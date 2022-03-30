NCDOT pondering plan to ‘narrow’ Merrimon: Agency could OK proposal, deny it, or hold a requested public meeting, and then decide

Twitter From Staff Reports The fate of a controversial joint proposal to reduce a section of traffic-clogged Merrimon Avenue from four to two lanes — with a center lane for left turns, flanked on each side by bicycle lanes — is now awaiting a final decision by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “road diet” plan, which was proposed by the City of Asheville and the NCDOT, would narrow a 2.3-mile portion of Merrimon from its intersection with W.T. Weaver Boulevard (in front of Luella’s BBQ) south to Midland Drive at Beaver Lake, for what its proponents call safety purposes, along with allowing for the adjoining bicycle lanes. The proposal has sparked a storm of questions and opposition from the local law enforcement and fire fighters organizations, as well as a number of businesses and residents — with more than 550 names on three petitions alone. The petitioners have expressed concerns about fire and police vehicles being impeded with the new design, as well as anticipated even worse traffic jams on the major road conrridor in North Asheville. “I think the DOT is going to have an internal meeting next week (March 28-April1) on whether to grant a petitioners’ request for a public meeting, with a question-and-answer session with time limits,” a source who has been in communications with the NCDOT, told the Daily Planet on March 25, speaking only under the condition of anonymity. The source, who is opposed to the narrowing, added, “Merrimon Avenue is not a ‘dedicated thoroughfare, but there are (city) bus lines ‘dedicated for use’ on Merrimon Avenue.... “We should hear back in the first week of April,” as to what direction the NCDOT will take on the Merrimon configuration proposal, the source stated. As for what the Merrimon narrowing opponents will do if the NCDOT approves the plan, the source told the Daily Planet, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” implying that challenges to the project will continue. However, the source declined to elaborate further on any such plans.

The city, along with the NCDOT, also have revealed plans in the near future for lane-narrowing on Patton Avenue and College Avenue in the downtown area. Meanwhile, the anonymous source also told the Daily Planet, “Regardless, this (Merrimon narrowing, if approved) is a 1/4-cent (per $100 valuation) tax increase for city taxpayers.”

