Judge faults white officers, black man they arrested; he also OKs release of APD’s body cam video of arrest

Twitter From Staff Reports During a May 22 bond hearing, a judge faulted the three white officers with the Asheville Police Department in the controversial May 13 arrest of a black man, saying the APD officers "didn't act appropriately" by grabbing him without giving him a chance to submit and putting arms "across his face, then across his neck" when he was handcuffed on the ground, according to a May 23 report by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13). However, Buncombe County District Court Judge Edwin Clontz, who viewed video of Devon Whitmire's arrest, including police body camera footage shown for the first time publicly, also said Whitmire did not act appropriately. "Anyone who thinks this was handled appropriately by Mr. Whitmire, or for that fact, by the officers, is sadly mistaken," Clontz said. Meanwhile, David Plyler, a former deputy for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, wrote a letter to the judge, requesting an apology to the officers and accused Clontz of “pandering to a courtroom audience” — and worse. (The text of Plyler’s letter appears on Page A7.) The TV station added, “The 27-year-old Whitmire lied about his name and ‘kicked after he was handcuffed,’ Clontz said, and therefore would continue to be held in the county jail under a high $85,000 bond his attorney had asked the judge to reduce. Further, Clontz was quoted by News 13 as saying, “Given the nature of the charges and viewing what I have seen today ... the bond is more than appropriate.” What’s more, the TV station stated, “The arrest led to outrage among those who said police used excessive force, including members of a group of neighbors who gathered in the Erskine-Walton neighborhood during the encounter, shouting for officers to stop and saying ‘he can’t breathe.’” Meanwhile, the APD characterized the crowd as “hostile,” though others, such as Whitmire’s public defender, Brooks Kamczik, said they were “afraid that they are about to witness another black man die at the hands of law enforcement officers.” Some, such as City Council member Sheneika Smith, who is black, defended officers’ actions, saying Whitmire was “terrorizing” people. Along with the original charge of communicating threats, Whitmire was charged with multiple counts of assault, including assault on a government official inflicting serious injury. In court, News 13 reported, “Whitmire appeared behind an area with bars, wearing a brown prison jumpsuit and a mask. At one point when Assistant District Attorney Katie Kurdys sought to downplay his arm injury, saying he bought the sling himself, he interjected loudly, shouting he got it from the hospital. He continued to shout, though much of it was inaudible.” His next court date was scheduled on June 2, with both prosecution and defense attorneys saying they are ready to go to trial. (For details on the June 2 hearing, see story Page A2). “A crowd of 20 activists joined Whitmire’s fiancé, Carrie Speigle, in the courtroom and said they were working to help raise the $8,500 to pay a bail bondsman and free him,” News 13 noted. “Along with video taken by Speigle, the judge was shown footage from officers’ body cameras, which is not public record, but can be used as evidence in court... “The footage backed up police accounts that after being told he was wanted on a warrant, Whitmire said, ‘OK, well, can you back up so I can get my gun off of me?’ An officer then can be heard in the footage asking where his gun is, with Whitmire responding, ‘Don’t worry about it boss.’ “In the ensuing struggle, Whitmire and Speigle tell officers multiple times he does ssnot have a gun, something borne out by a final search. “Kamczik, the public defender, criticized officers for failing to de-escalate the situation and grabbing Whitmire after his comments about the gun. Three officers were standing closely around him, blocking him against a car, video showed. Whitmire had his left arm in sling from an injured elbow and was holding a phone with his right hand while wearing flipflops. “They also knew about mental health problems suffered by Whitmire and should have taken them into account, he said. “Kurdys, the assistant district attorney, said the incident was ‘traumatic for everyone involved.’ But that officers’ perspective mattered. She recounted a history of assault charges against Whitmire and said he might have mental health problems, but ‘what is clear is that he is assaultive.’ “As you can see from that video, the escalation was on the part of Mr. Whitmire. It was not on the part of the Asheville Police Department and their actions in this matter have not been excessive. In fact they were appropriate under the circumstances,” Kurdys said. “But Clontz said officers ‘didn’t act appropriately’ after Whitmire claimed to have a gun. “‘They didn’t see a gun. He didn’t brandish a weapon. But they chose to lay hands on him without first requesting that he submit to their authority,’ the judge said... “Attorneys also argued about the arm on Whitmire’s throat. District Attorney Todd Williams has ruled out any probable cause of a crime by police, and APD officials have said officers broke no policies ― though the arm restraint appears to meet the department’s definition of a chokehold, something APD policies define as lethal force. “Kamczik said officers had him “in a position where his air supply could be cut off at several points in this interaction.” “Kurdys countered that an arm was placed on his throat after Whitmire ‘repeatedly’ spat in officers faces and after being requested not to, said he would continue,” according to News 13. “One of the officers, Lt. Michael McClanahan, was present in court, but declined an opportunity to speak. Kurdys read aloud a statement from Officer Shelby Middleton, who appeared in footage with her arm on Whitmire’s neck,” News 13 noted.