Cawthorn touts win over ‘lawfare’; states forcefully: ‘On to re-election!’

Twitter From Staff Reports WILMINGTON. — A federal judge on March 4 blocked an effort to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, off the North Carolina ballot this year, saying the state’s election board cannot proceed with an inquiry that would have looked into his role leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to Raleigh-based WRAL. (WRAL bills itself as “North Carolina’s most-watched local news source.”) “Chief District Court Judge Richard Myers said he couldn’t allow the challenge, filed by attorneys looking to label the first-term Republican as an insurrectionist who should be legally barred from the ballot, to move forward,” WRAL reported. “The courts, Myers said, must protect the soapbox, the ballot box and the jury box.” Myers, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was quoted by WRAL as saying, “When those fail, that’s when people proceed to the ammunition box.” Meanwhile, an elated Cawthorn tweeted on March 4 the following: “HUGE VICTORY! The left’s lawfare tactics have failed. On to re-election!” In a similar vein, on March 6 Cawthorn tweeted the following: “America needs more real journalists and less activisits.” WRAL’s March 4 report added, “The next step remains unclear. The North Carolina State Board of Elections could appeal Myers’ decision, but the legal team representing the board declined to say whether the board will do so. An elections board spokesman said the board was reviewing the court’s decision, which came down a bit before 12:30 p.m.”

John Wallace, a lawyer for voters who had challenged Cawthorn’s candidacy at the state level, said his group could try to intervene in the federal court proceeding, but that could prove difficult. Those challengers had hoped the elections board would convene an inquiry panel next week under the North Carolina laws that allow voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications. That panel could have subpoenaed and deposed Cawthorn, as well as others, and Cawthorn sued in federal court to stop the process. The challengers alleged that, by stoking protestors’ anger at a Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington, D.C., Cawthorn triggered Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which was written after the Civil War to keep Confederates out of key government jobs, including the U.S. Congress. Cawthorn has denied he engaged in any insurrection. His attorney, Jim Bopp, said March 4 that it is insulting to equate Cawthorn’s rally speech and other comments with taking up arms against the country. But beyond that, Bopp argued that a law Congress passed in 1872 removed rules against insurrectionists running for Congress. Myers backed that argument on March 4, ruling from the bench after about 90 minutes of oral arguments that the 1872 law did nott just absolve Confederates, it also allows future insurrectionists to run for office.





