N.C. Supreme Court’s decision to review Vance Monument case? It’s not necessarily a big deal, city attorney contends

Following an announcement that the N.C. Supreme Court will review a case in which a historical preservationist group is fighting to save the already-deconstructed Vance Monument on Pack Square in the heart of downtown Asheville, City Attorney Brad Branham downplayed any deep significance attributed to the action — or the ramifications of an eventual decision by the high court. Branham, speaking in a Dec. 29 telephone interview with the Daily Planet, said of the high court's decision to hear the case, "Well, I'd certainly say it is always a possibility anytime there is a request before the court. "They (high court) can take — or not take it," he added, noting that the verdict by the N.C. Court of Appeals was unanimous that the case lacked merit to proceed and should be dismissed. The appeals court decision followed the same decision by the Buncombe County Superior Court. The fight with the city is being waged by the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops, the plaintiffs in the case. The preservation group looked to the court for relief after City Council in March 2020 voted 6-1 to remove the monument. (The lone negative vote was cast by then-Councilwoman Sandra Kilgore, an African-American who recently was elected to serve as the city’s vice mayor.) In its action, council contended the monument must be removed because it honors Zebulon B. Vance, who, despite serving as a two-time governor, civil rights leader for Jews in America and, arguably, one of the most influential Buncombe County natives in history, also was a slaveholder and served as a colonel — with the 26th N.C. Troops — for the Confederacy during the Civil War. (According to 1860 census documents, Vance himself owned six slaves, ranging in age from 26 to 2.) When asked by the Daily Planet if he thought its planned headline “is accurate” for the newspaper’s lead story on the Vance Monument case (“Against odds, N.C. Supreme Court to hear appeal to save contested Vance Monument), Branham replied, “I think it (the headline) would be overly speculative on how they (the high court) would rule on the merits of the (Vance Monument) case.” After a pause, he said, “Obviously our hope was that the ruling by the Court of Appeals” would be the end of the case. Pressed by the Daily Planet on his viewpoint on the high court’s shift politically from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican majority “after the New Year,” he replied: “We assume the law remains the law. Our hope is (that) regardless of the case before them, we hope that political ideology does not play a role in the analytical process. A fundamental tenet of our system (of justice) is that we have an independent judiciary. “Certainly, someone could call me naive, but I’m always of the hope that people have separated themselves — and are independent of the politics.” Upon questioning by the Daily Planet on whether the high court’s decision to review the case will affect the city’s efforts to “revision” Pack Square, Branham answered, “It (the city’s revisioning process) is purely in the planning stages at this point. It doesn’t create any conflict. “I think the revisioning process will continue and the expenditure of money on that will continue … The reality is, whether the monument is there or not, the revisioning of Pack Square can still happen. It’s sort of the ‘front porch of the city.’” To that end, Branham noted that he is not in charge of the revisioning project — “and this is something primarily being managed by our planning department.” As for the Vance Monument case, he said, “The litigants themselves are given very specific deadlines (by the high court), but the court (itself) has no time process.” He reiterated — and stressed — that the Buncombe Superior Court “ruled in favor of the city and dismissed the (Vance Monument) case. That decision to dismiss the case was appealed to North Carolina Court of Appeals and that court agreed” with the lower court. Further, Branham asserted, the appeals court — in its dismissal of the case — based its decision on “whether or not the original decision to dismiss the case was legitimate. Do the plaintiffs even have the right, enough facts, enough of a claim, to even proceed with litigation?” (Both lower courts, he reiterated, voted “no” on that issue.) As for the latest twist in the case, he said, “all the Supreme Court did to this point is noted (as Branham then paraphrased) that “we’re willing to look at this same question. It shows the limited scope of the appeals. “If the court rules in favor of the city, then that would say the other courts were correct. That would eliminate all of the state court remedies” to the plaintiffs. “If this court disagreed with the other two courts, it doesn’t mean they (the plaintiffs) win the case, but that there’s enough here” to look deeper. “What’s before the Supreme Court is (seeing if) ‘there’s enough for the plaintiffs’ claim to proceed through the initial process of review. That initial process is always a legal question. “The crux of their (the plaintiffs’) argument has always been that they have a contract with the city to preserve the monument. “For a decision on the merits of the case, you’ve got to survive the initial motion to dismiss. The reality is anytime you go through litigation, there are these preliminary legal rules before you get to any decision.” However, in Branham’s view, “The only question is: Is the city entitled to a preliminary motion to dismiss? They could end up providing a ruling that is so legally extensive that it will” have an impact,” but “no, that’s probably not how this” will end. So what is Branham’s viewpoint on the state Monument Protect Act? “ It exists,” the city attorney replied. “We recognize it. We feel that the city complied to the exceptions to limitations that are out there” in the MPA. “We own the (Vance) monument. We own the land…. In those circumstances, if it’s determined that the monument is declared by a public official as a public safety hazard, you’re allowed (under the MPA) to remove it. “In our case, the City Council — by a 6-1 vote — made the determination that this (monument) had become a public safety hazard — and the same with the chief of police (David Zack),” who made the same determination as council. At that point, Branham said, “We (the city) are just going to go through the (legal) process.” Would the city consider “a deal” to settle the Vance Monument case outside of court? the Daily Planet asked. “In terms of talking outside the legal process,” Branham said the city “always” considers any “deals” offered. He added, “If we win the case, they (the monument’s parts) essentially are disposed of by the contractor. But the parts cannot be disposed of in a way where it can be reassembled....” What if the City of Asheville loses the Vance Monument case? the Daily Planet asked Branham. “The city would comply with whatever the (high) court tells us to do. If we lose, I believe it’s likely the city would comply” — even if it were told to reconstruct the monument on its site, Branham said.