Audits of Asheville, Buncombe policies sought by reparations panel to stop alleged harm to blacks

Twitter From Staff Reports The Community Reparations Commission is seeking audits of City of Asheville and Buncombe County policies “to stop policies that harm the African-American community,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported Jan. 17. “The audit will ensure compliance with federal and state laws, codes of conduct, court orders and consent decrees,” News 13 stated in its story. On Jan. 17, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners “were briefed on a draft resolution, which would authorize staff to develop a plan and select a firm to conduct the audit,” the TV station reported. Also, News 13 quoted Dr. Dwight Mullen, chairman of the reparations panel, as stating the following: “What we’re looking at doing has not been done before. And I believe we are anticipating what’s happening on the forefront of other reparations movements. In that rather than politics or ideology driving it, we’re looking at data-based solutions.” An updated resolution was to have gone before Asheville City Council on Jan. 24 — and then back before the Buncombe commissioners on Feb. 7. “The goal is to select a firm for the audit by this spring. At this time, there is no timeline for how long the audit will take,” News 13 stated. Meanwhile, John Boyle, a former reporter and columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times who recently switched to the same jobs for the website Asheville Watchdog, probed a question from a reader of his Answer Man column, who asked the following: “I recently heard that members of the Asheville Reparations Commission are being paid up to $150 a month for their service. Is that the only city/county board or commission that pays participants? I served for several years on a city/county commission and never heard anything about pay. I thought that volunteering one’s time and expertise was part of public service. Should I ask for a check for my time? Inquiring minds want to know why one board in particular gets paid.” In response, Boye wrote that city spokesperson Kim Miller provided some background, noting that Asheville City Council “passed a resolution in July 2020, supporting community reparations for the black community in Asheville. The city and Buncombe County jointly established the Community Reparations Commission, which was tasked with making recommendations on how to implement reparations.” Via email, Boyle said that Miller wrote the following: “Members of this commission are expected to attend monthly meetings of the full commission, as well as additional meetings of subcommittees known as Impact Area Focus groups. Although service upon each city board or commission requires an investment in time and effort, it was anticipated that members of the Reparations Commission would be required to expend an extraordinary amount of time and deal with highly complex issues.” At that point in his “Answer Man” answer, Boyle wrote, “In June 2021, Asheville City Council voted to designate $2.1 million from the sale of city-owned land at 172 and 174 South Charlotte Street for reparations, which included stipends to the commission members and funding for the commission’s ‘planning and community engagement process.’” What’s more, Boyle also poiinted to a response via email that he received from Buncombe County spokesperson Lilliam Govus, who stated that the county knows that there are “economic barriers to participation” on boards and commissions. Further, Govus wrote: “I might remind your reader that not everyone works a 9-to-5 (job), not everyone just has one job, and not everyone gets paid leave. Those economic barriers, combined with other barriers like transportation and childcare, can make it so that participation skews more toward a demographic of people who have the luxury of time and transportation.... “We actually have a work group in Buncombe County that is looking at this holistically, to identify the budget impacts, barriers, legality and feasibility to compensate board members for their time. Currently, members of the Safety and Justice Community Engagement Committee (not an official board or commission) receive a stipend through the grant for their work.” At that point in his column, Boyle asserted, “No formal board or commissions receive stipends, other than (the) Reparations Commission.” In her email to Boyle, Govus also stated (and Boyle let this statement serve as the last word in his column): “With regard to your reader’s question as to why one board in particular receives a stipend and childcare, we recognize that the work associated with the (reparations) commission is in-depth and long-term. These members are identifying harms inflicted upon the Asheville and Buncome County black community in the areas of criminal justice, economic development, education, health and wellness, and housing, while bringing forward recommendations to repair those harms. Failing to provide some form of compensation for this work would only serve to perpetuate harm.”