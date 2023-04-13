Governor visits Canton, pledges state help with mill closure Under ultimatum from team, City Council unanimously votes to give it requested money

From Staff Reports

CANTON — During his visit to the Town of Canton on April 6, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper met with Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers and others, pledging the state’s assistance to the workers of Pactiv Evergreen who will lose their jobs by summer, as the mill has announced its impending closure, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported April 6.

“He brought a message of hope and resilience, while admitting the change will be hard,” News 13 noted. “ He said the state is at the ready to help”.

Meanwhile, Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers told a gathering of reporters at Pisgah High School on April 6 the following.

“The governor — the first priority to him was these workers, these men and women and how are your people.”

The Daily Planet contacted the Canton mayor twice for additional comments — on April 7 and 8 — but Smathers did not respond by the newspaper’s 9 a.m. April 10 press deadline.

Smathers , while preoccupied with handling the mill closing, also is receiving much support from area commissioners, neighboring mayors and at the state level,” News 13 noted.

As for his reason to visit Canton, Cooper told reporters, “It was clear that this was a crisis.”

Further, News 13 stated, “He (Cooper) added that the state has recruited strong advance manufacturing companies to assist with job offerings and job fairs, along with investing in skills retraining through community colleges and workforce development. The governor noted that the state is applying for a dislocated worker federal grant to get folks retrained.”

Cooper stated, “We’re working with the state legislature to establish a fund for this area to figure out how we can use it to invest to make people’s transitions easier.”