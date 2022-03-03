Cawthorn’s bill would send troops to secure U.S. border, if troops sent to Ukraine border

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, introduced legislation on Feb. 9 stating that if President Joe Biden sends any United States troops to the Russia/Ukraine border, he must also send the same number to the U.S./Mexico Border, a press release from Cawthorn’s office stated.

“The United States should be focused on our own borders, not the borders of nations around the world,” Cawthorn stated in the release.

“If Joe Biden truly cared about the well-being of Americans, he would prioritize the United States’ national security over the affairs of nations around the world.” In concluding his brief press release, Cawthorn asserted, “I do not want American soldiers in Ukraine or Russia, but if this administration takes action to send troops overseas, the very least we can do to secure our own nation is send the same number of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to augment the efforts of our border patrol agents working diligently to secure America despite the absence of (support from) the Biden administration.”

The Daily Planet contacted Cawthorn’s office on Feb. 25, seeking further comment, but did not hear back from anyone by the newspaper’s mid-morning Feb. 28 deadline.