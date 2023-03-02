YMCA (partnering with Asheville’s First Baptist Church) unveils plan for new YMCA, urban village for downtown

Twitter From Staff Reports First Baptist Church of Asheville and the YMCA of Western North Carolina “are uniting on a bold and unprecedented project to develop their neighboring properties as a walkable urban village that helps meet community needs for affordable workforce housing, early childhood development and education, health and well-being, and more,” according to a joint press release from the two partners on Feb. 13. “Between them, the church and the YMCA own approximately 10 acres in downtown Asheville at the eastern gateway of the Central Business District. With the working name ‘Project Aspire,’ these mission-based organizations hope to transform their shared landscape for the next 100 years of community service,” the release noted. “The design will prioritize sustainable building systems, public green spaces and pedestrian connectivity, ensuring that the development is environmentally responsible and accessible to all. The joint project will feature: • Affordable and market-rate housing options • New state-of-the art YMCA • Business incubation space • Green spaces and outdoor gathering areas • Hospitality with meeting space • Office buildings • Community-oriented retail shops • Restaurants • Ample structured parking At that point, Mack Dennis, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Asheville, was quoted in the release as saying the following: “We understand the importance of designing a community that reflects the diversity of Asheville and creates a sense of belonging for all residents. Our commitment to inclusiveness and our passion for excellence has led us to numerous points of outreach and will guide us as we work towards realizing this vision.” The joint release then added, “These plans are consistent with community goals identified in the Living Asheville Plan and are in line with the charitable missions of FBCA and the YMCA. Both organizations are nonprofits with common values, including community engagement and seeking to help Asheville flourish. Both are concerned about issues of justice, equity, and healthy living. As neighbors for more than five decades, they believe working together will help them serve for generations to come.” Next, Paul Vest, president and CEO of the YMCA of Western North Carolina, was quoted in the release as saying: “Our goal is to create a dynamic and inclusive environment where people can live, work, and play in downtown Asheville, making it a destination not just for guests and visitors, but for the residents of the greater Asheville community as well. This plan also allows the Asheville YMCA to stay open during construction of a new state-of-the-art YMCA.” The lead real estate development partner is the Furman Co. from Greenville, S.C., the release stated. “Together, the partners have presented a conceptual masterplan in a conditional zoning application to the City of Asheville.” As for the project, Steve Navarro, president of the Furman Co., was quoted in the release as saying: “The final design will be the result of careful consideration of community feedback, regulatory requirements, and best practices in urban planning,” said “Our commitment to excellence and our commitment to the residents of Asheville will guide us as we work towards realizing this vision.” The release added, “The development plans will address many community issues and has been conceived in partnership with leaders from the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, and non-governmental organizations to align with the Living Asheville plan. The church and the ‘Y’ have been discussing their plans with a variety of neighborhood and civic groups, potential partners, and other nonprofits to gain valuable insight and to ensure the plan meets community needs. These discussions will continue as the project moves forward. “The site will be developed in two phases over the next 10 years. The soonest construction would start is the end of 2024 to the beginning of 2025. “Phase 1 would involve the development of the area between the church’s side entrance and College Street, including building the new YMCA, hotel, parking deck, green space/park, office space, and retail. “Phase 2, projected to begin in at completion of Phase I, will develop the property between the front doors of the church and the current Asheville YMCA. That area will become a mixture of affordable, workforce, and market rate housing, offices, retail, parking, and green space.” The FBCA’s “historic structure will not move or be altered in any way. The new ‘Y’ will be built between Charlotte Street, Oak Street, and Woodfin Street, and the existing Asheville ‘Y’ on Woodfin Street will remain open during construction,” the release concluded.



