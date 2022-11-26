Biltmore ushers in Christmas; activities to run through Jan. 8

Twitter From Staff Reports The delivery of a towering 35-foot Fraser fir tree at “America’s Largest Home” in early November was the finishing touch after weeks of decorating Biltmore House for the holidays. “Christmas at Biltmore,” the estate’s holiday celebration, runs now through Jan. 8. “The 35-foot Banquet Hall tree is Christmas at Biltmore’s star attraction,” a Biltmore press release stated. “It took more than 50 staff members to hoist the tree onto their shoulders and carry it into the Banquet Hall, where a system of ropes secured the tree in place. “The tree comes from Andrews Nursery in Avery County, N.C. and is a nod to a tradition started by George Vanderbilt on Christmas Eve 1895 when he opened his 250-room home to friends and family for the first time. “As tradition dictates, the tree is decorated with 500 ornaments and lights, with wrapped packages tucked into its branches. It serves as the seasonal centerpiece in the home’s immense Banquet Hall,” the release noted. The Biltmore release added, “Throughout 2022, Biltmore has been part of the national celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect. Biltmore’s team of designers planned décor around a ‘Winter Landscapes’ theme that brings the outdoors inside and honors Olmsted’s grand achievements. “Décor in Biltmore House includes 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 150 traditional poinsettias. The release noted that there will be “two Christmas experiences” at Biltmore, including the following: • Christmas at Biltmore daytime celebration, now through Jan. 8. “This tradition includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House while the estate is adorned with holiday decorations,” the release stated. • Candlelight Christmas Evenings, now through Jan. 7. “Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience,” the release noted. “Musicians stationed throughout the house perform seasonal favorites. As for “estate happenings” during the holiday period, the release listed the following: • Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius: This digital art exhibition requires a separate ticket and will be on view through Feb. 20. • The Conservatory: Hundreds of holiday poinsettias warm up the inside of the Conservatory along with an array of tropical plants. • Christmas pop-up shop at A Gardener’s Place: Adding to the estate’s many shopping options, a Christmas pop-up shop at A Gardener’s Place in Antler Hill Village “is stocked with everything needed to celebrate the season,” the release stated. • Wine tastings at Biltmore Winery and estate-wide dining: A visit to the Biltmore Winery “is an essential part of the holiday experience,” the release said. Reservations for complimentary tastings of Biltmore’s handcrafted wines must be made on the day of a visit. Biltmore’s holiday commemorative wines – Christmas at Biltmore Red Wine and Christmas at Biltmore White Wine – will be available for sale in the Winery. Estate restaurants offer favorite seasonal dishes and craft cocktails. • Antler Hill Village Illumination: The estate’s European-inspired village is a constellation of holiday lights that illuminate trees, buildings and the Winery. The AHV Illumination is open 5:30 p.m. to midnight, now through Feb. 21. • Bonfires in Antler Hill Village: On the path leading from AHV to Antler Hill Barn. The bonfires will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, now-Dec. 16; and daily from Dec. 17 to 31. (Guests may purchase ingredients for S’mores for bonfires nearby at The Creamery. • Visits with Santa: Santa makes a visit to Antler Hill Village Bandstand for pictures and to hear wish lists from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 18; Nov. 25; and Dec. 19-23. • Holiday stays at Biltmore’s overnight accommodations: “A stay at Biltmore for the holidays is a tradition for many families that releases the stress of hosting as Biltmore coordinates the details for the ultimate holiday experience without a single dish to wash or tree to trim,” the release stated. “Holiday packages are offered at the luxurious Four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and at the cozy farmhouse-feel of Village Hotel, both decked out for the holidays. Historic cottages from Biltmore’s agricultural past accommodate overnight guests too. Depending on the package, offerings include admission to ‘Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius,’ Wine Welcome Socials, a Gingerbread House Display, and more.” For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays and to purchase tickets, visit www.biltmore.com/christmas.

