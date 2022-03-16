FOP, fire fighters union, businesses request NCDOT hearing on plan to narrow Merrimon

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it At least three separate petitions have been signed and have been — or will be — filed by concerned parties requesting that the N.C. Department of Transportation schedule an official public meeting as part of its administrative review of the City of Asheville’s proposal for the narrowing of Merrimon Avenue, so that NCDOT can directly receive public input and respond to relevant questions from the community on the issue, the Daily Planet has learned. NCDOT and the City of Asheville are proposing to reconfigure a section of Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) in North Asheville by narrowing it from four lanes to three lanes, with bicycle lanes on each side, as part of NCDOT’s upcoming Merrimon resurfacing project. The petitions — sent by sources on the condition of anonymity to the Daily Planet — include one by the local Fraternal Order of Police, an association that represents about 250 local current and retired officers; another by Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 332, representing local fire fighters; and a third featuring more than 100 signatures from Merrimon-area businesses and residents. Local FOP President Rondell Lance told the Daily Planet in a March 11 interview that “a local group are the ones who headed up this effort... They also called me as FOP president, and also Scott Mullins, as the head of the local fire fighters union. “The gentleman who worked with us contacted the NCDOT, which said if we have a petition with over 70 or more people on it, we can have a DOT public hearing on it. And that it would give more weight to it to have both the FOP and fire fighters union ‘on board’ — and give more credibility to the petitions. “The gentleman asked me if I would sign a letter saying that. I said, ‘Yes, we have concerns about traffic congestion on Merrimon and emergency vehicles trying to get through there,’” Lance said. Lance, the local FOP president, added, “I went and met with the group and we said, yes, we’d at least like some input into it. “It is a petition…. me as representing the men and women” in law enforcement, and one from the fire fighters union. “They (had over 70 people sign a petition from the people and businesses. They’ve got the signatures to have the hearing… “We didn’t put it out for our members to sign it. It was me, as FOP president, as a fraternal organization … It was done via my executive board…. As president, there are some issues I can speak on that affects every officer. Nobody said they disagreed with it. “We have both the FOP and the fire fighters union saying the two groups — and everyone involved —would like to have a public hearing with DOT so they could have input into what direction we’re going into. “Charlotte Street, has a bike lane all the way down, as does Kimberly. So the question was: ‘Why include Merrimon with a bike lane, when Charlotte Street already has one?’ “You’re taking away areas in which they need to travel. Will there be more congestion? Will it be more difficult for police and fire fighters to travel through there? If there’s an accident, how would that affect traffic? “We did the petitions for the safety of the officers and fire fighters, rather than letting others in the city ‘input’ what they want. “The input should come from the people in the community who will most be affected, along with first responders. “We said, ‘Hey stop, let’s have input. Just how many bicyclists are they expecting to have? How much will it cost taxpayers to have this done? “I’m familiar with some of the bike clubs in town — and they are powerful groups. It’s more recreational than necessity” for them. “Traffic on Merrimon — it has longer stretches... with cars going faster than on Charlotte Street. So why put in another inconvience when you’ve got a parallel road? I think most people would just be frustrated, blowing horns and getting upset because of the frustration” from a narrower Merrimon, Lance said. Continuing, Lance, the local FOP president, said, “One option is to let people ride their bikes from this time to that time. “There’s a lot more businesses on Merrimon than on Charlotte Streets. It’s a lot more hazardous.” He added that he is not against riding bicycles, to say the least. “I was a sergeant on the APD bike team. I love bicycling. We worked and rode with some of these bike groups.” However, if Merrimon is narrowed to three lanes for bike lanes, “First you’re going to have more traffic congestion — same number of vehicles, with less roadway. Police cars and fire trucks will have to go through there. “A bike lane will be used a lot by traffic. “We’re going to do all of that and cause all that inconvenience just so someone could ride a bicycle up the road?” he asked, rhetorically. “There are so many businesses on Merrimon. You’ve got tractor-trailers, with businesses having to be stocked daily... And that’s much less of a problem on Charlotte street. “Bicyclists are supposed to be able to ride along with the traffic and obey the traffic laws, so why don’t they do that, rather than” propose narrowing it? The answer is there on Charlotte Street and Kimberly Avenue. “We want to be able to say, ‘Hey, how can we make this happen?’ “Charlotte Street? From what I noticed, it didn’t take an entire lane…. I don’t think it did as much there because Charlotte Street is kind of short and didn’t affect traffic as much. You’ve got double the amount of traffic on Merrimon (Avenue) over Charlotte Street,” Lance asserted. Further, Lance asserted, “But the biggest issue we’ve got — and the group has — is: ‘Let the public have input on this project.’ Because the bike group is going to say, ‘It’s gonna work.’ “Let us know what options can be offered to make it less intrusive. Even special hours (like no rush hour) riding of bikes. “Statistics. We just want it, as the public, and as safety officers... Rather than trust the city with their opinions... We don’t trust the city. “Someone said the mayor (Esther Manheimer) even showed up with bicycle pants on” at the recent city-NCDOT information session with the public. “Did she (the mayor) ride her bike over there from downtown?” Lance asked, rhetorically. “The fact that the congestion, issues and danger that it (the proposed narrowing of Merrimon) would cause need to be considered. “You’d think the first things they’d do is contact the fire and police. If that was done, I don’t know of it. “It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out. Who will it affect the most?” Lance asked, rhetorically. “Could the city give us a good reason why they want people to be able to ride a bicycle through there? Why do they feel it’s necessary to spend money?” Lance queried, again rhetorically. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet — just before its mid-morning March 14 deadline — received reports from sources deeply involved in the petition drive and requesting anonymity, who contended that the proposed re-work of Merrimon Avenue to accommodate bicycle lanes is merely the “tip of the iceberg.” A source told the Daily Planet that “bicycle lane stripes and traffic lane reconfigurations” are being planned by City Hall — under the influence of Asheville on Wheels — for other major traffic corridors, such as Patton Avenue and College Street,” in Asheville. For the next edition of the Daily Planet, the newspaper will be contacting — and printing the response from — Asheville on Wheels regarding contentions being circulated that the bike club — also (besides Merrimon Avenue) — is making a push to also have City Hall provide for bike lanes along Patton Avenue and College Street.



City attorney says any comment on petitions should be from NCDOT

From Staff Reports Answering a request from the Daily Planet for a city response to petitions being sent to the NCDOT, seeking an official public meeting to air concerns about a proposed narrowing of Merrimon Avenue, Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham stated the following in a March 11 email: “I don’t believe that I would be the appropriate person to comment on this. In my role, I have no legislative or advisory function on the final decision in this matter. This is especially true given that Merrimon is a road controlled by the North Carolina Dept. of Transportation. Therefore, final decisions on alterations to this road will be made by the State, and not the City. I haven’t see any petitions in support or opposition to DOT’s proposal, so I’m simply not in a position to comment on such.” For its next edition, the Daily Planet will seek — and publish — any response it gets from an NCDOT spokesman on the petititions seeking a public meeting on the Merrimon narrowing plan.





