Rep. Cawthorne buys $1.1M house in Fla.; terminates (early) his services to his constituents... His successor, Edwards, steps up to cover for him

Twitter From Staff Reports CAPE CORAL, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, N.C., has purchased a $1.1 million home in Cape Coral, located on the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Myers in the southwest of the “Sunshine State.” “Cawthorn, 27, bought the Cape Coral home in August, according to the register of deeds records for Lee County, Florida,” according to a report in the Asheville Citizen Times. “His spokesperson did not return a Nov. 8 message asking about his residency status or plans once he leaves office on Jan. 3. The youngest member of the U.S. House at the time of his 2020 election, Cawthorn lost in the Republican primary after multiple scandals and missteps,” the ACT noted. Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported Nov. 18 that Cawthorn’s “constituents have been speaking out that their questions and calls have gone unanswered as Cawthorn appears to have closed — or at least emptied — his offices.” News 13 added, “Edwards officially takes his congressional seat in January. But with outgoing Rep. Cawthorn closing his office, he’s already fielding many questions about federal issues.” To that end, the Daily Planet received a press release, dated Nov. 17, from Cawthorn’s successor, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, which was headlined, “Senator Chuck Edwards to assist constituents with federal issues.” A subhead on the release added, “Just because a federal office closed does not mean constituents stop needing help.” Edwards' brief release then stated: “Raleigh, N.C. – (State) Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-Henderson) will utilize his office to help WNC citizens with federal issues. “Senator Edwards said, “I have always made it a priority to assist constituents when they face difficulty navigating the bureaucracy of a state government agency. I’ve heard from many people they’re now having difficulty getting their federal office to respond to their needs. My office stands ready to help those who can not get a call returned.” “If you or someone you know is facing a federal issue and you cannot get in contact with your federal office, please contact Senator Edwards’ Raleigh office at (919) 733-5745, or via email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .” The Daily Planet attempted — twice – to contact Cawthorn to get his side of the story on the Florida house purchase and ending service — prematurely, as a still sitting congressman — to his constituents, but the newspaper did not receive a reply by its mid-morning Nov. 19 press deadline. Meanhile, in its Nov. 9 story on Cawthorn’s Florida home purchase, the ACT noted, “According to voter and property records, he remains registered to vote in the Rugby area of Henderson County, where he owns a home and has lived for years. He used that address to vote at an early one-stop location for the May 17 primary. His current voter record showed him as not voting early this election. “It is not clear if Cawthorn had a previous connection to Cape Coral. He has visited former President Donald Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago on Florida’s southeast coast. “He will need to be in North Carolina for upcoming court dates and is set to appear on Jan. 13 in Mecklenburg County District Court on a charge of carrying a loaded gun while going through airport security. Other court dates include Dec. 12 in Cleveland County on a charge of driving while license revoked and Feb. 2 for a speeding charge in Polk County,” the ACT reported. Meanwhile, in its Nov. 18 story News 13 reported that “a call to Cawthorn’s offices has given the following response: ‘Due to our office beginning to close for the term we are no longer accepting casework requests.’ “There is a protocol for outgoing representatives to shut down their office space in order to make way for new ones to move in. “Although that process is underway, Edwards told News 13 on Friday, Nov. 18 that inquiries should still be answered. “‘We’ve not had a conversation at all about closing his offices or transition,’” Edwards told News 13. “WLOS reached out to the Cawthorn camp for comment but had not heard back” as of Nov. 19, the TV station noted. “Until Edwards’ Capitol Hill office is established, he’s making his state Senate office available to field concerns that have a federal aspect including social security, VA benefits and passports. “‘The fact that I’m going to be taking this office over anyway and folks are going to expect help from me, I was just thinking, why not now?’” Edwards told News 13. Further, Edwards “said he’s not seeking a political career nor media stardom; rather, when he officially becomes a member of the new Congress, he said he has issues he wants to address,” News 13 reported.

