Return real estate ‘taken’ during urban renewal to Asheville blacks? Reparations panel members ‘know what they’re doing… All they’re doing is jiving the people,’ black Southern heritage activist charges

By JOHN NORTH After hearing of a proposal — discussed by the Asheville-Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission — for the city and county to return land "taken" from local blacks during the urban renewal era (1960-69), H.K. Edgerton, a black Asheville native who grew up during the Jim Crow era in the so-called "Paris of the South," chuckled and said, "Good luck with that, anyhow... Get a life!” After a pause, he wryly added that, “all day long, I was ‘down’ (mood-wise) and ‘stuff’ — and when I found out about it (the CFC proposal, which the Daily Planet read to him), I laughed so hard, I almost was choking.” On a more serious note, Edgerton, who bills himself as a “Southern heritage activist,” said in a Feb. 24 interview with the Daily Planet, “I haven’t heard this much B.S. since Michael Jackson ‘went trippin’ down the yellow brick road.’” (Edgerton’s Jackson reference was to the 1978 musical-fantasy film “The Wiz,” featuring (among others) the songs “Ease on Down the Road” and “End of the Yellow-Brick Road.” Starrug in ‘The Wiz’ were Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, “A reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ featuring an all African-American cast, the film was adapted from the 1974 Broadway musical of the same title,” Wikipedia stated. “‘The Wiz’ was theatrically released on Oct. 24, 1978 to critical and commercial failure, marking the end of the resurgence of African-American films that began with the blaxploitation movement of the early 1970s....”) As for a giveback of land and buildings by both the city and county to blacks who lived in the urban renewal areas back in the 1960s, Edgerton said, “Man, most of the (black) people who lived in it, sold it — and aren’t even alive anymore.” He added, “A lot of that property was owned by white people, including slumlords.” He also noted that the real estate was sold at fair market value by the owners — and that it was not “taken” from blacks. After another pause, Edgerton said firmly of the local reparations panel, “They don’t have anything to do but to justify their insanity!” Then, in a roundhouse kick, he quipped of the reparations panel, “They’re just trying to figure out how to steal more money from white people.” Instead of settling into a lifetime stance as a hapless “victim” and seeking never-ending handouts from the community, Edgerton urged those on the reparations committee — and its supporters — to “give it up. Do something better with your time....” “So just how would you suggest that those on the reparations panel (and their supporters) could make a better use of their time?” Daily Planet asked. In response, Edgerton asserted, “We’ve got all these kids — of all races — who can’t read or write. Go over to the schoolhouse so you can spend a day” with these youngsters, tutoring them. “These are all ‘God’s children.’ They all need help” and he feels the reparations panel could — at last — have a lasting positive impact on the community by spending all of its time tutoring — and mentoring — illiterate chldren, rather than, in his view, wasting time in meetings, concocting “recommendations” for handouts to local blacks. “So we’ve got other problems to deal with,” Edgerton said. “If those folks want to talk about reparations… What about the Southern white man who had his property burned and sold” by Northern armies during the Civil War? He said inquiries should be made as to whether “all of his (the Southern white man’s) jewelry was stolen” during what he terms “the War of Northern Aggression.” “The U.S. government took a lot of his property and he (Southern whites) will never get it back,” Edgeron added. At that point, the Southern heritage activist fired a verbal jab at the Congressional Black Caucus, which he called “racist... If there was a ‘Congressional White Caucus,’” there would be no end to the accusations of racism and rioting in the streets, but today’s “woke” double-standard allows the CBC to continue to function with almost nobody — except Edgerton — accusing it of being racist. In returning to the assertion that real estate was “taken” from local blacks during the urban renewal era, Edgerton reiterated that the property was not stolen or seized. “They (blacks) were paid for their property. But a great deal of the property was rented by black folks... and a great deal of the property was owned by white folks. If the reparations attempts to take ownership of the property in question, “They’re going to have a huge (and expensive) legal battle on their hands... They don’t have the money here” to do what the panel is seeking. “There’s no way in the world to do that … Whoever formed that committee… Give everybody back their money (all of Asheville taxpayers) because they don’t know what they’re doing. They need to give back the money they've received” so far from the city and county taxpayers. “They know what they’re doing… All they’re doing is jiving the people.” He called the members of the reparations panel “poverty pimps — they prey on the downtrodden.” Further, in another verbal jab, Edgerton added that he feels that “Dwight is a poverty pimp,” in a shot at Dr. Dwight Mullen, chairman of the reparations panel. Edgerton said the panel’s attitude is: “If you don’t come up with it (whatever reparations it is demanding), we’re gonna fight this in court.”