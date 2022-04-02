NCDOT responds to questions on status of proposed Merrimon narrowing: Says decision will be made in early May

From Staff Reports



Several questions from the Daily Planet about the status of a plan to narrow a 2.3-mile portion of Merrimon Avenue in North Asheville received a response from several officials at the North Carolina Department of Transportation in a prepared statement emailed to the newspaper just after its press deadline mid-morning March 28.





The NCDOT statement clarified — and differed with the Daily Planet's reporting of an earlier projected announcement date (in early April) — that the agency expects to announce a decision "in early May" on the proposal to narrow Merrimon from four lanes to two lanes, with a passing lane, and flanked on each side by bicycle lanes.





The Daily Planet, in quoting an anonymous source who has been in much contact with the NCDOT over the proposal and who spoke only on the condition of anonymity, was quoted in a news story as saying, "'We should hear back in the first week of April,' as to what direction the NCDOT will take on the Merrimon configuration proposal...."





The NCDOT took strong exception with the accuracy of the newspaper source's aforementioned statement.





In its email inquiry sent on March 25, the newspaper asked the NCDOT if at least three petitions filed with the agency seeking a public meeting to express to the NCDOT the local opposition to the proposal is a possibility. "Or is it too late — and the narrowing of Merrimon is a 'go' … a final decision by NCDOT … that cannot be stopped?" the newspaper asked in the email. "The petitions, as you may know, were filed by the local FOP, local fire fighters union and businesses/residents of the area." The newspaper also raised questions about the NCDOT's proposals for "other such 'road diet' plans around Asheville, including Patton Avenue and College Street" and to what degree they are — or will be — definite plans.



