NCDOT responds to questions on status of proposed Merrimon narrowing: Says decision will be made in early May

"The proposed reconfiguration on a section of Merrimon Avenue is intended to improve safety and support equitable mobility for all users.
"NCDOT and the City of Asheville partnered on a project website and open house to provide the necessary information about the project. The survey, which closed on March 22 after being open for more than a month, provided the best forum for the public and organizations to share their thoughts.
"NCDOT is currently working to review, compile, and summarize the survey results received from more than 3,400 participants.
"Questions and comments received from the public will be categorized, and NCDOT will provide general responses to address concerns received. Petitions received have been included in the public input records for the project. NCDOT does not intend to hold any additional public meetings.
"The public can expect summarized survey results and responses in April.
"NCDOT will utilize survey results to help guide the decision on whether to resurface the roadway in the existing four-lane configuration or move forward with the proposed road diet configuration.
"NCDOT will continue coordination with the City of Asheville in the coming weeks and have a decision in early May.
"Any future complete streets projects that require reconfiguration of state roadways will include public input opportunities."