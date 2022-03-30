Asheville mission team makes return (for now) after helping Ukrainians

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

ARDEN — A four-person team from AVL City Church returned home March 23 after a five-day rescue mission in Ukraine, which on Feb. 24 was invaded by Russia. The team helped to move resources and work out logistics, as well as provided training and even moved desperate Ukrainians across war zones and into Poland. Team member Ferrin Cole was interviewed about the mission on March 25 by the Daily Planet. Cole, along with his wife Julie, own Fox-N-Otter Adventure Escapes. Before having children, they lived in Afghanistan, where they worked to provide aid and hope to people there. He is a U.S. military veteran and proudly says he is a Christian. Cole said he felt he had to go with the team to Eastern Europe to help relieve Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis. He sought to spread a message of hope and to move refugees out of harm’s way.

The team plans to make a big presentation about their experience with pictures and video in the upcoming weeks. Cole began the March 25 interview with the Daily Planet by noting that “we need people to continue to give because we need resources... We give 100 percent” of donations to the Ukraine relief effort. Donations may be made online by visiting www. AVLcitycenter.com and then click on “Ukrainian relief fund.” Regarding the team’s contacts in Ukraine, Cole quipped, “We know the women making the soup!” Cole, who is 41, said he is an attendee and volunteer with the video switchboard at AVL City Church. “My background is in the logistics of people movement (including with the underground church in Aghanistan) and missions.” He noted that AVL City Church’s pastor, Sergio Fesiuk, fled his native Ukraine in 1989 before the Berlin Wall came down “under major persecution. To them, this was super-personal. The way his mom tells it, you couldn’t get into college if you said you were Christian. You couldn’t buy things.” His family, including father, mother, brothers and sisters, fled “with what they could carry to Italy first. Then Austria. Then, they got sponsored to come to the United States. It’s very difficult to become a legal refugee in the United States,” Cole stressed. Because the pastor is a native Ukrainian, Cole added that “about 20 or so Ukrainians attend the church” in Arden. Regarding the team’s rescue mission, Cole said, “Ultimately, everyone watches TV and sees this injustice happen and wonders how they can be a part of it” to make things better. To that end, he noted, “The minister (Fesiuk ) said, ‘I think we can go’ — and that was something I (Cole) wanted to be part of.” The idea was that “we could go over as a logistics team (to Ukraine)… to empower them to do even more... “We wanted to deliver that aid. And also help the churches that are housing and feeding refugees — and empower them with resources. We took an incredible amount of cash to bolster them. Their whole society” is experiencing a crisis. He then noted that “60 percent of the deaths (of Ukrainians during the Russian invasion) are from bleeding out — so we brought 650 lbs of gauze. They just can’t get it (gauze) over there. “We also wanted to go in there with a logistics team to discover Russian bombing routes, so that we could make evacuation routes safer.... You’ve got 2 million people displaced from their homes. “My background was in some nonprofit management and so we decided to make this 100 percent-funded (zero percent administrative fees) — food, meals and pulling people out of Ukraine. We paid for plane tickets, food and lodging” from the team’s own pockets. Besides Cole and the pastor, (Sergio Fesiuk), the team included the pastor’s brother, Yury Fesiuk, and the pastor’s mother, Luba Fesiuk, all of whom hold U.S. passports. (All three of the Fesiuks are U.S. citizens, Cole noted.) The team began its series of flights from Asheville Regional Airport to New York’s JFK Airport, to Amsterdam (in the Netherlands) to Warsaw, Poland, and then drove to Lviv, Ukraine, where we worked with refugees,” seeking to shelter them, Cole said. Then they drove to “Ternopil, (and) from there we worked with folks, training people to do 22-hour rescue missions. “First, we create a call center, where people can call if they want to be evacuated.” Another part of the process was “vetting to make sure none of this was discovered by Russian soldiers.” Yet another aspect was “‘intel’… for safe passage” for the drivers, their much-needed supplies and the desperate refugees. Then, “once we got people out of Kyev, the capital city, it’s a 11-hour one-way mission — 45 minutes to get people and unload the supplies, and 11 hours to get to the evacuation point. The drivers were getting shot. Then, within a six hours or so (drive), we had Poland, Romania and Germany (as delivery points), depending on where the refugees wanted to go. “We were able to purchase and unload 5,000 lbs. of food in Kyev.” Cole lamented that “drivers (of delivery trucks and refugee vans and buses) “kept getting killed because they don’t have bulletproof vests.” He pointed out that the team was “in the country (Ukraine) for about five days (beginning March 16). We stayed in a repurposed business in Turnipyl. We were partnering with Ukrainian groups.” He added that “nothing is wrong to support UNICEF or Red Cross, but it (the money) could go to new trucks in Mexico. We wanted to go to work wth the agencies that we work with in Ukraine. It’s very different from Afghanistan, where foreign aid was running everything. In Ukraine, they’re the ones doing everything. “Our job was basically to get intel, logistics — like safest route and where to get fuel — and the trip was not a straight shot, so it was constantly adjusting. “We were more logistics and resource support... Then you come back with (vehicles loaded with) 100 people — (and have to figure out) where do they sleep that night. before they go into the next leg of their journey. “They all have to be in shelters that are underground” for protection from Russian bombing. “Identifying places with massive basements” was a task the team undertook. “Basically, you (also) need to have a kitchen running full-time. “Yeah, you can hear and feel the bombs go off” while in Ukraine. “You can hear artillery. You can see the (Russian) jets flying right over the road. It definitely is a war-zone conflict. We knew the risks going in.” After a pause, Cole added, “It’s about people — and when it’s about people, it makes the risks worth it. It’s not that you don’t feel scared, but you know there’s a right thing to do. And know you have to do it.. “This is such an unjust thing to do (by Russia). It’s targeting vans with ‘children’ written on the side. It’s absolutely indiscriminate. This is about (Russia) setting an example — and hoping the next town doesn’t put up a fight. “Some of the drivers in other civilian-run convoys — on the same day and same place as those of the Asheville team — got shot,” Cole said. “It would be easy to be discouraged by war. When you see the destruction, it’s going to impact your spirit. But people are worth saving. So any time you can go in and help, you should. “If you are in a position to go, and you can go, then you should go. Because we are not just citizens of our family, nation, etc. – we’re citizens of a global community.” After another pause, Cole said with a note of sadness, “We left our hearts there” in Ukraine. “We plan to go back — there are more rescue missions to run, at some time in the future.” Speaking personally, Cole then said, “I have worked in 81 countries now, so I’ve yet to meet a government that’s not corrupt, including our own (the U.S.). That doesn’t mean the injustices are any less real. You can acknowledge that the government systems are broken here.” So what does Cole think of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky? the Daily Planet asked. “There is something admirable about any leader who is willing to stay and do the right thing for his country, risking his own life,” Cole replied. And what are Cole’s thoughts on Ukraine, given that some critics say its government is very corrupt — even evil? the Daily Planet queried. “I would consider it a newer, developing democracy,” Cole answered. “I think their determination and heart comes from a pivot in their daily lives — in a pivot from working their jobs and running business to saving their families’ lives. War visited them whether they were ready or not. The people we were evacuating were women, children and elderly folks. By far, most of the people wanted to stay (and fight). The most vulnerable population (however) were begging for a way out. Based on its Ukraine’s history, “Ukrainians understand ‘experiential communism.’ They understand that system not working for the good of all people. And it’s easy to say that that is why they are fighting. “Ultimately, they (the Ukrainians) are fighting because they are being killed. They are fighting because they’re residential neighborhoods are being blown up.” Would Americans fight as hard in a similar situation? the Daily Planet asked After a pause, Cole replied, “I don’t know how America would do... The only thing (experientially that is even close) in my generation (at age 41) is the 9/11 (crisis) — and the United States really pulled together” for that. While she did not join the team for the mission to Ukraine, “My wife is a bit uniquely gifted, so she’s been in Afghanistan on missions,” he noted, adding that his wife stayed at home to watch over their two teenaged daughters. “Regardless of how long this (Russian-Ukraine) conflict goes on, there’s an incredible amount of work that needs to be done. There will be a ripple effect, shadow of war, that’s torn this country” upside down. So how does Cole square his belief in Christianity and a “just God” allowing a horrific situation like Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis to happen? the Daily Planet asked. “Let’s face it. It’s not that people don’t believe in God — it’s that they hate Him,” Cole answered, and then asked, rhetorically, “If He’s all-powerful, why would He allow such tragedy? The role suffering plays in our lives directly impacts our faith. “God does not abandon us in our suffering. He uses us to give of ourselves during our suffering. Suffering is part of living in a broken world. And that is where His presence and care comes in. “‘How can a loving God allow that to happen?’ You don’t give up hope... I don’t think God’s role is to prevent suffering. “We (Christians) are the answer to a suffering world. Our answer is to be the hope and the help that people need. “I love to have fun, but we are, of course, citizens. When you’re a citizen of a community, you can’t disconnect from the communities that matter, which tend to naturally get larger. “Once you’re a global citizen, you can’t turn your back on global issues… involving human dignity and worth. “Haiti has issues, Africa has issues. We have homeless people in Asheville. “It’s both, “We’re absolutely active in our community here. “We have a hierarchy of responsibility...There is a sense of calling “When you go and serve in a war zone, your sense of purpose is amplified,” Cole said as the interview concluded.

