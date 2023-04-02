Despite efforts to keep Canton mill running, town mayor predicts June closure... He still sees bright future — as former mill town

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it CANTON — Despite efforts by Governor Roy Cooper and state Attorney General Josh Stein — and many other individuals and groups — to keep the Canton paper mill running, Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers said that, “as it stands now (around 2:30 p.m. March 26), I still fully expect the mill to close at the first of June.” Smathers made the aforementioned comments during a March 26 telephone interview with the Daily Planet. His comments were sought by the newspaper after the announcment March 6 by Lake Forest, Ill.-based Pactiv Evergreen that it “plans to take signficant restructuring actions related to its Beverage Merchandising operations.” Specifically, the company stated that “it expected to close its Canton, N.C., mill and its converting facility in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, with operations at both facilities expected to end during the second quarter of 2023.” Pactiv Evergreen’s announcement added, “Approximately 1,300 positions will be eliminated as a result of these actions. The company will provide outplacement assistance and severance to impacted employees, consistent with company policy and labor union agreements.” Meanwhile, in Canton, Smathers told the Daily Planet, “Most of the employees — their jobs (at the mill) will end around June 9.” The Canton mayor added, “I know there have been several efforts across the board — from Raleigh to Canton” — to keep the mill running, “but as it is now (March 26), I’m fully expecting it to close by June. “Right now, the No. 1 priority is to find the (soon-to-be former) mill workers every opportunity to find jobs — and hopefully keep them in the homes they are living in now. “I don’t want a great migration out of Haywood County because that would further extend the fallout from the mill closure,” Smathers said. So is he hearing much interest — from people in this area but outside of Canton, as well as elsewhere in the United States — in buying presumably bargain prices homes, buildings and land in Canton, which cold be considered a distressed area? “I’ve heard from a lot of real estate agents,” Smathers replied. “In this last week, I’ve heard from more real estate agents and developers than in the last five years combined. “However, we still want to be a mill town. We have a unique character and story. I think all of us (in Canton) want to remain true to our blue-collar roots. I think what makes us a special place to live will continue. “We have resurrected our downtown with stores, restaurants and a brewery,” Smathers said. “Obviously, I was very involved in the team effort to resurrect downtown Canton in the past 10 years.” The effort involved “both elected officials and small-business owners,” he added. As for state leaders’ recent push to persuade Pactiv Evergreen to keep the mill running, the Canton mayor said, “I don’t see any indication of the mill reopening. The governor wants the $12 million in taxpayers’ money back (if the company closes the mill) because they didn’t live up to the JMAC agreement.” Smathers then noted that the JMAC agreement involves “certain obligations that had to be met (by Pactiv Evergreen) through 2024” in exchange for the $12 million in taxpayer funds the company was given. “And its the governor’s and attorney general’s view that that agreement was not kept and therefore they want back the $12 million,” the Canton mayor said. The closure of the Canton mill will result in the projected loss of 1,200 jobs and, according to U.S. Senator Chuck Edwards, R-Hendersonville, will “be a devastating blow to the town and Haywood County.” The 115-year-old paper mill in Canton is the largest manufacturer in Western North Carolina, and its employees earn an average income of $80,000 per year, plus benefits.



