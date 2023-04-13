Lake Lure’s ‘Crazy for Swayze’ — no more? Long-running Dirty Dancing Festival to be ‘expanded’ into a broader dance gala

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it LAKE LURE — The annual Lake Lure Dirty Dancing Festival is “moving beyond the theme of ‘Dirty Dancing’ to include more fancy footwork from a variety of dance styles” in a more diversified dance festival to be held on Sept. 16 at or near the lake, the festival’s organizers announced in an April 7 press release. The release emphased that “Lake Lure will once again host a dance festival (this year), just as they have for more than a decade... While the ‘Dirty Dancing Festival of Lake Lure’ has been a popular event, financial and contractual obligations required by Lionsgate (a Hollywood studio that owns the rights to “Dirty Dancing”) have made it too difficult for the local Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge to offer that festival this year. “To keep fans happy and honor the historic dancing that’s been a part of Lake Lure since 2010, they (the local organizers) have decided to bring together a more diverse dance festival that incorporates not only the moves from the ‘50s and ‘60s, but also many other dance forms that will keep festival-goers on their toes. “The festival committee has started meeting to work out the specifics of this year’s festival as they aim to offer more dance lessons, great bands, excellent food and new experiences that are sure to appeal to new and long-time festival fans. “The one-day festival has been set for September 16th, 2023. For all the latest updates and news on Lake Lure’s Dance Festival, follow the Chamber on Facebook @TheChamberOfHickoryNutGorge.” For additional questions, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted Teri A. Coutu, marketing director for the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge, who, on behalf of the chamber, offered the following additional details via email about the “expanded” festival: “We LOVE hosting the Dirty Dancing Festival, but with new rules, procedures and fees set by Lionsgate Entertainment, we can’t offer it this year,” she said. “It’s a huge undertaking and our small chamber simply doesn’t have the financial or people-power resources to meet all the requirements. “The (newly named) Lake Lure Dance Festival will celebrate many types of dance, including those from the ‘Dirty Dancing’ (1987) era. “It was a VERY difficult decision – our board looked at numerous options before deciding to create a more diverse dance festival that is unique to Lake Lure. “While we aren’t focusing on ‘Dirty Dancing,’ we will still have Asheville Ballet teaching everyone’s favorite dance moves.” “We still have a good relationship with Lionsgate Entertainment, so if things change in the future, the Dirty Dancing Festival may return. In the meantime, we know people love to dance, so we’re giving them more ways to do that at one great festival!” Coutu asserted. In addition, the Daily Planet contacted the Asheville Ballet, which has served as a centerpiece to the Dirty Dancing Festival over the years for comment. To that end, Ann Dunn, artistic and executive director of the Asheville Ballet Inc., sent tbe newspaper the following comment on the new diversified dance festival: “As headliners of the Dirty Dancing Festival since 2011, The Asheville Ballet is excited to be part of the ongoing evolution and expansion of Lake Lure’s fabulous festival. We love to teach popular dance forms from all eras, to all ages of visitors, and then to share an exciting, fun performance. The 50s and 60s were great decades for dance in America, but so were the 20s (the Charleston, Lindy Hop, and Tango), 30s (the Rumba, Jive, and Shag), the 40s (the Samba and Swing), and the 70s (the Hustle and Bus Stop, with maybe a little Bump thrown in) – to name a few. So, put on your Keds and come on down to Lake Lure to join us for a joyful day of dance and music.” “We still have a good relationship with Lionsgate Entertainment, so if things change in the future, the Dirty Dancing Festival may return. “In the meantime, we know people love to dance, so we’re giving them more ways to do that at one great festival!” Coutu concluded in her statement to the Daily Planet. In addition, the Daily Planet contacted the Asheville Ballet — which has served as a centerpiece to the Dirty Dancing Festival over the years — for comment. Seeking her thoughts on the impact and ramifications of the new, broader-themed dance festival, the Daily Planet contacted Ann Dunn, artistic and executive director of the Asheville Ballet Inc., who emailed the newspaper — on behalf of the troupe — the following statement on April 8: “As headliners of the Dirty Dancing Festival since 2011, The Asheville Ballet is excited to be part of the ongoing evolution and expansion of Lake Lure’s fabulous festival. “We love to teach popular dance forms from all eras, to all ages of visitors, and then to share an exciting, fun performance. “The ‘50s and ‘60s were great decades for dance in America, but so were the ‘20s (the Charleston, Lindy Hop, and Tango), ‘30s (the Rumba, Jive, and Shag), the ‘40s (the Samba and Swing), and the ‘70s (the Hustle and Bus Stop, with maybe a little Bump thrown in) – to name a few. “So, put on your Keds and come on down to Lake Lure to join us for a joyful day of dance and music.”

