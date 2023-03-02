New test scores show stark disparities (by race). ‘As a black man, I’m appalled at what I see when I look at the numbers,’ Commissioner Whitesides says

Twitter From Staff Reports A status report showing a significant disparity in achievement — by race — of students’ performance in Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools was presented on Feb. 7 to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. “The report, which did not include private, charter or home schools, concluded that white students scored 55 percent stronger in math than black students — and 62 percent stronger in reading,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) stated on the results. In response, Buncombe Commissioner Al Whitesides, who is black, said the numbers are a call to action. “We need to do something. We can’t bury our heads in the sand,” Whitesides was quoted by News 13 as saying. Meanwhile, Matthew Bacoate Jr., a black civic activist, told the Daily Planet, “It’s my understanding that the disparities are getting worse. If they’re not improving, they can only go one way,” meaning downward. (An interview with Bacoate appears on Page B8.) According to schools in both Buncombe and Asheville, although the report is accurate, it does not take into account the complete picture. “Both systems have seen increases in graduation rates that put them among the top systems, statewide,” News 13 noted . “Additionally, both school systems have seen significant year-to-year growth in student performance.” For example, Dr. Shane Cassida, director of Student Services for Buncombe schools, cited the year-to-year student test score improvements as a significant measure of student performance. “We have students that are coming to us a year to two years behind, when they come in on the first day of kindergarten. We’re starting from behind with about 20-30 percent of our students to begin with,” Cassida was quoted by the TV station as saying. News 13 added, “While proficiency is a benchmark of where the student should be at a specific grade level, according to the state, it does not measure the movement the student has made in that direction.” What’s more, News 13 reported, “Asheville City Schools also pointed to significant year-to-year student growth toward proficiency as a measure of improvement in both black and white students.” To that end, Dr. Jim Causby, interim superintendent of Asheville City Schools, stated, “We’ve got really good growth. It was the highest year ever for growth in Asheville City Schools. We’ve got to grow them more a year, every year, to get them to proficiency.” The TV station noted that “both systems acknowledged that any solution would take more than schools, and would likely demand a partnership between schools, parents and local organizations.” Meanwhile, Whitesides was quoted by News 13 as saying, “They need to have everybody involved and stop with this. It’s obvious, as long as they have those numbers, they’re not doing what they can.”



