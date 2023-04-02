Former chairwoman concerned that BCGOP leadership team includes only ‘new’ members

Twitter From Staff Reports Glenda P. Weinert was philosophical over the landslide defeat she, as chairwoman of the Buncombe County Republican Party -— and her entire team of officers and board members — suffered during the March 18 party convention at A-B Tech in Asheville. Her viewpoint was gleaned during a March 23 interview with the Daily Planet. “Change is inevitable,” she told the newspaper. “And, at the time, it might not be what someone wanted. But I love my (Republican) party and I love the Buncombe Republicans.... “I certainly wish Doug (Brown, the BCGOP’s new chairman), only the best. I hope that they (Brown and his team) are able to accomplish all of the goals and expectations (they have) in the next two years in the election cycle... It certainly will carry him through the (next) presidential cycle.” So was Weinert surprised by the result of the BCGOP election? the Daily Planet asked. “Unfortunately, we typically don’t nominate a slate... Our nominating committee ‘vets’ candidates. We then expect everyone to vote for the best candidate… “The fact that he (Brown) had a slate” of candidates running with him was unusual, she said. To that end, Weinert said, “My only concern at all is (that) we elected an entirely new slate — and so from top to bottom, they’re all brand new. That neglects a lot of history....” However, she noted, “That’s the path the membership chose. Doug invited a lot of people to attend. They got out the vote. And they won” on an “80-50 vote.” Conversely, Weinert said, “I’ve been a member of the BCGOP for 23 years and a member of the GOP for 42 years.” She added that during her time with the BCGOP, she has “sat under” — worked under -— five (different party) chairs.” Weinert then concluded the interview by reiterating that “these people (newly elected BCGOP leadership) are all brand-new” in the BCGOP, leading her to worry that they likely lack a deep understanding of the local party’s history and traditions, leading to unpredictability and possible peril.