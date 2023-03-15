World-premiere of ‘Italian Renaissance Alive’ exhibit to run through Jan. 7 at Biltmore Estate

Twitter From Staff Reports The world premiere of “Italian Renaissance Alive” — featuring the works of Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Raphael, Botticelli, Caravaggio and more — opened March 3 and will run through Jan. 7, 2024 at Amherst at Deerpark at Asheville’s Biltmore Estate. Regarding the art show, a Biltmore Estate press release, dated Feb. 20, stated, “Prepare to be transported to one of the greatest artistic periods in history during the exclusive world premiere of ‘Italian Renaissance Alive,’ created by Grande Experiences and hosted on the grounds of Biltmore. “Vivid large-scale displays set to a powerful operatic score celebrate Italian culture, architecture, sculpture, and literature spanning the Renaissance period of the 14th to 17th centuries.” Further, the release noted, “Using large-scale projections of great beauty and detail, hundreds of masterpieces from some of the world’s most revered Italian artists and sculptors surround visitors in the brilliance of one of the greatest artistic periods in history. “Light, color, sound and fragrance are choreographed in this multi-sensory experience to explore Michelangelo’s ‘Sistine Chapel,’ Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘The Last Supper,’ Boticelli’s ‘The Birth of Venus, and other works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Titian, and Veronese among others. “An Italian operatic score will accompany the immersive visuals, including the musical works of Puccini and Verdi,” the release stated. Bruce Peterson, owner and founder of Grande Experiences, said in the release, “We are delighted that the world premiere of this exceptional experience will be at Biltmore. ‘Italian Renaissance Alive’ will offer visitors of all ages and backgrounds an entertaining, educational and enlightening experience, whether they are art and history aficiaonados or exploring the Italian Renaissance for the first time.” Regarding the Vanderbilts’ love of Italy and fine art, the release stated, “Italy was a special place for George Vanderbilt, founder of Biltmore. He and his wife, Edith, spent six weeks near Stresa in the Lake District of Italy after their Parisian wedding in spring of 1898. Having visited Milan, Italy in 1880, he was eager to share his love of Italy and its great works of art with his new bride.” Joining Italian Renaissance Alive shortly after its debut is “Ciao! From Italy,” a charming display that showcases eight large-scale sculptural postcards inspired by George and Edith Vanderbilt’s Italian travels. Created by Applied Imagination, the design is reminiscent of accordion-style picture postcards, and combines botanical designs with authentic greetings from the Vanderbilts, including notes from George Vanderbilt’s travel journal. “Ciao! From Italy” will go on view in Biltmore Estate’s Antler Hill Village on April 1. For more information about the Biltmore Estate, “the Italian Renaissance Alive,” “Ciao! From Italy,” or to purchase tickets, visit online at Biltmore.com, or call 877-BILTMORE.

