Churchill backs Dems in election; BCGOP opts to expel her from its executive board

From Staff Reports

The Buncombe County Republican Party removed Amy Churchill, a member of the Buncombe Board of Education, from the party’s executive committee on Dec. 6 during a BCGOP meeting in Asheville for supporting three Democratic candidates for school board in the recent midterm elections.

Her actions were a violation of the BCGOP’s plan of organization, which, in such cases, requires one’s dismissal from the party’s executive committee, BCGOP Chairwoman Glenda Weinert told the Daily Planet on Dec. 16.

Churchill, who is the vice chairwoman of the Buncombe County Board of Education, also placed three different posts on her Facebook page, endorsing the three Democratic candidates for school board, all of whom were victorious.

For example in an Oct. 30 posting below a photo of Judy Lewis, Kim Plemmons and Rob Elliot (all Democrats), Churchill wrote, “Be sure to vote for the candidates that believe in the value of a strong public education system for a strong community.”

On Nov. 8, which was Election Day, she posted the same picture with the caption, “Congratulations to Judy Lewis, Rob Elliot and Kim Plemmons! I look forward to work with y’all on the Buncombe County School Board!!”

Meanwhile, in its Dec. 15 story on the Churchill expulsion from the BCGOP Executive Committee, the Tribune Paper reported the following:

“According to the Buncombe County GOP Plan of Organization, under Section E, Part 3, it states the following: ‘Any committee member or officer of a county district, or State Republican Executive Commitee campaigning in person, on social media or in any other manner for a candidate, in any race, who is not a member of the Republican Party and is running in opposition to a member of the Republican Party, shall have been deemed to have automatically resigned from the committee and any position. In addition, no committee member or officer shall serve as a treasurer or member of a campaign committee for any candidate, in any race, if that candidate is not a member of the Republican Party.’”

Meanwhile, Glenda Weinert, chairwoman of the BCGOP, said during a telephone interview with the Daily Planet on Dec. 16, “Obviously, we have procedures we have to follow” that led to Churchill’s expulsion from the committee.

“Part of my challenge was to follow our “BCGOP) Plan of Organization, although many opinions within the party would like us to do many things,” Weinert added.

“We (in the BCGOP) aspire to be fair and reasonable and not biased by any opinions that are shared.“I think we did what we needed to do. We followed procedure. My role is to follow and do what is outlined for me to do. And that’s what we did.

“I want us to find a way to communicate better and find resolution — and not just ‘browbeat’ somebody. We tend to be punitive, rather than looking for ways to find resolution to situations when they arise.

“Amy will tell you when you speak with her — in her opinion, it was a nonpartisan race, first and foremost. And when she endorsed candidates, she endorsed (those) who she thought were the strongest candidates, in her opinion. She was not trying to go against the Republican Party — it was (a) nonpartisan race for school board members, as she noted on her Facebook page.

“Our (BCGOP) Plan of Organization says members cannot work for, or support, the other party’s candidates publicly, when there is a Republican candidate running for the same seat.

“What our Plan of Organization allowed us to do is to remove her (Churchill) from the exeuctive committee... In that process, what I want to be able to do is build bridges and reinitiate contact with her and conversation with her, so that we have representation on the school board. She can still attend BCGOP meetings... again, bringing updates from the school board and keeping us informed. That’s the plan moving forward.

“Following this action (Churchill’s expulsion from the executive committee), I’ve had a conversation with Amy and I feel that she fights for what she believes is in the best interest of the children — and that the children (in her view) are who she really represenents.

“That’s the strength that’s kept her on the school board for 10 years. I do think she works hard. I think she tries hards. It’s just that people disagree with some of the things she’s done.

"That's just the nature of politics You're never going to get two people to agree on everything, all the time," Weinert said, in concluding her interview with the Daily Planet.




