Police chief invites public to view APD’s body-cam footage to ‘see for yourself’

Twitter From Staff Reports Countering questions and the allegations regarding the May 13 arrest of Devon Whitmore, the Asheville Police Department — with court approval — released bodycam footage of the incident, offering a different perspective on the arrest and the officers’ behavior. To that end, APD Chief David Zack told Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) in a June 1 interview that his officers’ bodycam video has played an important role in quieting the controversy, as it became much more apparent that the police were acting appropriately in the situation. However, he acknowledged that “people see what they want to see.” That said, making the bodycam video available did settle the issue for those who were undecided. “We put it out there and say, ‘You decide and see for yourself what really took place,’” Zack told News 13. According to Zack, what becomes clear is the suspect’s behavior (Whitmire), saying he was both defiant and dangerous. “They tried (to make a peaceful arrest) – it didn’t work,” Zack said of Asheville officers. “The man said he had a gun, and, certainly, that changed the response dramatically.” The officers did face some criticism, including from District Court Judge Edwin Clontz, who called the officer’s conduct inappropriate while on the bench during Whitmire’s bond hearing. Again, according to Zack, what’s seen in the bodycam video largely refutes those claims. “What you saw is officers who were in complete control of the subject and their emotions at the time,” Zack said. As evidence, the chief cited how the arrest panned out. “For a violent encounter, as we saw, everybody pretty much walked away, basically, with no serious injuries. That’s a victory. But, it’s never pretty,” he said. The chief also noted the support the department and the officers have received on social media from the public, saying, “It’s extremely encouraging to see the community stand up and say, ‘No, wait a minute. They acted the way we want them to act.’”