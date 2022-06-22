Fourth of July activities galore to make region shake, rattle and ‘row’

Twitter From Staff Reports The annual celebration of the founding of the United States of America on the Fourth of July in 1776 will feature many holiday-related celebrations and fireworks shows (on and around that date) in Western North Carolina as well as in the adjoining Upstate of South Carolina. Following is a capsule summary of major holiday activities scheduled in the region’s biggest cities, including Asheville and Hendersonville in North Carolina; and Greenville and Spartanburg in neighboring South Carolina: • ASHEVILLE — Asheville’s Independence Day celebration will be held from 1 to10 p.m. in Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville. The gala will begin with the Ultimate Air Dogs event, scheduled at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m., including local breweries and cideries, as well as a variety of food trucks. Live music will be performed on the park’s stage from 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring Ricky Gunter and Lyric. At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched “and can be best seen from the park (buildings will block the view in other parts of downtown),” a press release stated. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is free. • HENDERSONVILLE — An Independence Day parade will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. downtown along Main Street. The city’s evening Fourth of July festivities will start at 5 p.m., with live music on two separate stages, inflatables, kids’ games and activities, food trucks and capped with a fireworks display. At 5 p.m., the Lonesome Road Band will perform at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse at 100 N. Main St. On the same stage at 7 p.m., the group Supper Break will perform. Meanwhile, beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until the fireworks start, a “special fireworks celebration concert” will be held at 201 S. Main St. (at the Visitor’s Center). The concertt’s featured band will be Box Set Entertainement, an Asheville-based “show band,” playing a wide span of musical genres — “from disco to funk, and everything in between — we bring the party to you!” BSE’s website says in touting its musical repertoire. Fireworks, launching from South Grove Street, will begin at 9:30 p.m. “Look for the giant red balloon to signify the visibility of the fireworks show,” a city press release urged. “If you can see the balloon, you can see the fireworks from your location. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is free. • GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city, which was called Pleasantburg until 1831, will hold its Fourth of July celebration from 6 to 10 p.m., with fireworks launching at 9:45 p.m., the city said in a press release, “We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening Unity Park with a bang! In celebration of Independence Day, a long-standing tradition will be brought back to the City of Greenville – fireworks on the Fourth! We invite the community to join us at Unity Park ... for a spectacular fireworks show in our beautiful new 60-acre park. Come early, bring a blanket and picnic dinner, and enjoy a memorable evening as we honor our great country.” • SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The city, aka “Hub City,” will host its annual “Red, White & Boom” celebration at Barnet Park from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4. “Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside Barnet Park during the celebration,” a city press release stated. “However, there will be plenty of options for attendees to choose from at the festival, including BBQ, funnel cakes, burgers, hotdogs, Philly cheese steaks, ice cream, and more!” At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks display will be launched. • Following is a comprehensive listing of events and festivals during (and around) the Independence Day holiday — in both date and chronological order — for WNC and the Upstate:



Saturday, June 25 Greer Freedom Blast, 6 p.m., Geer City Park, Greer, S.C. The Greer Freedom Blast will feature live music and activities — and end with the launch of fireworks from 10 to 10:30 p.m.



Friday, July 1

Walhalla Independence Fest, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Main Street, downtown Walhalla, S.C. Walhalla will hold its annual Independence Fest from July 1 to 4. Features will include midway rides, free live music, kids bike parade, food trucks, shopping. Fireworks will be launched at 9:15 p.m. July 3. 4th Annual Family, Fun, & Fireworks Celebration, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Hartness’ Grand Lawn, Greenville, S.C. Greenville’s Hartness Community will hold its annual Fourth of July gala featuring food trucks, music and games. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. The event will be capped at nightfall with a fireworks finale. Valdese INDEPENDENCE DAY GALA, 7-11 p.m., Rodoret and Main streets, downtown Valdese. The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series will serve as the town’s Fourth of July gala. Main Street will close at 5 p.m. to allow cars for the Classic & Antique Car Cruise-In to fill the downtown area. Amusement rides for all ages and “plenty of great eats” will be offered, a press release noted. From 7 p.m. until nightfall, the Charlotte-based band Too Much Sylvia will play music for listening and/or dancing. Fireworks will be launched at dusk from behind the Old Rock School.



Saturday, July 2

Kids’ Bike Parade, 9 a.m., Farmers Market, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, S.C. A Kids Bike Parade will be held and participants are urged to “dress up the kids’ bikes — and the kids — in their most festive red, white and blue.” Awards will be given for those chosen as the “Most Patriotic” and the “Most Creative.” Graham County Heritage Festival, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Robbinsville. The festival will feature crafters, food, games and live music. A fireworks display will be launched at 10 p.m. FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION , 10 a.m.-until., The Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain. The town’s Fourth of July will be celebrated with an American-style cookout, inflatable-style games for all ages and live music. Fireworks will be launched at dark. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is $15/person, which includes entry, food and fireworks. Also, the Beech Mountain Resort will be open for downhill mountain biking, scenic lift rides and Mile High Yoga. FOURTH of July Celebration, 11 a.m., Big Water Marina, Starr, S.C. The party happens at the Big Water Marina beginning at 11 a.m. — and concludes with fireworks after dark. The celebration is over Lake Hartwell and includes live music, food trucks and other entertainment. Historic Easley 4th of July FestivaL, noon-10 p.m., Old Market Square, Easley, S.C. Easley will celebrate the Fourth of July for three days from July 2 to 4, with fireworks nightly, starting at 9:30 p.m. Six live bands will perform into the night each day, along with the Ultimate AI (artificial intelligence) Dog Show, and the Kids’ Zone. The gala starts at 1:30 p.m. July 3 and at noon July 4. Among the featured bands performing are The Flashbacks at noon to 1 p.m. July 2, Split Shot at 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 3 and Randomonium at 1:30 -2:30 p.m. July 4. INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE/FIREWORKS, 5 p.m., downtown Spruce Pine. A Fourth of July parade will be held at 5 p.m., followed by holiday activities – and capped at dusk with fireworks. Downtown parade/FIREWORKS, 6 p.m., downtown Marion. A parade will be held at 6 p.m., followed by holiday activities and capped at 9:45 p.m. with fireworks . Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m., intersection of Main and Depot streets, downtown Fountain Inn, S.C. The city’s Fourth of July celebration includes a performance by the band Cravin’ Melon, food trucks and kids’ entertainment, capped by fireworks at dusk. Red, White, and Boom Star-Spangled Splash, 7-10 p.m., Shipwreck Cove, 119 S. Spencer St., Duncan, S.C. The Duncan Fourth of July gala will feature swimming “and having fun at this popular waterpark, finished with a fireworks display” at nightfall, a press release stated. Admission is $15 per person.

Sunday, July 3 KNIGHTS OF FLANNEL CONCERT, 3 p.m., FR8Yard,125 E Main St., Spartanburg, S.C. The rock group Knights of Flannel will perform in concert as part of an early Fourth of July celebration. The band, based in Columbia, S.C., performs “all your favorite rock covers from every era,” the band’s website noted. Admission is free. CLEMSONFEST INDEPENDENCE GALA, 5:30 p.m., Spitoono Field, Central, S.C. ClemsonFest’s Fourth of July holiday features will include food, games and live music, capped around 9:30 p.m. with the launch of fireworks. Red, White, & Blue Ridge Community Celebration, 6 p.m., Locust Hill Baptist Church, 5534 Locust Hill Road, Travelers Rest, S.C.. The church will celebrate the Fourth of July with a barbecue dinner, a concert featuring Jacob Johnson, waterslides for kids, a photo booth, shaved ice and what it bills as “the best fireworks show (at 9:30 p.m.) in the Blue Ridge!” Celebrate Simpsonville GALA, 6 p.m., Simpsonville, S.C. The city’s Fourth of July celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with live music — and conclude with fireworks at nightfall. Lake Junaluska FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 8 p.m., Lake Junaluska. LJ’s “live music” for the Fourth of July gala will begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, there will be “music, barbecue and fun,” a press release stated. FIREWORKS DISPLAY, around 9:30 p.m., Signal Ridge Marina, Lake Glenville, near Cashiers. A Fourth of July fireworks display will be visible from land or the lake, with pontoon boats available for rent at Signal Ridge Marina. Cherokee POW WOW FIREWORKS, 10 p.m., Acquoni Expo Center (1501 Acquoni Road). Cherokee. The three-day Cherokee Pow Wow will conclude at 10 p.m. July 3 with a fireworks display to honor the Fourth of July. From July 1-3, the Pow Wow will feature authentic Indian dancing, drumming, and tribal regalia. For more information on the Cherokee Pow Wow, contact the Cherokee Welcome Center at (800) 438-1601.





Monday, July 4 Fabulous 4th Festival, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown Columbus, N.C. The town will hold its annual Fabulous 4th Festival, featuring food, live music, entertainment, family games and a variety of vendors. The gala will be capped with fireworks launched around 9:15 p.m. Freedom Fest, 10 a.m., downtown Bryson City. The city’s Freedom Fest will feature all-day offerings, including arts and crafts, as well as food. The live music will begin at 6 p.m.. “Enjoy Fourth of July food favorites – funnel cakes, shaved ice, Philly cheese-steak sandwiches, BBQ, kettle corn and more,” a press release stated. “Also explore Bryson City shops, galleries and museums. Dine-in or outdoors at restaurants or take food truck treats to one of many picnic tables or pavilion nearby.” The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. all-American small-town parade, 10:30 a.m., downtown Montreat. FOURTH OF JULY PARADE, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Street, downtown Hendersonville. The city will hold its Fourth of July parade The Stars and Stripes GALA, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., along Main Street, downtown Waynesville. A daytime celebration will feature music and sidewalk sales, along with a children's Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m.. While there will be no fireworks launched in downtown Waynesville, they will be visible at nightfall from Waynesville in nearby Maggie Valley and Lake Junaluska. Iconic small-town parade, 11 a.m., starting at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk and ending at the town park, where there will be lunch vendors, food trucks, a rubber duck race and lawn games at 1 p.m.. Other events include Art on the Green, live music and theater. 4th of July Celebration, 2 p.m., Gignilliat Field, Seneca, S.C. Seneca's Fourth of July Celebration will offer live music free, along with food and beverage, which will be available for purchase. No pets or coolers will allowed; A fireworks show will be launched at 9:30 p.m. FIRECRACKER JAZZ BAND CONCERT, 5-8:45 p.m., bandstand on the Village Green, Antler Hill Village, Biltmore Estate, Asheville. The Firecracker Jazz Band will perform what is billed as "hot jazz and Dixieland" music for listening. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets. Admission is available only for passholders or guests of the estate. Backyard Fourth GALA, 6 p.m. Festival Grounds, 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley. The annual Backyard Fourth gala will be held, with the launching of fireworks at nightfall. The event is alcohol-free. Admission is free. 4th of July Celebration, 6-10 p.m. The Market at the Mill, Pickens, S.C. Picken's Independence Day gala will feature kids' rides, food vendors and live music, capped by fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Love My Liberty CELEBRATION, 6-10 p.m., Liberty Rec Stadium, Liberty, S.C. Liberty's Fourth of July celebration will feature food, games and live music, capped at 9:15 p.m. with a fireworks display. July 4th FESTIVAL/fireworks DISPLAY, 6:30-10 p.m., Village Green, Cashiers. The town will celebrate the Fourth of July with a festival, featuring food, live music and dancing. The city’s annual Fourth of July gala will feature live music, food and games, capped with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. 4th of July Celebration, 6-10 p.m. The Market at the Mill, Pickens, S.C. Picken’s Independence Day gala will feature kids’ rides, food vendors and live music, capped by fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Love My Liberty CELEBRATION, 6-10 p.m., Liberty Rec Stadium, Liberty, S.C. Liberty’s Fourth of July celebration will feature food, games and live music, capped at 9:15 p.m. with a fireworks display. July 4th FESTIVAL/fireworks DISPLAY, 6:30-10 p.m., Village Green, Cashiers. The town will celebrate the Fourth of July with a festival, featuring food, live music and dancing. SYLVA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 6:30 p.m., Main Street, downtown Sylva. Sylva’s Independence Day gala will feature live music, beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at “dark” (generally around 9:45 p.m.) in the picturesque ‘all-American’ small town nestled in the mountains.” a press release stated. Festival-goers are urged to stroll Main Street, which is billed as being “filled with shops, restaurants and breweries.” WEAVERVILLE FOURTH OF JULY GALA, 7:30 p.m., in front of Town Hall, downtown Weaverville. For the town’s Fourth of July party, live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. LAKE JULIAN Fireworks SHOW, around 9:15 p.m., Lake Julian, 37 Lake Julian Road, Arden, The Lake Julian annual Fourth of July fireworks show will starts at dark, but attendees are urged to come early — and to bring their lawnchairs and/or blankets “and find a spot along the lake,” a press release stated. “Enjoy food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The park offers picnic tables, grills, a sand volleyball court, two horseshoe pits, boat rental, and a playground. Bring a picnic! Park at William W. Estes Elementary School (275 Overlook Road) across from the lake” for free. The daytime shuttle operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. No pets are permitted due to crowds. Also, no alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed. “Visitors should arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. to find park and enter the park nearby,” the release noted. Lake Lure FIREWORKS SHOW, around 9:15 p.m., Morse Park, 2948 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure. A fireworks show will be launched over the lake from Morse Park. Attendees are urged to bring their picnics, lawnchairs and/or blankets.. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. Also, attendees may watch the fireworks show from the Lake Lure Beach, where the gates will open at 8 p.m. In addition, fireworks also will be launched will at Lake Lure’s Rumbling Bald Resort for its guests, but others may view them from boats on the lake. “Expect traffic bottlenecks after fireworks since there’s just one road out!” an event promotion warned. BLACK MOUNTAIN FIREWORKS SHOW, 9:30 p.m., downtown Black Mountain. The town will launch its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.



Tuesday, July 5 JULY 4TH PLUS ONE CELEBRATION, 6 p.m., Sorrells Park, Canton. The town will hold its annual July 4th Plus One celebration, featuring kids’ games, live music and food trucks. Among the highlights are the opening of the new splash pad, free kids’ inflatables and free watermelon. A fireworks show will be launched “at dusk,” an event promotion stated. Attendees are urged to bring lawnchairs and/or blankets.



