Saluda Grade rail trail plan unveiled: 31-mile project intended to add recreational opportunities, spur economic development; would extend from Inman to Zirconia (passing through Inman, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda)

Twitter From Staff Reports SALUDA — Plans for three nonprofits seeking to purchase the Saluda Grade railroad corridor for a conversion to a 31-mile rail trail were unveiled July 23 by the website upstateforever.org. Saluda Grade Partners, a coalition of three nonprofits in North and South Carolina, plans to purchase the inactive Saluda Grade railroad corridor for a new 31-mile rail trail, the organization announced July 20. Comprised of Conserving Carolina, PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well and Upstate Forever, the coalition made an undisclosed offer to Norfolk Southern, which owns the rail corridor. If the purchase goes through, the coalition plans to establish the Saluda Grade rail trail, which will cover around 16 miles in South Carolina and 15 miles in North Carolina. The route will: • Begin in Inman, S.C. • Run along the Blue Ridge Escarpment • Pass through downtown Saluda (N.C.), Tryon (N.C.), Landrum (S.C.) and Inman • End in Zirconia, N.C. “As we’ve seen with the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville County, trails like this are transformational economic engines,” Upstate Forever Executive Director Andrea Cooper was quoted as saying in the website’s story. “They bring money and jobs to the local economy, boost quality of life for residents, and offer a safe and accessible way to spend time outdoors. The Saluda Grade Rail Trail will yield a return far beyond any initial investment.” Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on July 22 that “local outdoor outfitters hope the project can become a reality.” For instance, “We would be super-stoked to see the rail trail to Saluda. Anything that increases outdoor rec is awesome,” Samantha Miller, with Green River Adventures, was quoted as saying by News 13. The TV station’s story added, “Conserving Carolina and the other nonprofits are currently trying to raise money” to cover the costs — “if a deal can be struck with the railroad to purchase the line.” The following are a series of questions with answers on the proposed rail trail, prepared by Upstate Forever: “Who is leading the Saluda Grade Rail Trail project? “A coalition of three nonprofits in North and South Carolina is leading the effort to create the Saluda Grade Trail: Conserving Carolina (NC), PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well (SC), and Upstate Forever (SC). “How much will the trail cost? “The cost of the trail has been estimated at approximately $30 million to purchase the rail corridor — and $30 million to construct the trail. “Where will funding for the trail come from? “The Saluda Grade Trail partnership will seek most of this funding from state and federal grant sources. It is likely that we will also need to raise matching funds from local sources. “Who will manage and maintain the rail trail? “The coalition leading the efforts is in conversations with several organizations, including local government agencies, to determine which entity would be the best fit for managing and maintaining the trail. “How much does trail maintenance cost? “A survey of some 100 rail trail conversions conducted by the Rails-to-Trail Conservancy concluded that the typical annual cost of a paved, 10-foot-wide trail is around $1500 per mile. There are many maintenance variables, such as location, paving material, rainfall, topography and trail use. Some communities have successfully used volunteers for light trail maintenance, including litter and brush removal and weed eating. Larger maintenance projects, like down trees, are handled by trained public employees. “Will landowners along the trail be compensated? “Some landowners along the corridor may be entitled to some financial compensation from the federal government when the corridor is railbanked for interim trail use. Individual landowners will need to consult with a qualified legal professional to determine whether they are eligible for compensation and how to proceed with a claim. “Will adjacent property owners be legally liable for accidents and injuries on the trail? “Typically, the adjacent property owner would not be responsible for any liability claims within the easement area. Any person who leaves that easement area will be considered a trespasser and cannot make liability claims against the private property owner.”