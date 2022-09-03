Dirty Dancing Festival? ‘Sold-out,’ so zero tickets available for Sept. 10 gala

From Staff Reports

LAKE LURE — Tickets sold out early for the 2022 Dirty Dancing Festival in Lake Lure set Sept. 10 in Keeter Field, according to the organizers and the event’s website.

“The 2,500 tickets available for this year’s festival have ALL been sold,” www.dirtydancingfestival.com stated. “Therefore, NO TICKETS will be available at the gate.”

The Daily Planet called the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge, publicist for the event, on Aug. 26 and 29, seeking an interview about the festival’s early sell-out status, but was unable to reach anyone by this edition’s deadline mid-morning Aug. 29.

However, for those with tickets, the gates will open at 11 a.m. with dancing, live music, various competitions and re-enacments of scenes from the movie, concluding with a free screening of the iconic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” from 8:20 to 10 p.m.

The popular festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of concerns about public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, based in the spacious Morse Park adjoining Lake Lure since its inception in 2010, was shifted this year to Keeter Field, adjoining the 1927 Lake Lure Inn & Spa ,where the cast and crew of the movie stayed during the filming.

“Get into the spirit of the era and step back in time to that unforgettable summer (in 1963) in the Catskills and join us where it all began in the breathtaking mountains of Western North Carolina,” an event promotion noted. “Filled with excitement and nostalgia, fans can experience the the moves, music and memories from our all time favorite movie and fancy the chance to channel their inner ‘Baby & Johnny.’

“This year’s one-day festival showcases film-inspired entertainment and activities for all ages that will be treasured with friends and family for a lifetime. You’ll go ‘crazy for Swayze,’ enjoy some great entertainment and weep with joy attempting the famous lake lift scene, all while keeping the awareness on the fight against pancreatic cancer strong. (Swayze died after a battle against pancreatic cancer.)

“It’s time to dress up as your favorite character, dust off your Keds, and really shake it down, where Johnny & Baby once did the mambo!” the promotion concluded.

For those lucky enough to have scored tickets, the festival itinerary is as follows:

• 11 a.m. – Gates open

• 11:10 a.m. -12:45 p.m. — Randy & Cindy Floyd, Featuring Gene Pharr, will perform.

• 1-1:45 p.m. — The Asheville Ballet will perform on center stage

• 2-4: p.m. — The Camel City Yacht Club will perform with special guest appearances by Franke Previte, Lisa Sherman and Stacy Widelitz.

• 4:15-5 p.m. — The Talent Show, featuring the Asheville Ballet, will be held.

• 5-6 p.m. — The Lake Lift Competition will be held.

• 6:30 -7:15 p.m. — The Dance Show Finalé with the Asheville Ballet

• 7:45-8:15 p.m. — Storytellers: Behind The Scenes show, with Franke Previte, Lisa Sherman and Stacy Widelitz.



