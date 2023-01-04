Hallmark’s Christmas 2023 movie to be filmed at Biltmore Estate in January; extras sought

From Staff Reports

A casting company has an announced an open call for extras for a Christmas movie filming in January at Biltmore Estate in Asheville.

Hallmark Channel recently unveiled plans to shoot “A Biltmore Christmas” at the historic mansion beginning Jan. 9.

The movie, which incorporates Biltmore’s mansion into the story, will air in November 2023.

The Casting Office Inc. will be casting Asheville area locals as background performers in the film. The company has handled casting for major films like “Forrest Gump,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Venom.”

No experience is needed, but one must submit an application online at www.thecastingofficeinc.com to be considered — and the Daily Planet already has received inquiries from prospective extras on where to apply for the thespian jobs.

Renowned for its classic holiday traditions since 1895, Biltmore Estate officials also are touting its return to the big screen in a big way with “A Biltmore Christmas.”

The Hallmark movie will begin filming this month at the Biltmore Estate and will air in 2023 during the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” an announcement noted.

Many iconic films, from “Forrest Gump” to “The Last of the Mohicans” have been filmed at the Biltmore Estate, but none have ever featured the estate as the actual named backdrop for the plot of the movie.





It’s also been a while since a movie was filmed there at all.





“The last movie that we made here was in 2010 and that was a production with Lucy Liu and we did take a break primarily just because of guest experience and visitation, it’s really just grown over the years, so we want to make sure we’re providing an excellent guest experience when people are visiting us,” Travis Tatham, director of entertainment and event programming at Biltmore, told Asheville television station WLOS (News 13).





Tatham told News 13 that Hallmark approached Biltmore executives with the idea for the Christmas movie, and they saw an opportunity for a partnership.





“Biltmore has a rich history for our traditional Christmas programming over almost 45 years now of Christmas at Biltmore, so we are just honored to have been chosen as a great venue to showcase Biltmore at Christmas as well as Hallmark, who is just known for its Christmas movies in the industry,” Tatham said in the News 13 interview.





“The alignment of the two brands and the partnership, there were a lot of things that were just very appealing about partnering with them to produce the movie.”





Filming will run from Jan. 9 through Jan. 26 on the estate. “Tatham said it is an apt time for filming because it is traditionally a slower time of year for visitation,” News 13 noted, then quoted her as saying, “We also wanted to capitalize on the Christmas decorations and them still being in place since it is a Christmas movie.





” Tatham then added the set will be closed and she does note anticipate any noticeable disruptions to the guest experience.





“The filming will occur primarily on the first floor of Biltmore House and then we’ll also be on the grounds as well as in the lodging properties,” she told News 13.





Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, “A Biltmore Christmas” features Lucy Collins (Lenz) as a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie “His Merry Bride!”





First filmed in 1947 at the Biltmore House, “His Merry Bridge” has long been considered a Christmas classic.





Following is the plot for the Hallmark Channel’s “A Biltmore Christmas” movie:



