A statement from the Asheville Tourists....

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following brief statement from the Asheville Tourists’ baseball team was emailed by Doug Maurer, the team’s director of broadcast and media relations, to the Daily Planet on March 23, upon receiving the newspaper’s request for a status report on the effort by the team — and others — to keep the Tourists in Asheville.

•

“McCormick Field has been a city asset and an important part of the fabric of the community since 1924. The community-owned ballpark has hosted Minor League Baseball Games, Negro League Baseball Games, community events and much more.

“The Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commissioners both recently voted to move forward with the renovation of McCormick Field. We are thankful for this important step in keeping Minor League Baseball in Asheville.

“Now, we look forward to working with the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority and the State of North Carolina to finalize the McCormick Field renovation plan.”