Biltmore Ave. bike lanes plan opposed

Some merchants slamming city’s proposal to cut 1 vehicle lane to allow for ... 2 bike lanes

From Staff Reports



Some downtown Asheville merchants are strongly pushing back against the city’s proposal to eliminate one of two southbound traffic lanes and add bike lanes in each direction on Biltmore Avenue, between Patton and Hilliard avenues, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported Aug. 12.





A city report on the proposal specified Aug. 12 “as decision day for the city to inform North Carolina Department of Transportation officials if bike lanes should be part of the agency’s repaving project in September of the stretch of road.,” News 13 noted.





Kim Miller, a spokesperson for the City of Asheville, said no decision had been made as of Aug. 12 and that staff will talk with NCDOT staff early during the week of Aug. 14-20.





“A spreadsheet compiled by city staff on the subject showed numerous local cyclists supporting the proposal,” News 13 reported. “However, merchants and business owners along the main road through downtown also submitted comments expressing their opposition and frustration that they felt city staff hadn’t involved them in any substantive discussions prior to the forums of the past 30 days.”





News 13 quoted Meghan Rogers, director of Asheville’s Downtown Association, as saying the follwing:





“What I’ve heard from businesses along the corridor is really, they just weren’t involved in the process. “





Karen Ramshaw, vice president of Public Interest Project, which has for decades supported the growth and resurgence of downtown Asheville through its efforts, questioned if the proposal as it currently stands is the best option.”





“‘The question is these bike lanes,’” News 13 quoted Ramshaw as saying. “‘We’re not sure (that) painted lines on a heavily traveled street with lots of loading — and large loading — trucks is the best or only way.’”





The proposal shows the street width would remain the same, but bike lanes would have six feet each in both north and south directions. Each car lane would be 10 feet wide, and there would still be street parking.



