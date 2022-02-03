2 other members of ‘bloc’ (aiming to end one-party rule of Asheville) air their viewpoints

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The other two members of the four-man team that is running as a bloc for Asheville mayor’s and three City Council seats — in a quest “to end one-party control of Asheville for the last 70 years” — shared their backgrounds and aspirations for the city during separate interviews on Jan. 29 with the Daily Planet. The two council candidates, Doug Brown and Andy Ledford, each referenced assertions voiced recently by long-time Asheville developer Chris Peterson that Asheville has been under liberal-leftist-progressive-Democratic “one-party rule for the last 70 years.” The other two members of the bloc of candidates — Dr. Clifford O. Feingold, running for mayor; and Alexander Cobb, running for council, were interviewed by the Daily Planet and their pictures and viewpoints were included in the last edition, headlined, “4 Republicans team up in quest to end one-party rule of Asheville.” However, Brown said in his interview that he is not registered as a Republican, as reported by the Daily Planet, but rather is registered as “unaffiliated.” The other three bloc members confirmed that they are registered Republicans, but all of them also emphasized that they are moderate-to-conservative, with at least a dash of libertarian leanings. The bloc also has named itself “Your Team Asheville,” and now has a campaign website at www.YourTeamAsheville.com. The election for Asheville’s mayor and three of six regular City Council seats will be held in May. Mayor Esther Manheimer aready has announced her plan to seek re-election. The mayor will be facing a challenge from Feingold, as well as from Democrat Michael Hayes, who bills himself as a “social justice activist.” Council members seeking re-election include VIce Mayor Sheneika Smith and S. Antanette Mosley. Other newcomers seeking council seats are Andrew Fletcher, Maggie Ullman Berthiaume, Allison Scott, Grant Millin and Daniel Young. Meanwhile, incumbent Councilwoman Gwen Wisler, whose term also ends in May, has said she will not run again. Councilwoman Sandra Kilgore recently announced that she is seeking the District 49 state Senate seat. If Kilgore wins, she will automatically vacate her council seat — and Kilgore’s replacement on council then would be selected by a majority vote of council. If she loses in her bid for state office, Kilgore told the Daily Planet on Jan. 29 that she plans to remain a council member. Ledford, in his interview with the Daily Planet on Jan. 29, began by noting: “I’m an Asheville native. I grew up here — my parents and grandparents are (still) here — in South Asheville ... south of Shiloh and north of Skyland ... Buena Vista is what the area is called. I still live there.” He added that he attended and graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in South Asheville, after which he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for six years — “overseas for three years. I was in the Persian Gulf in the ‘90s, right after Desert Storm.” After his stint in the Navy, Ledford returned to Asheville “and I did go to A-B Tech and got a associate’s degree in computer engineering. I’m an engineer. Later, I got a bachelor’s degree in business management at the University of Phoenix.” Ledford works as “an electrical engineer with a local manufacturer,” he said. He then asserted, “I’m a registered Republican, but I think that City Council is (supposedly) ‘nonpartisan.” I don’t think the natonal party is as important in local politics. I think there are too many nuanced things that happen in the city that don’t fall on one side or the other” of the political parties. “I’ve voted for Democrat candidates before. I’ve voted for libertarian candidates before.” What’s more, he quickly added, “I’m definitely not a ‘politician’.. but there are some things that have been going on... Did you know the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law to divide the city (of Asheville) into five districts — and one at-large and the mayor at-large. But Ashevlle City Council changed the city charter to make it all at-large — and flaunted that law? “I’ve looked into it. Some state representatives have talked about suing the city to make them do it. But it’s one of those things that the state legislature is not pushing. I think that has to come locally, to get that. “I always felt that South Asheville was under-represented. Vijay Kapoor (who resigned because he was moving from the city in July 2020), was the first individual (from South Asheville) elected to council in a long time. Before him, it was 2005, since there was someone from South Asheville” on council. A top concern he has about South Asheville is ever-worsening traffic congestion that likely will be affected — adversely — by the results of a “(city) pilot project for this area, which is the Asheville Mall … It would be ind of like Biltmore Park, but they have to put so much affordable housing in there. “If you looked at the map, there were four urban centers in South Asheville — three in the west, three in the east and one in North Asheville. With nobody on council from South Asheville, why are there four urban centers in South Asheville? They’re going to put four of these urban centers” in South Asheville — “and South Asheville (already) is almost impassable at 5 p.m. every day.” Returning to traffic congestion in South Asheville, he suggested that the city “put a road halfway between Gerber Road and Rock Hill Road, from Sweeten Creek Road to Hendersonville Road” (behind the WalMart) as an idea to fix traffic. “It would be a 500-foot piece of road. It (congestion in the area) is a problem that multiple people are investigating.” Also, Ledford took a verbal whack at the city budget, which he lamented, runs “nearly 200 pages. It’s unwieldy.” Regarding the bloc of which he is a member, Ledford told the Daily Planet, “I met multiple times with the other three candidates. As an engineer, I fix stuff” and, given the problems in South Asheville, he felt he needed to offer her talents to the voters. “When I turned 18, my friends and I went to register to vote. I grew up as a kid with Ronald Reagan (as president). I always thought he was a great president. “Then I went into the Navy and Bill Clinton was president — and I saw cutbacks under Clinton. I saw that things were better under Reagan than Clinton. I’m not one to be a straight-ticket voter. I’m typically” voting on issues. “I’m married and have a daughter in school. We do things as a family. We like to travel. I help my mother, who lives close, and my wife’s folks, who live in Arden. We walk around (Biltmore Estate’s) Antler Hill Village and (French Broad) river (at Biltmore). We like to go downtown to the breweries (downtown). We go to see live music. “I was talking with a friend of mine and she said, “What do you think about this?” in a reference to some of the money that the city has spent. “It’s one of those hot-button topics. We’re down 44 percent on police staffing. So you have half that budget left, so where was that spent — besides the $225,000 expenditure on a recruiting firm?” He said the $225,000 would cover the salaries and benefits for three officers, so Ledford wants to know where the rest of the money budgeted for police salaries was spent. “I said, ‘I should run for City Council. Is anybody else running?’ Doug (Brown) was the first one I spoke with. Then Cliff (Feingold) and Alex (Cobb) met and then we all got in touch” and have agreed on the name “Your Team Asheville,” for the bloc. Is the quest of the bloc to end one-party rule of Asheville? the Daily Planet asked. “Yes,” Ledford replied. “Look at how many decisions were unanimous” by council over the past 70 years. “I think it’s been that way and, I think the reason behind it is ... because Asheville is not in districts. We all agree on certain things (in South Asheville) — that the roads and the traffic problem” are big issues. Ledford then noted that former councilman Kapoor — from South Asheville — “was the only council member to vote in favor of breaking up Asheville into voting districts.” Given that there are many political observers in and out of Asheville who are skeptical of the bloc’s chances of success, do you feel it has a chance to win? the Daily Planet asked. “I think ... this year ... we do,” Ledford replied. “With the way that things are going, I think there’s a momentum. If there’s going to be some time (for an end of one-party rule in the city), this would be a good year to do it. If nobody ever runs against the ‘powers that be,’ then they’re just going to stay there forever. As for his assessment of Asheville’s one-party rule, Leford said that translates into the party in power “representing 51 percent of the voters, with the remaining 49 percent” ignored.. While he is just beginning his run for election to council, Ledford said he sees that “It’s a lot of hard work. Only one of us (Cobb) has officially filed. The other three of us will file when it (filing) opens up,” again. He defined his campaign planks as follows: • “Where’s the plan to alleviate traffic in South Asheville while adding people?” • South Asheville needs to be represented on council — “and that goes hand-in-hand with districts because of the power dynamics.” • The need to address “the visibility of the city budget and where are monies not currently allocated‚ if it is not being used in one budget, where is it going?” “I’m not just 100 percent South Asheville — I go (drive) through (the whole) town. If somebody else has a problem, I’m also open to input to other parts of the city on alleviating traffic, such as: Is public transportation a good thing?” he said in concluding the interview. Doug Brown, in a separate interview Jan. 29 with the Daily Planet, noted that he “grew up in Southern California” and graduated summa cum laude from Ohio University in 1981 with an English degree that concentrated on creative writing. After college, Brown went into sales for Josten’s International, where he worked in Tokyo (and spoke fluent Japanese) for 14 years. Eventually, he returned to the United States’ San Francisco Bay area, where he lived on a 40-foot sailboat for a year, around 1997, and got married and he and his wife had two children. “My wife found a franchise in the Nasheville area in which she was interested in. First, we thought of California, but the Calififornia business environment was not real friendly. As we looked at existing stores, we drove from Nashville, Tenn., to Asheville. And she had been here maybe 25 years ago, and kind of remembered it was a neat place, a fun town.” So the family moved to Asheville in fall 2017, he retired and is now helping his wife with her business. With a laugh, Brown said he also stays “busy playing tennis” and “busy with church activities.” With the elections, there were a lot anomolies. They seemed strange and abundant. Then there was Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. And the 1619 Project being taught in schools. “I’m just shaking my head” at what is happening in the schools, so “I go to a couple City Council and School Board meetings... If you’re a conservative going to those meetings, you’re going to get attention. People start saying, ‘Maybe he’ll run’” for some political office. “Then you find out a few other guys are thinking along the same lines of running” and, given that “we can’t let these ideologies dominate our schools,” it tempted him to run. “Then you see the Asheville police” staffing problem. “And when I found out Cliff (Feingold) is running for mayor and two other guys (Ledford and Cobb) for council, I said, ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to run.’ If it was just me,” Brown said he probably would not have chosen to run. “I have no idea that CRT is a Democrat or Republican issue. What is that mentality?” he asked, rhetorically. “It’s been 70 years that a liberal left-leaning City Council has been in there. It’s time for a diverse perspective. “If you had a football team, and you had nothing but linemen, how are going to pass the ball or run the ball? “A diversity of teammates brings in a diversity of skills and capabilities. We’re all on the same team — we all want safe cities, clean cities and affordable cities. I’ve got to believe that’s an interest of City Council. But I’ve got to wonder why the APD is down 40 percent on staffing?” As for the bloc’s chances of winning, Brown said, “It’s a long-shot, but someone’s got to put on the jersey, walk out onto the field and give the citizens something else to look at” besides a one-party council. Brown listed three of his goals for council as follows: “First, I’m not on City Council — yet. There’s a lot to know. That said, I’ve been told the main majority of people I’ve spoken to said the increased crime in this city — due to the decreased police force — is a major issue. It affects tourism, businesses, neighborhoods. “Second, homelessness. I don’t think anybody’s for “homelessness.” Nobody wants to see that. But I think the approach we’re taking… Who do you think is the biggest homeless provider in Asheville? ABCCM runs two of the largest shelters in Asheville. They’re a nonprofit. Forty percent of our homeless are veterans, so these 40 percent are the population the DA (district attorney) nd the ABCCM works with. The Continuum of Care is made up of nonprofits. Eight of 10 veterans come out of ABCCM and they’re able to get jobs, housing and live unassisted. What if the city was open to working with this? That’s why a City Council made of different perspectives, capabilities and strengths are going to bring valuable” new ideas. “Money is part of it (the homeless problem). They (council) get a lot of money from the Feds for having more homeless (people). We need to encourage and nurture solutions that aren’t on the bandwidth for those who are just looking” at following the current path. “Third, in my gut, transparency and honest and telling the truth” need to be emphasized by council, Brown said. “The longer you are in one situation, the more things get swept under the carpet. People get comfortable with people. What percent of the city officials or people on the city payroll are Democrats? I’d bet it’d be at least 70 percent -— or more. We know biodiversity is good for the environment. It takes a good biodiverse political system to be healthy, too. You need to put a few more dishes on the menu. We’re all eating Italian for 70 years — let’s try some Mexican ... and some Romanian cabbage. Let’s get some different flavors out there, so we’re not just eating the same thing all of the time. We need some new blood. New dishes — variety in our diet, rather than just liberal progressivism.” So, given that Brown has a degree in English, who are his favorite writers and political influences? the Daily Planet asked. “Some poets I love are Rudyard Kipling (he singled out Kipling’s poem “If”), Robert Frost (he singled out Frost’s poem “Birches”) and Edward Sills (he singled out Sills’ poem “Opportunity”). And who are his favorite writers-thinkers in the political sphere? “Ayn Rand has been my only favorite political writer, with her classic novels ‘Atlas Shrugged’ and ‘The Fountainhead,’” Brown said with a wry laugh, as the interview concluded.

