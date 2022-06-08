Councilwoman Kilgore casts lone ‘no’ vote on ‘road diet’

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it In casting the lone negative vote on May 24 against Asheville City Council’s plan to narrow Merrimon Avenue, Sandra Kilgore noted that she highly questioned the level of public support for the project. Kilgore said that the “majority of those [survey] participants are not local” and said most attendees at the February meeting were opposed to the plan to narrow a popular state road to just three lanes. What’s more, she raised concerns about the project’s overall cost to the city and the potential for increased accidents if the new road configuration draws more cyclists. Kilgore’s vote against the Merrimon narrowing is her second such vote that captured the spotlight for taking a stand against the majorituy. She also cast the lone vote against demolishing the Vance Monument. In a June 3 telephone interview with the Daily Planet, Kilgore said of the Merrimon Avenue narrowing proposal, “When this first jumped off, we were told the council was not asked to weigh in on this ‘road diet’ plan” and that it was from the N.C. Department of Transportation, as Merrimon is a state road (U.S. 25.) “Second, when I first heard about it, I attended the Feb. 28 (public) meeting on Merrimon Avenue” hoping to learn about it from all sides and perspectives. Instead, she said, “everything was pro-road diet. It was one-sided” in favor of the road narroring, or “road diet.” At the meeting, “A man came up to me and asked me which side I was on. I told him I was against it,” a position to which he took exception. “I walked away totally disillusioned,” Kilgore said. Later, those on the narrowing side “came out with — supposedly — some questionnaire that they — supposedly — did,” contending that is shows that “a high percentage are saying they are pro-’road diet.’ So I was concerned — where were the addresses of those respondents? They never addressed” her question. “Number one, is this ... if the traffic on Merrimon Avenue is too heavy to accommodate a road diet,” what could be done because “you’ve got about 181 busineses on Merrimon Avenue” that could be affected financially by the change? “Number. two ... in 2016 was when they did” traffic counts showing “22,000 and 26,000 vehicles on Merrimon. They were trying to compare it to Charlotte Street, which was (counted as) 11,000 or so vehicles, with houses on one side” of the street and many fewer busineses than Merrimon “You can’t compare them.” Rhetorically, Kilgore asked, “Why are we reinventing a wheel to accommodate something that’s not necessary? I think it’s a public safety issue. By putting bike lanes in a high-traffic area,” it is adding to the danger on Merrimon. “You’ve got a lot of professional bikers out there who know what they’re doing. For other bikers, you’re encourating people to come into an area that might not be safe because of the high traffic volume. “You’ve got irresponsible drivers. Increasing bicycle activity for nonprofessional bikers, you’re taking them into a lion’s den. “Part of this road diet is in the Stein-Mart area… So you’ve got a lot of construction things going on in that area. What’s that going to do with buses with six stops” in the street of a four-lane Merrimon that will be reduced to three lanes? “How do you prevent people from going around the buses, using the turn lane (and creating a safety hazard)? You can’t prevent that. People will be in a hurry.... “Even if you do this on this certain portion (of Merrimon), it’s going to create a bottleneck to get to the expressway (I-240),” Kilgore asserted. After a pause, she added, “I-26 will hopefully divert some of the traffic on Merrimon Avenue” after its narrowing. Still, she asked, rhetorically, “Why should we spend money on something we know might have to revert back? “The NCDOT basically came out and said, “We’ll support the road diet, but if it doesn’t work, the city will have to pay it back to revert” back to two traffic lanes in each direction. “We’re looking at costs at way over $600,000 that could be charged…. On the front end, the city has to pay for it — $275,000 to pay for striping, etc., and any other items … That $600,000 (total) could be spent better on sidewalks downtown, etc. But, the thing is, we (the city) don’t need to be spending that money right now.” After another pause, Kilgore said, “The NCDOT must have had concerns” about the project, inasmuch as it required the city to sign the reversion clause, if the road diet does not work and council wants to return to the current traffic pattern. A big concern, from her standpoint, Kilgore noted, is that “the city trying to make it ‘look’ like it (the Merrimon road diet proposal) came from NCDOT,” instead of its true original proponent, which was the city. Kilgore also asked, “What happens to the bicyclists” on Merrimon, amid the busy swirl of traffic that will be even more jammed when the four lanes drop to three lanes? “I think (nearby) Broadway (Street) would be a better street to ride bicycles on” for those seeking to travel south to north, or vice versa, than Merrimon. What’s more, she said, “Since you already have the bicycle lanes on Charlotte Street,” by adding bicycle lanes and reducing traffic lanes on Merrimon, “what you’re doing is causing more traffic to be diverted through the communities… like through Kimberly Avenue and other side streets in neighborhoods adjoining Merrimon, creating dangers in those areas. “In my campaign (for state Senate), I was conerned about how we cater to special interests — bicyclists. That’s why I was running for state Senate.” (Kilgore did not advance past the primary, so, as planned in such an eventuality, she is retaining her seat on Asheville’s City Council.) “When you talk about special interests,” she noted that Asheville on Bikes, a prominent local bicycle club, carries much influence with council. “I don’t like the idea of how they’re (the special interests) going about doing stuff.” In promoting the road diet plan for Merrimon, she asserted, “They (the plan’s proponents) said, ‘We’re trying to prevent people from bringing cars downtown.’” However, Kilgore, who is African-American and an Asheville native, noted that, “by preventing people from coming downtown, you’re blocking blacks and Hispanics from coming downtown. ‘We’ don’t take bicycles. You’re shooting out a group of people to cater to a special interest.” As to the racial and ethnic composition of Asheville on Bikes, Kilgore said, “I’m quite sure it’s not (diversified). I’m just concerned about a small group of people” pushing for something that benefits only them. “A lot of people don’t have the time to see what people are doing in their city. By not being more transparent, you’ve got a small group of people who are directing the narrative as to where this city is moving to. You need to take into account the populace versus a small interest group.” She then stated, “A lot of the people who are actually in the (bicycle) club are highly connected with the city.” Changing gears, Kilgore then asked, rhetorically, “What can be done at this point?” The councilwoman’s answer is: “More transparency.” For instance, Kilgore said that, “if we do a sample questionnaire, we need to make sure its (sampling just) local people and not influenced from ‘the outside.’” Regarding the club Asheville on Bikes, led by Mike Sewell, Kilgore noted that she has had a number of pleasant conversations with him and “I’m not against bikes. I’m for pro-common sense initiatives that we need to start having within our (city) policies. Not taking into consideration the concerns of special-interest groups.” As for emergency vehicles trying to traverse the soon-to-be three-lane segment of Merrimon, Kilgore said the local fire fighters association was mong those who questioned it. What’s more, she said the narrowing of traffic lanes on Charlotte Street and Merrimon Avenue to allow for bicycle lanes is just the tip of the iceberg, as “College and Patton avenues” are next for the same plan. “This is just the beginning” to convert much of the center city into the same traffic pattern that will discourage vehicular traffic. “You’ve basically made the downtown area for exclusive use of tourists and wealthy people — just to be able to access it. So you’re excluding certain groups of people. It doesn’t become” more open to those who are not avid bicyclists. “It does make me feel uneasy when everyone seems to go along to get along” on council. “The reason I thought I was voted onto council was ... I thought the people wanted independent thinkers to make things better for the community. What I’ve seen is people who go along to get along and cave in to peer pressure. “I just think we owe it to the community to make the best decisions for the most amount of people that we serve — and not let it be influenced by a small interest group. “Pretty much everyone I know and talk to (in Asheville’s black community) says this (road diet) just doesn’t make sense and is not well-thought-out. Unfortunately, many of these voices are not heard. “They (the Merrimon road diet’s proponents) said, ‘We’re doing this because the traffic accidents are so high.’ But in the area that they actually are converting, the accident rate is not as high as in the more-congested unchanged area (from W.T. Weaver Boulevard to I-240). I think eventually part of the plan is to three-lane Merrimon all the way to I-240. “It’s still a plan (the road diet) to push people out. It’s eventually going to affect downtown businesses. It’s catering just to tourists and wealthy people in the neighborhood. You’re inhibiting future growth, to some extent.” Kilgore said the road diet proponents have said that, as a result of the three-laning, traffic will be delayed 17 percent. “The one thing about council — they know who I am and my beliefs. They may not agree with me, but they respect me. “I’m basically concerned about Asheville ending up being another Cashiers, Highlands or any of those communities. They’re seasonal. Those are cities that you go to that basically cater to high-income populations. I’m concerned about Asheville becoming an exclusive community,” while many of its leaders and special interests otherwise claim to espouse diversity. Continuing on the topic of hypocrisy, Kiglore said, “The very people who tout transparency and diversity — some of the intitiaves they promote and some of the decisions they make result in anti-diverse future outcomes that are accompanied by detrimental impact on the underrepresented population. “They profess to do this and that, but they don’t see what they’re doing in the long run” actually has the opposite effect. “For many people in the community who consider themselves always touting transparency and diversity — when things align with their initiatives, it’s OK. They tend to cater to activities that are ‘anti’ the very things they consider themselves to be supportive of. By their votes, it tends to go against” the principles they espouse, at least rhetorically. “But I believe we should be open to looking at all sides of every situation and acknowledge everyone’s concerns before proceeding with decisions that impact us all. We owe it to the people. “I am concerned about the safety impact of the three-laning” of Merrimon Avenue. “I think it’s a safety issue when you invite ‘nonprofessional’ bikers to (ride in) a high-traffic area. It’s a matter of common-sense timing. This is not the right time. They just want to force it in” because the special interests want it. “I think the money spent on bike lanes and improvements could be better-used to repair and increase our sidewalks throughout the city for pedestrian mobility,” Kilgore said in winding up her interview with the Daily Planet.

