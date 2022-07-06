Plaintiffs’ attorney: Vance Monument case still pending, so why is Asheville spending money on ‘visioning’ for site?

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The attorney for the preservationists seeking to save the Vance Monument, the centerpiece of downtown Asheville since 1898, is wondering why the City of Asheville seems to be in such a rush to replace it — through “visioning” and relatively large expenditures of taxpayer funds — when the case over the monument’s fate continues to be litigated. Indeed, attorney H. Edward Phillips III — after reading of City Council’s approval of a $111,000 contract with a civil engineering firm to help the city with planning the future of Pack Square Plaza (the site of the monument) — told the Daily Planet in a June 30 telephone interview, “To the extent I have any comment, it seems to me that I would think that if they (the city) want to move forward with the ‘visioning’ project, it would be logical to wait until the (state) Supreme Court decides what the final disposition will be with the case.” He added, “That’s a lot of money — $111,000 that has budgeted for that (visioning), and ... that’s on top of the $65,000 already spent for this project.” What’s more, Phillips asserted, “Even though Asheville is a progressive city, do (its) taxpayers want their money spent by their public stewards when there is the potential at the end of the day that the $111,000 — if the city loses the case — would be wasted? “Please understand, it is certainly not an affront to Mr. (Mitchell) Silver,” who is a principal and vice president of urban planning with the MacAdams Company, a Durham-based civil engineering firm. However, Phillips said, “I think being ‘optimistically cautious’ should inform not only the local government, but the citizens of Asheville — and that it may be best to wait” until the litigation over the monument is finished. Another option, the attorney noted, is that the city could earmark funds for a specific purpose, with the understanding that if they (the city) were to lose the (Vance Monument case, they would not spend the money.” Phillips is representing the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops in a case against the Cty of Asheville that has risen from the Buncombe County Superior Court, to the state Appeals Court and now is in the hands of the state Supreme Court. On April 22, the high court issued a temporary stay, forbidding the city from any further tear-down of the monument. In the case, the City of Asheville is claiming it has the legal right to demolish what it terms a “Confederate monument” on its property that honors a racist slave-holder,” Zebulon Vance. Regarding the $111,000 expenditure, Phillips said, “The citizens of Asheville, as taxpayers, should ask themselves: ‘Is it appropriate to spend money when the outcome is uncertain at this point?’ “If one were to understand the government spending money before they know the outcome of litigation, it’s analogous to the old-saying, ‘They’re spending money like a drunken sailor’…. And some people would look at this situation and they’d say: ‘Even drunken sailors don’t spend money that way — and that it’s insult to drunken sailors, everywhere.’” Continuing, Phillips asserted, “It’s really between them and the taxpayers. Even though Asheville is liberal, are the people happy with 'spending like a drunken sailor?' “What some progressives are really good at doing, especially ... they’re wonderful at creating new phrases out of whole cloth for something that doesn’t need to be” reinvented. “The question Ashevillians should be asking themselves is… In taking the steps to provide additional funding — is this a display of government hubris? “And if the answer is ‘yes,’ then the other question they should be asking themselves is if it is appropriate to have spent (and to spend) funding for something that has not yet come to fruition? “In other words, it goes back to the old-saying, ‘Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.’ While that is not erudite, it certainly represents a true statement of truth. Common sense dictates that we don’t do that. Granted, we as human beings do that. but when it it is the government entrusted to be better gate-keepers than ourselves — engaging in this action, then it seems to me they have fallen into the ultimate trap of hubris. “I’ve always been a cautious person. They’ve already blown $65,000 — and now they feel compelled to spend another $111,000. “This comes down to verbal gymnastics,” based on the use of terms such as a “visioning” project for Pack Square Plaza, or referring to the “former Vance Monument.” What’s more, the attorney noted, “My stance on that is I understand the desire of people to get past things and to move on. But while it’s still being litigated, I myself don’t want to take any action other than maintaining the status quo. “I’m not saying they (city officials) do not respect the court, or have a lack of deference toward the court. It is one of those things where the City of Asheville seems to feel confident saying, ‘Let’s go ahead and do this because we are going to win.’ “It is fine to be confident. But when you have a duty to the citizens of any community to be mindful of how you spend money on behalf of the taxpayers ... it seems like the best idea is to put the brakes on until something is decided. “You’re spending $111,000 before you know whether it’s OK to spend it or not. “To the stewards of this funding from taxpayers: Is it correct and proper to spend taxpayer money, when you know it is in litigation and you know there is a possibility that this could go in the other direction?” Phillips asked, rhetorically. “After you spend $111,000, you’ve got a nice report, but if you lose,” the money has been wasted, the attorney pointed out. He then quipped of the Vance Monument legal case, “It is not over until the ... large-framed human ... sings.” Further, Phillips asserted, “Any attorney who is involved in litigation hopes, based upon sound reasoning and their understanding of the law, that a reviewing court will eventually agree with them. Being an ordinary person who happens to be an attorney, it is my hope that we will be able to preserve the Vance Monument from destruction.” If the state Supreme Court decides not to hear the case or rules in favor of the city, “Will the case for preserving the Vance Monument be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court?” the Daily Planet asked Phillips. “I don’t have a crystal ball to say that will happen,” Phillips replied. “The U.S. Supreme Court — in this instance — is a valid path. That depends on whether my clients want to purse that. “Nothing is a given. I can understand people wanting to come in and have certainty. I get it... What’s interesting about this particular case is that there id actually a state law that deal with protection of monuments — the Monument Protect Act. So it’s a little bit different from a case where there is no monument protection law. “What is relevant is we are still before the North Carolina Supreme Court — “I personally do not believe that the lower courts have come in and addressed the application of the (state) Monument Protection Act in this litigation.” In returning to his view about the references in Asheville-area news media to the former Vance Monument, Phillips said, “I personally do not think they should be calling it the ‘former Vance Monument.’ Right now, it’s still the ‘Vance Monument,’ although part of it has been removed.” He then reiterated, “Until we have guidance from the (state) Supreme Court, it’s crazy to call it the ‘former Vance Monument.’ I just believe it is arrogant, as we still do not know what the disposition of this case will be.” In concluding the interview with the Daily Planet, Phillips cautioned the city as follows: “Do not get so safe in a position that you think the writing is on the wall.”

