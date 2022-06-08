Narrowing of Merrimon Ave. to 3 lanes OK’d

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville City Council voted 6-1 on May 24 to approve the controversial Merrimon Avenue road diet proposal. The plan will reduce a 1.5-mile section of the North Asheville corridor from four lanes to two lanes, with a center lane for left-hand turns. The remaining lane will allow space on each side of the roadway for 5-foot-wide bicycle lanes. The narrowed road segment will extend from W.T. Weaver Boulevard (in front of Luella’s Barbecue) to Midland Road (at Beaver Lake). The same plan that was introduced in 2018 failed to gain traction then, but was reintroduced this year and passed. The purpose of the project, city and N.C. Department of Highways officials said, is to improve traffic and safety conditions, as part of the NCDOT’s upcoming resurfacing project. The negative vote was cast by Councilwoman Sandra Kilgore. Expect to add about 2-3 minutes (or a 17 percent increase in travel time) to a commute on Merrimon, officials said. Also, if the road diet proves unsuccessful, it could be reversed for a sum of up to $300,000. The resurfacing is expected to run from August to September and the road diet work should begin in October. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2022. The conversion is part of a larger Merrimon resurfacing project scheduled by NCDOT. The total anticipated cost of that work, scheduled for completion by the end of the year, is $2.5 million. Asheville will contribute $275,000 toward the road diet, and if safety issues are found with the new configuration, the city could choose to reverse the conversion for a maximum cost of $300,000. The following is the text of a press release from NCDOT headlined, “Merrimon Avenue road diet receives approval:” The N.C. Department of Transportation and the city of Asheville will proceed with a proposal to reconfigure a section of Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) later this year. NCDOT officials reached the decision following the Asheville City Council’s vote on Tuesday night (May 24) to approve a formal agreement between NCDOT and the City of Asheville. The agreement includes the financial terms and removal clause terms. The resurfacing project will convert Merrimon Avenue — from W.T. Weaver Boulevard to Midland Avenue — from a four-lane roadway to a three-lane road with a center turn lane and 5-foot bike paths on each side. “We have considered, deliberated and debated the merits of this proposal for months with the city of Asheville, citizens who participated in public outreach and decided to convert this section of Merrimon Avenue,” NCDOT’s Division 13 Engineer Mark Gibbs said. “Our decision is based on data-driven analysis, shared goals and public input with the safety of all users as the No. 1 priority. NCDOT’s primary goal is to make transportation safe. NCDOT’s Complete Streets policy aims to enhance safety for all roadway users. Likewise, Asheville’s comprehensive plan has a vision for making streets more walkable, comfortable and connected. Implementing the conversion, commonly known as a Road Diet, in conjunction with resurfacing provides an opportunity to install a low-cost solution that has been proven to reduce congestion, increase safety and provide better access for all road users. Engineers will next complete pavement marking and traffic signal design plans and create a detailed schedule for implementing the conversion before construction starts late this summer or early autumn. “There is no single solution to appease all users on Merrimon Avenue,” Gibbs said. “To that end, NCDOT, the city and the French Broad Metropolitan Planning Organization will pursue capital funding for long-term goals along the corridor.”

