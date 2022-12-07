Cawthorn’s $1.12M Fla. house (with a boat) makes splash

From Staff Reports

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville (N.C), whose term officially ends Jan. 3, “appears he’s already cleaned out his office and moved to Florida,” according to a Nov. 17 report in Casual Loafing Tampa Bay.

“According to property records, the one-term Republican purchased a Cape Coral home on August 26 for $1.12 million,” Casual Loafing Tampa Bay reported. “The home’s previous owner purchased it in 2019 for $630,000.

“Located at 2213 SW 52nd St., the 2,281-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool, a dock and a boat, a screened in patio, and minimal stairs.

“According to the Asheville Citizen Times, Cawthorn’s Washington office has been cleaned out, and no longer has his name plate on the door.

“It’s unclear what connection Cawthorn has to Cape Coral, but the 27-year-old won’t be in Florida for long, since he has to return to North Carolina in the coming months for multiple court dates — one involving an incident where he tried to bring a loaded gun through an airport, and two separate reckless driving hearings,” Casual Loafing Tampa Bay’s report on Cawthorn concluded.



