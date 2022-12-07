Repairs detour, snarl traffic around Montford Avenue bridge over I-240 ... every evening

Twitter From Staff Reports Construction began on Nov. 28 — and will continue until March (or later, if necessary — to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West that were damaged by the lift arm of a truck passing underneath, the North Carolina Department of Transportation recently announced. As a result, an NCDOT press release stated, “The ramifications of a truck crash in January (2021) will be felt this winter.” In the first week of nightly detours around the bridge in both directions, massive traffic jams have resulted, triggering many locals as well as visitors to avoid the area and to take different routes to reach their destinations. The I-240 traffic jams around the Montford bridge compound the congestion suffered by area residents in nearby North Asheville, where a portion of Merrimon Avenue has been narrowed from four to three lanes, to allow for the addition of bike lanes in each direction. As for the project, a contractor for NCDOT began on Nov. 28 repairing multiple beams under the bridge. The contractor is Buckeye Bridge, LLC, which was awarded the contract for $824,000. However, the bridge repair work is limited by contract to working at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., NCDOT noted. “Despite the night work, traffic congestion may increase on I-240 West and Montford Avenue due to the safety measures needed to finish the construction by the contract completion date in March,” the NCDOT release stated. “During construction hours, all I-240 West traffic will be directed to take the Montford Avenue exit (Exit 4C), cross directly over Montford Road, then take the I-240 West on-ramp to rejoin the interstate. “Also, at night, all lanes of Montford Avenue will be closed with marked detours. All southbound drivers should plan to turn onto Chestnut Street then right onto Broadway. Northbound traffic may use City of Asheville streets to access I-240 West and areas north of I-240. Daytime lane closures on Montford Avenue, with similar impacts to the current traffic pattern, will be likely through the life of the contract. “The best balance of traffic management and safety for drivers and workers is to conduct the work at night when traffic volumes are lower,” Division 13 Senior Assistant Resident Engineer Cody Weddle said. “We anticipate that crews will work as safely and as efficiently as possible to make the necessary repairs and limit traffic interruptions.”



