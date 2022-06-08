Vance was ‘noteworthy;’ monument deceitfully called ‘Confederate,’ preservationists’ attorney claims in update of case

Twitter The Vance Monument case remains “entirely in the (state) Supreme Court’s hands” and “the court will deal with it in due course,” according to H. Edward Phillips III, attorney for the plaintiffs seeking to preserve the landmark in downtown Asheville . In the case, the City of Asheville is claiming it has the legal right to demolish what it terms a “Confederate monument” on its property that honors a racist slave-holder. “It’s been fully docketed” for the high court, Phillips told the Daily Planet in a June 4 telephone interview. Phillips is representing the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops in a case that has risen from the Buncombe County Superior Court, to the state Appeals Court and now is in the hands of the state Supreme Court. On April 22, the high court issued a temporary stay, forbidding the city from any further tear-down of the monument. To date, the city has deconstructed the Vance Monument to the point that only the base remains on the site of the 75-foot granite obelisk that has been billed as the centerpoint of downtown in Pack Square since it was erected in 1898. (The monument’s stones removed by the city’s contractor are being stored in undisclosed warehouses in Asheville until litigation over the monument ends, according to City Attorney Brad Branham.) Meanwhile, in his interview with the Daily Planet, Phillips listed the following as his goals in the Vance Monument case if his appeal request is accepted by the state Supreme Court: • That the high court grant his request for supersedeas, a writ allowing a permanent injunction until the matter has been resolved by the state Supreme Court. • ‘I’m hoping they will reverse the court of appeals and find that my client has standing to pursue that claim because of the restoration efforts made in 2015.” • That the state Monument Protection Act applies to counties and municipalities of the state and “that that includes the City of Asheville.” Speaking generally about the case, Phillips asserted, “I feel good that it’s before the North Carolina Supreme Court. I feel good that there’s a similar case also pending before the North Carolina Supreme Court because — for good or ill — this question will be answered. Because some people will see that the state Monument Protection Act stands... and whether it (the high court) finds the (state) Monument Protection Act applies to the political subdivisions of the state. Responding to a Daily Planet interview with Branham, the city attorney for Asheville, that appeared in the May 11-24 edition of the newspaper, Phillips quipped, “Yeah, boy, he (Branham) got really snarky this time. I guess I’m getting under his skin.” (The story was headlined, “N.C. Supreme Court’s temporary stay to halt Asheville from further razing of Vance Monument? It’s ‘common’ in such cases, city attorney asserts.”) Phillips added with a decided note of sarcasm, “The appeal was filed early... I guess Brad can do a turnaround much faster (than me). It was filed on time.” Further, he said, “The temporary stay is routine because the court wants to keep everything” in the case the same until a decision is rendered. “What it comes down to is ... we’re proceeding, as normal. We decided to file early because we didn’t want to take any chances” with the city proceeding with demolition of the base of the monument. “I was not going to ‘let moss grow under a rolling stone’ — and I didn’t want to take a chance” with the city, given his experience with it to date in the case. At that point, Edwards quipped, “I really appreciate how Mr. Branham continues to see this (the Vance Monument) as a Confederate monument... (Zebulon B.) Vance was a Confederate colonel for only one year. He (Vance) was also a one-term Confederate governor. But his life wasn’t measured by the entirety of that period of time.” Continuing, Phillips asserted, “Mr. Branham keeps wanting to pigeonhole that (remembrance of Vance) to one period of time... Mr. Vance was much more than his time as a Confederate officer and governor... At the time, it wasn’t illegal” to own chattel slaves. “But it’s always, in my view, immoral.” (Reportedly, Vance owned six slaves in 1860.) Phillips noted, “Comparing anyone (as did Branham) involved with the Confederate government or the Confederate military... to conflate them to Nazis ... is really immoral because it devalues the real meaning of what a real ‘Nazi’ was. It (the Nazi Party) was a blatant, homicidal regime dedicated to the complete eradication” of its enemies. “When you conflate the two (Confederates and Nazis), you’re trying to give this ominous, emotional black eye” to those in the South who still honor their ancestors who fought — and often died — for their home region in the Civil War. The plaintiffs’ attorney then asked, rhetorically and sarcastically, “Really — they were ‘Nazis ... even before the founding of the Nazi Party?” In reality, Vance “served in the U.S. Senate” and died in office... It’s so easy to dispose of people after they’re dead and gone,” Phillips asserted. “I see it more and more, including with the Founding Fathers ... and with the Confederacy. “The Nazis… began the systematic murder of 6 million innocent Jews. Had Vance been a man of that time, he would have spoken out aganst that,” as he was a well-known and much-respected orator who often spoke against anti-Semitism. “But that wouldn’t matter to Mr. Branham,” Phillips said. “Not only did they do that (slaughter innumerable Jews), Nazis accounted for the death of over 25 million Russians.” When the Vance Monument was restored on June 6, 2015, Phillips noted that much of “the population of Jewish citizens (in the Asheville area) gathered around and participated in the restoration of the Vance Monument” to honor Vance, who, for years, was publicly honored for his out-of-step-with-society stance against anti-Semitism. “Given that Vance, arguably, was the most vocal proponent against anti-Semitism in the U.S. during his era, why has Asheville’s Jewish community remained mum about the legacy of Vance and the fate of the monument that was erected to honor him?” the Daily Planet asked. “I think it’s very easy for people today to gather around and say this person was evil for whatever reasons,” Phillips answered, adding that in today’s U.S., many citizens choose to embrace “a complete view of the world where we must eradicate everything that offends us. “The U.S. Constitution did not have to be changed to welcome back their brothers and sisters (from the Confederacy) after the war. “Again, it’s not a Confederate monument, despite what Mr. Branham says. It’s a monument to a political leader. It was done by his friend who was from New York (George Pack). During the Civil War, Pack was a member of the Michigan General Assembly. When his friend (Vance) died, he wanted to memorialize him. If George Pack (from Michigan, solidly in the Union during the Civil War) ... if he could forgive his friend ... then why the hell can we not (forgive Vance)?” Rhetorically, he asked, “Because we think we’re somehow more morally superior than George Pack? It’s so ludicrous. It’s like children playing in a playground — somehow that our judgment is more valid than theirs. The overwhelming majority of Americans are not white supremacists or anything else” — other than generally good and well-meaning human beings. “Who are we to place our judgment on those who survived that time, lived through it, took opposite positions and were many times on the opposite side of a battle line?” Phillips asked. “We know what justice requires. Because somehow, some way, the balance sheet must demonstrate equity.” In returning to the Daily Planet’s question on why today’s Asheville Jewish citizens have been silent on the Vance Monument issue, Phillips said, “The only thing that I would suggest is… I can only imagine what it would have been to be a member of the Jewish community throughout history — and what they have suffered, as a people, so I’m not going to condemn them in any form. “I can’t imagine the unspeakable violence and vitriol and hatred that’s been laid at their feet — but I can say there was one man who spoke out on their behalf before it was fashionable — and that man was Zebulon Vance. And I don’t expect the (Jewish) community today to feel that they need to speak out in support of Vance. But I do believe if none of us speak out, we are doomed to repeat the transgressions of the past. “Vance played an important role in having people appreciate our Jewish brothers. And, as an earlier example speaking out against anti-Semitism, George Washington wrote a letter to a synagogue in New York during the process of ratifying the U.S. Constitution. He wrote the letter to reassure the Jewish community there that this (new) nation that was conceived in liberty meant that it (also) applied to religious liberty. And Vance a century later championed” anti-Semitism, too. “Going back to Washington, (Thomas) Jefferson ... and to Vance… This whole notion of who are we to put our moral compass on the views of the people of the time” is repugnant. To that end, the attorney cited Charles Franklin Adams, who was the great-grandson of John Adams and the grandson of John Quincy Adams. “He was a colonel in the Union army. In 1906, there was a debate over what memorial should be set forth in Arlington (Va.) at the opposite end of the Memorial Bridge. His (Adams’) position was that it should be one honoring (Confederate) Gen. Robert E. Lee. A lot of people balked at the idea.” In response, Adams reportedly said (as Phillips roughly paraphrased the quote), “If Lee was a traitor, then, come-on, so was Washington.” The attorney added, “I’m not trying to conflate Vance with Washington. However, they both believed in liberty.” Vance’s “19th century notions of (black) men and women” who, “today, we (at least in theory) value — in every single aspect of the word — as our brothers and sisters. Fortunately, we live in a time when none of that matters because we take people today for ‘who they are’ — not for ‘what they are.” Among Vance’s faults, Phillips said, “There were people (mostly blacks) being worked to death working on railroads (around Ashville). Vance was investing in that.” After a pause, the attorney said, “As a person who was a history major (in college), I look at facts and understand what they are. I look at the setting, the local area, the state and the nation. The setting also (is examined) in terms of people’s norms of those days. I can safely say that, as a person living in the 21st century, those concepts (by Vance and others about blacks) are foreign to me and I find their actions morally reprehensive. But I can understand that it also was “a different time and place.” “If you’re going to be honest about history, you can make your own moral judgment, but that’s your judgment on a personal level. But that’s not your judgment on understanding history. You don’t condemn someone for acting within the mores — or acceptable standards — of their time.” Besides Vance’s strong stance against anti-Semitism, Phillps said, “The scholars today recognize the brilliance of what Vance was trying to do with that book (widely considered to be Vance’s magnum opus), “The Scattered Nation.” As for the tendency by some around Asheville to brand Vance as evil, Phillips said, “It’s ‘throwing the baby out with the bathwater.’ It (that absolute judgment) doesn’t require difficult questions to be answered.” To those appearing to be hypnotised by -and addicted to -their cellphones and therefore lacking a detailed knowledge of history, the attorney suggested instead that they should “crack open a book,” such as Vance’s “The Scattered Nation” to actually get a first-hand glimpse at the man and his ideas. “Context, place and time — we’re all judged by those measures,” Phillips said. “When we’re judged 100 years from now… How will we be judged? Will it be that we have become so alienated from the (nation’s) founders and will reverse strides that already had been made? It’s so easy to take the moral high horse. “If the people of the future agreed with those who are ‘woke,’ then I will be regarded as a scoundrel, but if they don’t, and see the people as part of a much larger effort to destroy the foundational principles of this nation, then they may look at them (those claiming to be ‘woke’) in disfavor. “If we set the precedent of demolishing things because the person they represent is imperfect, then why have Notre Dame, the U.S. Capital Building, the White House? It’s so simple to make these pronouncements.” “What is Phillips’ judgment on Vance?” the Daily Planet asked. “I’m not going to judge him outside the context of his time,” Phillips replied. “I think he was a noteworthy individual. Like all of us, he was flawed — as are some of us more than others. In his time period, no — he had the ideas of many people of his time. He was a very important and historical figure in defending the Jews and writing this book that is considered as a ‘must-read.’ He stood up for his fellow men and women who were different from the rest of the population (American Jews) and said they matter. He understood their plight and understood their hardship. “If politicians spent more time worrying about the fact that we (today) lack a moral compass and would throw away the ‘old guard’ (which he noted is the nation’s status as a ‘Republic’) which is even more sinister,” there could be a turnaround. “In the context of his time, he (Vance) was a very great man,” Phillips said. “By discounting the culture you don’t like, you’re doing the same thing people did a century ago,” among some whites who, for instance, condemned black-produced blues music as evil. ‘Why do we have to denigrate one society because we feel it’s not useful any more?” Phillips asked, rhetorically. “When we fail to learn the lessons from the past, we are condemned to repeat it,” Phillips said in roughly paraphrasing a famous 1905 quote from American philosopher George Santayana (1863-1952), in concluding the interview. — By JOHN NORTH/// This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. — By JOHN NORTH///








