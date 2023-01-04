Against odds, N.C. Supreme Court to hear appeal to save contested Vance Monument

From Staff Reports

The N.C. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over the removal of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville’s Pack Square, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported Dec. 27.

“The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on April 5, 2022, that a lawsuit filed by the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops against the City of Asheville should be dismissed,” News 13 noted.

“The historical preservation group had previously sued the city to stop the monument from being removed, but a judge ruled against it. The group then appealed that decision, and on April 5, the appeals court upheld the lower court ruling, which said the group ‘...lacked standing to assert its claims....’” the TV station stated.

Everything but the base of the monument was taken down in 2021.





The state Supreme Court’s order blocked a previous ruling from the state Court of Appeals that favored the City of Asheville.





The Vance Monument was erected in 1897 in honor of Zebulon Baird Vance, a Buncombe County (Reems Creek area) native who was a former Confederate military officer, North Carolina governor (having served two separate terms), and U.S. senator.





Asheville City Council voted 6-1 to remove the Vance obelisk in March 2021, following the recommendation of the Vance Monument task force. (The dissenting vote was cast by now-Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore.)







The task force was formed in the wake of social justice protests related to George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.



