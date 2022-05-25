Edwards nips Cawthorn in GOP primary to advance against Dems’ Beach-Ferrara: Speculation on Cawthorn’s future ... TV pundit? Run again?

Twitter From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, a freshman Republican who’s been dealing with scandals since taking office last year, was ousted May 17 in a fiery primary in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Hendersonville, who had received the backing of some Republicans who told The AP they were tired of Cawthorn’s controversies. As of The AP call on the race, Edwards had received more than 33 percent of the vote, to Cawthorn’s nearly 32 percent of the vote. In North Carolina, a winner just needs to cross a 30 percent threshold in order to avoid a July runoff election. “The result is a stunning defeat for Cawthorn, who is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump — and who had Trump’s endorsement,” broadcaster NPR reported later May 17. Following his loss, there has been much speculation in the news media that Cawthorn might become a TV punditA member of the conservative— or even run for office again. Cawthorn — a member of the House Freedom Caucus and first elected in 2020 to fill former Rep. Mark Meadows’ seat — faced a crowded field of primary challengers in a district that will likely remain red. Last fall, Cawthorn indicated he would run in a different district that could have a more favorable map, but reverted course back to run in the 11th District after redistricting shifted the lines. Opponents accused Cawthorn of being willing to abandon his constituents for political expediency. Cawthorn — who at 26 is the youngest member of Congress — had former President Donald J. Trump’s backingm but his path to primary victory was thwarted with an increasing number of improprieties in recent months. In April, he found himself in hot water with GOP leadership after making comments — without evidence — that linked his own party with cocaine use and orgies. His remarks on a podcast prompted outrage from his own colleagues and a condemnation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.