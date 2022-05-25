Asheville rises (slightly) to No. 46 on ‘Best Places to Live’ 2022 rating: 2 neighboring rivals, Hickory (ranked No. 30); and Greenville, S.C. (No. 43); leave ‘The Paris of the South’ behind on U.S. News’ listing of U.S. cities

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville, long nicknamed “The Paris of the South,” was ranked No. 46 — a slight imrpovement from its No. 48 ranking in 2021 — among the 2022 ranking of the “Best Places to Live” in the United States by U.S News.com. In North Carolina, Raleigh and Durham, finishing at No. 6, topped the list of seven North Carolina metros featured in the U.S. News report. Besides Asheville and Raleigh-Durham, other North Carolina cities ranked were Charlotte (No. 30), Hickory (No. 31), Winston-Salem (No. 56), Greensboro (No. 90) and Fayetteville (No. 143). Out-of-state rival cities to Asheville that placed were Knoxville, Tenn. (No. 33), Myrtle Beach, S.C. (37), Greenville, S.C. (No. 43), Charleston, S.C. (No. 49) and Spartanburg, S.C. (No. 62). In North Carolina, Hickory jumped the most in its ranking — from No. 52 last year to No. 31 in the 2022 ranking. Raleigh and Durham metro area’s No. 6 ranking marks the second consecutive year in which the two Triangle cities made U.S. News’ Top 10 out of 150 metro areas. But Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill — which U.S. News evaluates as a “tri-city” area — fell four spots from their shared second place rank in 2021. The annual list crunches data to find the best places to live “based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people’s desire to live there.” Huntsville, Ala., which ranked No. 3 last year, moved to the No. 1 spot, followed by Colorado Springs, Colo.; Green Bay, Wis.; Boulder, Colo.; and San Jose, Calif. to complete the top five. As for Asheville and its ranking, U.S. News wrote the following: “Though this small mountain city has many nicknames – ‘Paris of the South’ and ‘Beer City’ among them – what makes Asheville unique is hard to define. “Certainly, an excellent food scene, fed by local farmers and producers, is a huge draw. The Blue Ridge Mountains, which form a backdrop behind the downtown skyline, also serve as an attractive playground for outdoor adventurers. As for the beer, Asheville has more breweries per capita than any other U.S. city. “But it’s also the spirit of the place that has people flocking to Western North Carolina to take a look at this art deco-bedecked city and maybe even stay awhile. “Even if the proliferation of hotels and tourist-crowded streets means Asheville’s not quite as weird as it was when Rolling Stone in 2000 declared it ‘America’s new freak capital,’ it still has an independent spirit. Here, you can wear hiking boots to dinner, enjoy plenty of public art and bask in an easygoing attitude that invites you to come as you are. “Black bears are present year-round in Asheville, even in the winter, though spring brings heightened activity. For the most part, residents have learned to accept that they’ve moved into bear territory and not the other way around. Still, coexistence with hungry ursine neighbors isn’t always easy. Black bears can sniff out food anywhere, so trash cans must be secured at all times. Bears have also been known to open car doors and enter homes and businesses, even though their attitude toward humans usually falls somewhere between indifference and fear.” Meanwhile, neighboriing rival Greenville, S.C., was described in the U.S. News “Best Places to Live 2022 ranking as follows: “Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville has transformed from a blip on the national map to a bustling metropolis. The former textile powerhouse now has an influx of manufacturing jobs to thank for its growth, with companies like GE and Michelin moving in and infusing the town with new energy. The reinvigorated downtown serves as the focal point of the region, attracting new business, hosting an emerging culinary scene and housing what some call the crown jewel of Greenville: Falls Park on the Reedy. “Greenville has big-city amenities without some of the unpleasantries that come with a more populated metro area. The 10-block stretch of Main Street is lined with a variety of boutiques, restaurants, businesses and bars. “A low cost of living and mild temperatures year-round make Greenville desirable to many. Plus, being located steps away from the mountains without giving up any of the offerings of a developed region makes it easy to enjoy what nature has to offer.” Speaking generally about the results of the rankings, U.S. News’ real estate editor Devon Thornsby said, “This year, we saw Denver — which has every other year been in the top 25 for sure and was in the top 10 for quite a few years — it dropped to number 55 from number 14 last year. And the biggest factor in there was the rising cost of living... Rising cost-of-living kind of takes a little bit of the shine off of those metro areas that are otherwise very attractive.” While Huntsville’s “desirability” metric fell among the worst of the 150 cities included in the U.S. News report, its housing affordability score and strong quality of life were high enough to claim top rank. “With the drastic price changes in the housing market and people spending more time in their local communities,” the report said, “home affordability and quality of life have increased in importance in 2022 and are reflected in these factors’ weights.” U.S. News noted that it compiled its data for the city ranking from sources such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau.

