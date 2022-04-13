Vance Monument case to be appealed to N.C. Supreme Court

Twitter N.C Court of Appeals affirms City of Asheville’s right to demolish landmark

The board of directors for the plaintiffs seeking to preserve the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville voted on April 10 to appeal its case against the City of Asheville to the North Carolina Supreme Court, H. Edward Phillips III, attorney for the plaintiffs, revealed in an evening telephone interview April 10 with the Daily Planet.

The action follows an April 5 decision of the state Court of Appeals that upheld an earlier Superior Court ruling that the city has the right to demolish the 75-foot-tall granite obelisk, which has been the centerpiece of downtown Asheville since 1898 and was built in honor of — arguably — Buncombe County’s most accomplished native, who remains famous for speaking out as a popular orator — and writing — against anti-Semitism.

The plaintiffs are the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th Regiment North Carolina Troops, based in Greensboro. The 26th Regiment is touted as one of the better-known Confederate units from North Carolina. Its first commander, Col. Zebulon Baird Vance (who grew up near Weaverville), eventually resigned to accept the office of North Carolina governor in August 1862 when the state was aligned with the Confederacy.

In the April 10 interview, Phillips told the Daily Planet that the board of directors of the historical preservation society “met this weekend and agreed that it is correct and proper to pursue the appeal before the North Carolina Supreme Court. “They (the board) still believe that the restoration doesn’t require any further preservation. It (the Vance Monument) was restored so it would be there for future generations. They (the board) still believe that an appeal is the right thing to do here — and to protect the monument until there is a final resolution by the state Supreme Court.” Upon questioning from the newspaper, he confirmed that he will “continue to act as their legal counsel on appeal.” Phillips added that an aspect of the appeal that appears to be promising is that “the (state) Supreme Court has the Winston-Salem (United Daughters of the Confederacy vs. the City of Winston-Salem) case. They are going to have the same — or a similar issue — before them” with the Vance Monument case. “So it’s our hope that the (state) Monument Protection Act part of this lawsuit isn’t forgotten.” Simply put, he said, “The UDC case is still active before the North Carolina Supreme Court — and we feel these two cases are in essence the same. The attorney lamented that the previous courts in their rulings – in his view — “completely glossed over the (state) Monument Protect Act pleadings… I’ve harped on over and over again -— that the Monument Protection Act applies ... and it can’t be applied to political subdivisions of the state. “I just want the (state) Supreme Court to have the last word on whether the (state) Monument Protection Act applies. “It’s still my belief that a party (the plaintiffs) who has raised well over $108,000 to restore a monument in the state of North Carolina, and who were actively involved in its restoration, have standing to fight this issue in relation to the Monument Protection Act. “Because if they have no standing, in terms of the Monument Protection Act, then who does?” What’s more, Phillips asserted, “It is my hope that (through the appeal) the North Carolina Supreme Court will clarify who has standing to bring these type of action. Does the Monument Protection Act apply to political subdivisions of the state? It’s my personal opinion that it does. “I still believe the City of Asheville does not have the authority to destroy the Vance Monument.” Moreover, Phillips said, “What I do believe is that under the Monument Protection Act, the city has the authority to move the monument to a place of similar prominence and equal access to the public within the city. “Therefore, based on all of the filings that I’ve made on behalf of my clients, the issue of whether the Monument Protection Act applies is a question that must be answered by the courts and, in this case, that’s the Supreme Court.” After a pause, Phillips pointed out, “And that’s assuming the North Carolina Supreme Court takes the case. Since it was a 3-0 vote by the Court of Appeals, the (state) Supreme Court would have to grant this appeal as a matter of their discretion. “You know I can’t speak as to what the Supreme Court is going to do. It’s my hope that they will grant discretionary review. Given that the North Carolina Supreme Court also has the very similar Winston-Salem (UDC) case. At the end of the day, the court already has one case pending on this issue and it’s my hope that they would recognize the intersectionality of the two cases and grant review of this case. “If the Supreme Court doesn’t grant review of the case, we will have exhausted the available remedies in North Carolina. When pressed by the Daily Planet on whether he thinks the plaintiffs will then submit the case to the U.S. Supreme Court for consideration, Phillips declined to comment on that final possibility. However, the attorney did say that “the (state) Supreme Court could uphold the decisions thus far in the case and call it a day, or it could come in and determine that the Monument Protection Act applies — and then the City of Asheville would be required to take action consistent with the law.” When questioned by the Daily Planet if the city — if it loses the case in the state Supreme Court — would be required to rebuild the Vance Monument at its site on Pack Square or some other location in Buncombe County, Phillips declined to speculate on that possibility. Regarding the state Court of Appeals ruling on April 5 Phillips said in an April 8 interview with the Daily Planet that he deeply disagrees with the decision that affirms a lower courts ruling that the City of Asheville has the authority to demolish the Vance Monument, while his plaintiffs have “no standing” in the case. The plaintiffs have 15 days from the date of the court’s order to file an appeal, he noted. In essence, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that the “Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops (the plaintiffs),” lack standing and therefore the city is free to do whatever it wants with the Vance Monument. “At the end of the day, I disagree with the Court of Appeals’ decision, but I respect it. “Everyone keeps going down the road that this was just a donation agreement....” Phillips added, “The court says there’s nothing in the contract (with the 26th) that shows there’s supposed to be a continued preservation effort. My response is that” it is time to check the dictionary for a definition. To that end, he quoted Webster’s Dictionary defining “restoration” as “an act of restoring or condition of being restored…. “‘Preservation’ and ‘restoration’ are synonyms for one another… Preservation is dependent on that there’s this restoration” previously “to keep or maintain an object from decomposition. “The preservation (of the Vance Monument) was a matter of going through the process of restoration “They were trying to keep the monument from decomposing. Once it was restored, it didn’t require any more preservation efforts. I mean it’s a granite obelisk. Once you fix the mortar,” it is restored. “And then me coming in as an attorney taking this case, I don’t pretend to know everything. But when you look at Exhibit A of the contract particularly, all of it can be ready together. It’s the entire contract. It spells out the duties and obligations of the parties. “The duties and obligations of my client were to restore and preserve the Vance Monument. “According to the joint solicitation material that the city approved… It was to restore the monument. because it had a role in past generations of Asheville. “So they were expecting to preserve it at least for four more generations. That’s why they (the donors for the restoration) were willing to peel $1,000 or $10,000 out of their pockets… “At the end of the day, why would go through that much time, expense and effort just to have your efforts thrown asunder. Nobody spends their hard-earned money that way. To think otherwise is to deny the intent of the people restoring it and even the intent of the city. “After the work was finished, at the ceremony, the city publicly thanked the donors for their restoration work — ‘So the future may learn from the past.’ “Ultimately, everything you say and do is done with the intent of restoration and making the Vance Monument last as long as possible. “The court (of appeals) disagreed with me by saying that there’s nothing in this donation agreement that had any future obligation of preservation (for the city) to it (the Vance Monument). “Because they came to that conclusion, they can say that, well, ‘You don’t have any standing, based on the contract. Therefore, you’re just out of luck. So the city can do what it pleases.’ “So they disagree with me. They are the Court of Appeals — and they can call it as they see fit. “But at the end of the day, there’s still a disagreement over what was the intent of the contract. Plus, they entirely avoided (addressing) the (state) Monument Protection Act… They have to take steps to put it before the state Historical Commission. If they did address it, they would have said it didn’t apply to keep it consistent with their decision in the Winston-Salem (UDC) case,” Phillips said. So does Phillips think the decision by the state Court of Appeals was a political — instead of a legal — decision? the Daily Planet asked. “I want to believe that courts don’t make political decisions,” Phillips replied. “That’s not for me to say. But what I can say is ... in terms of the result is ... it’s consistent with what Gov. (Roy) Cooper (a liberal Democrat) would want. It’s consistent with how the governor views these (Confederate) monuments, the Monument Protection Law and the ability of what anyone in terms of the application” of the MPA. Phillips added, “Gov. Cooper still regards it (the MPA) as the law of the General Assembly, instead of the law of the state. “He (Cooper) will do what’s in his power to reinforce the belief that the law does not apply to the political subdivisions of the state. “Once you take down the low-hanging fruit, everyone else is ‘on the block.’ Any statue of George Washington is ‘on the block.’ Any statue of Thomas Jefferson is ‘on the block.’ Any statue or marker to a Colonial or Confederate will be ‘on the block.’” What’s more, Phillips asserted that the governor’s thinking about such monuments is that “‘This is not enough. We need to cleanse ourselves of these vile objects that showed us a time when people suffered.’” To that end, Phillips stressed, “I will always abhor the notion of chattel slavery — whether in the United States, before the United States (was formed), in Great Britain, in the Middle East, in Africa... It’s one of those things that’s repugnant. “If it’s repugnant to us today in 2022, then why did we as a nation put into play the events that caused the destabilization of Libya? They have open-air slave markets in Libya today. Isn’t that the greater sin of today — to ignore what’s going on today?….. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to account for our morality — or lack of morality... or our pseudo views on what may have happened. “Again, once you get past the easy stuff, it becomes even easier to take down these other monuments. “We’re basically putting our moral views on things that were OK with Frederick Douglass,” Phillips said. (“Frederick Douglass was an African-American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman. After escaping from slavery in Maryland, he became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York, becoming famous for his oratory and incisive antislavery writings,” according to Wikipedia.) Phillips then asserted, “You have to be incredibly arrogant to think we know more (today) than Frederick Douglass, a man who suffered from slavery.” (In a brief follow-up interview April 11, Phillips offered more thoughts on his reference to Douglass, who, he noted, “was at the dedication of the Emancipation Monuments in Washington, D.C. and Boston in 1879. (“However, the City of Boston believes that — in the 21st century — the monument that Frederick Douglass supported ... places African-Americans in a subservient position to President Abraham Lincoln. “Douglass had called the work ‘admirable’ and was pleased that ‘it shows the end of slavery.’) “Why are we placing our judgment (of today) over that of Frederick Douglass? “At some point in time, we have to ask ourselves: ‘What are we doing?’” Given the aforementioned concerns that he expressed, does Phillips believe that the legal system in North Carolina is compromised? the Daily Planet asked. “I’d like to think that doesn’t happen, but it does. But I’m not at liberty to cast aspersions on the courts, whether it’s the Buncombe County Superior Court or the North Carolina Court of Appeals — but I do understand that there are activist judges. And they themselves have to ask: ‘Am I letting my political beliefs get in the way of my decision?’ “Judges are elected — if you believe someone is an activist judge, find someone who you think will stay true to the law and elect them. Was Phillips surprised by the state Court of Appeals’ decision to affirm the city’s right to tear down the Vance Monument? the Daily Planet queried. “I was (surprised) to a degree,” Phillips answered. I knew it was a possibility. I was hoping the court would have seen the contract as I did.” He scoffed at the city’s expressed notion that it needed to “take the steps to destroy a monument because if it’s ever erected (again), it will become a gathering point for white surpremacists. “You cannot say we’re going to destroy this thing so that nobody else can ever use it. What kind of bizarre world do these people think we’re living in? “Guess what? Under the First Amendment, there is a right of free association. So those people could gather. Plus, there’s (a right of) freedom of speech.” After a pause, Phillips said, “If it (the Vance Monument) is not going to go up (again), at least give it to the people who restored it. In the meantime, “They (the city) is not supposed to bulldoze the base,” which is the only portion of the Vance Monument still standing. As for the future, Phillips said, “Sooner or later, a court in this state has to say the (state) Monument Protection Act applies — and how it applies... If I get a decision (based on the MPA), I will be vindicated. “I’m not giving up until the court of last resort (the state Supreme Court) has a word on this issue and has spoken. If they say my argument doesn’t hold water, I’ll pack up my bags and leave. He also asserted, “The MPA applies not only to the Vance Monument, but to all the other monuments in the state. Based on a reading of the law, they (the city) wouldn’t have to go through the state Historical Commission, but they’d have to follow the law and move the monument to equal prominence, accessibility” and other requirements, such as “where it (the monument) is in a similarly prominent” location. “I don’t think there is any place of similar prominence in the (Asheville-Buncombe County) area” in which to move the Vance Monument, Phillips told the Daily Planet.

