cost less” to address core issues of criminals and, “thereby, it’s better to spend money” for treatment, so taxpayers do not have to pay the stiff uncarceration costs. Also, how does Denninger feel about being accused (perhaps jokingly — or not) by Edwards — based on the assistant DA’s assertions — as someone who sounds like he is planning to run for office in the near future? With a chuckle, Denninger said, “ I have no plans to run for office... at this time. I’m happy and satisfied in the DA’s office, working for (DA) Mr. Todd Williams.” Immediately after the summit was over, Denninger said of Edwards, “I thanked him for the invitation” to be a panelist. And, in turn, the congressman thanked him for his participation and said he was being somewhat playful in referring to Denninger as sounding like he was running for office. As for the Manheimer’s defense of hin at the summit, Denninger said, “From where I was sitting, she was talking in defense of why” much more money is needed to fight crime. Regarding criticisms made of the DA’s office in being lax on criminals, Denninger asserted, “We (at the DA’s office) maintain our priority is to incarcerate people who commit violent crimes,” including murder and rape. “But we are pretty unabashed in our support of ‘diversion programs’ for first-offenders — and for those who are struggling with drug addiction,” he said in concluding his interview with the Daily Planet .