Dirty Dancing Festival is a ‘go’ at Lake Lure, official reveals

By JOHN NORTH LAKE LURE — After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Lake Lure Dirty Dancing Festival is a "go" for this September, Jeffrey Neal, executive administrative assistant for the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge (the event host), told the Daily Planet on Feb. 9. A portion of the iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing, (starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey) was filmed around Lake Lure, so it is celebrated there each year with an annual outdoor music and dance festival, limited to 3,000 ticket-holders. Specifically, Neal told the Daily Planet in a telephone interview that, while the festival is definitely scheduled for this year, it is "still in the planning process" and that few specifics are available for release to the public now. He did say, though, that the festival either will be called the Lake Lure Dirty Dancing Festival or be changed to the Time of Our Life Festival, depending on how some legal concerns are worked out. When pressed for further details, Neal declined to comment further on the possible name change. Neal also said that the festival will be held on the last — or second-to-last — weekend in September, as per its tradition. This will be the 12th year of the two-day gala, which is held in Morse Park Meadows. The gala was held for 11 consecutive years until last year. On the event's first night (Friday), usually a dance featuring a beach or soul music band is held, followed by a showing of the film on a huge inflatable outdoor screen, with attendees watching from their lawnchairs or blankets in the grass. On the second (and last) day, Saturday, the usual features include dancing to soul and beach music groups, dance lessons, singalongs, watermelon-carrying, lift scene competition in the lake, key "Dirty Dancing" dance scene re-enactments by the Asheville Ballet and a Swayze and Grey look-alike contest.