‘Summer Camp’ filming (mostly) at Camp Pinnacle in Henderson County: Star-studded movie to feature Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard

Twitter From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE —Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard have locked deals to star in the feature comedy “Summer Camp,” which Castille Landon (“After” franchise) is directing from her own script, according to the website Deadline.com. Meanwhile, “a Hendersonville spokesperson confirms that a movie called ‘Summer Camp’ is planning to use Camp Pinnacle for production” in Henderson County, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on April 24. “More than 1,000 locals are expected to participate in the film, according to the production’s casting director,” News 13 added. Deadline.com added, “The film heading into production in North Carolina in April tells the story of Nora, Ginny and Mary, who have been best friends since childhood, spending their summers together inseparably at sleepaway camp. “As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others, excitedly. “Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.” Further, deadline.com reported: “Summer Camp is a Saks Picture Company production, in association with and financed by Taylor & Dodge and Grant S. Johnson’s Project Infinity. “Producers include Alex Saks (No Hard Feelings, Book Club), Dori A. Rath (Pig), Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris (Mack & Rita) and Tyler W. Konney (May December). Johnson (May December) is exec producing, with Mariela Villa, Nicholas Erickson and Elayne Schmidt serving as co-producers. Konney’s Taylor & Dodge and CAA Media Finance are co-repping world rights. As for the inspiration behind the project, deadline.com quoted Landon as saying, “Alex, Dori and I wanted to develop a fun, high-energy comedy for Diane, that really allowed us to see women spreading their wings and taking on new life during what used to be the traditional slowed-down retirement years. “We hit on this idea, pitched it to Diane, who loved it, and set out to cast legendary actors that have always wanted to work together, and I couldn’t be more excited. The chemistry is going to be undeniable…and I can’t wait to reveal who else we have attending our zany camp. “Keaton is an Oscar and Golden Globe winner known for roles in such iconic films as ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather’ who will next be seen reunited on screen with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen in ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ — Focus Features’ sequel to the Bill Holderman-directed comedy ‘Book Club,,”’ deadline.com noted.