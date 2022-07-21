Anarchist co-op to make move: Firestorm Books to relocate down Haywood Rd. in W. Asheville

Twitter From Staff Reports Firestorm Books & Coffee, which was founded in 2008 and bills itself as a “worker-owned bookstore cooperative,” is “relocating — and needs your help,” according to a Firestorm Books press release emailed July 11 to the Daily Planet. “In early 2023, we will be moving from 610 Haywood Road to 1022 Haywood Road (formerly Dr. Dave’s Automotive),” the release stated. “This move will allow our co-operative to resume hosting in-person events and community activities in a COVID-safe(r) way. “Better yet, we’ll be partnering with a national loan fund and a local land trust to make the property at 1022 Haywood Road a democratically managed community resource capable of outliving our little bookstore... “If we’ve been a space that’s important to you — or if you just ‘vibe’ with the idea of queer, feminist books in the South — please consider a donation to our crowdfunding campaign,” the release concluded. Regarding Firestorm Books in general and its planned move in particular, Rondell Lance, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, told the Daily Planet in a July 14 interview, “We (the local law enforcement community) have been aware where they’re at… and who they are and the trouble that they cause in the community and the issues that they cause against police. “ We disagree with everything they do. They have the right to do ... whatever, as long as they’re not breaking the law. I would hope that the federal, state and local law enforcement are monitoring and watching them because of the disruption they’ve caused in our community… We just know their agenda is against law enforcement and against strong community law and order. “We’ve heard that this is one of the main headquarters that they (Antifa and other anarchist groups) work out of. And that a lot of money is funded — and ‘refunded’ — through them.” Lance added, “I hope they are held to the same standards as other businesses in our community, even though I don’t consider them a business — I consider them a fringe arm of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.” The FOP president also noted that Firestorm Books — when it moves — will be located near West Asheville’s police substation and near the West Asheville Baptist Church. “I just hope they don’t cause a disruption for that part of the community. Where they used to be, it was sort of out of sight, out of mind,” Lance said. On Facebook, Firestorm states the following: “Firestorm Books & Coffee is a worker-owned and operated enterprise dedicated to the creation of a world in which individuals have the autonomy, knowledge and resources to create fulfilling lives and communities free of oppression. “Our mission is to demonstrate the feasibility and desirability of a workplace based on free cooperation. We seek to sustain and nourish our collective through fulfilling work, personal empowerment and equitable compensation while providing a hub for anarchist thought and culture in WNC,” Meanwhile, Wikipedia noted, “Firestorm Books & Coffee is a worker-owned and self-managed ‘anti-capitalist business’ in Asheville, North Carolina. Named after the firestorm, this infoshop operates with an eye on creating a sustainable, radical community event space.”